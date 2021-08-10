ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are two of the most popular stocks among E-commerce investors, and it's common to see investors comparing them to determine which of them is the better stock to own.

While we own both of them, we are very clear about both companies' opportunities, which we think offer rather different paths to growth that investors should be keenly aware of.

In this article, we help our readers better understand the key differences in their E-commerce business model and help investors consider which one is the better stock to add right now.

Analyzing Their E-Commerce Business Model

MELI quarterly revenue segments. Data source: Company filings

AMZN quarterly revenue by product group. Data source: Company filings

MercadoLibre operates a largely third-party (3P) E-commerce business model, as compared to Amazon's combined first-party (1P) and third-party approach.

MercadoLibre groups its revenue into 2 segments: E-commerce and FinTech, where its E-commerce segment drove 67.1% of revenue in Q2'21. In contrast, Amazon operates 4 different product groups, of which its 1P & 3P marketplace contributed 72.9% of Q2'21 revenue.

Because of the 1P and 3P mix of Amazon's business model, it wouldn't be meaningful to compare their revenue side by side as Amazon's $82.5B in E-commerce sales easily outweighed MercadoLibre's $1.14B in E-commerce sales.

MercadoLibre quarterly GMV. Data source: Company filings

A more meaningful measure would be to look at their gross merchandise value (GMV). Although Amazon doesn't disclose its quarterly GMV, we found that its FY20 GMV was a massive $475B, which easily "overwhelmed" MELI's LTM's GMV of $25.5B.

Thus, while it's easy for investors to glean which company is clearly the Goliath here, investors need to consider the incredible growth that MercadoLibre experienced in Q2'21, as compared to Amazon, despite both companies facing difficult comps from 2020's pandemic-fueled season.

Based on the recently released Q2 results, MELI easily outperformed the Street's estimates as its Q2'21 revenue was highly impressive, as it increased by 93.9% YoY and 23.5% QoQ, clearly supported by underlying GMV growth of 39.2% YoY and 15.9% QoQ.

In contrast, Amazon reported a relatively underwhelming Q2 for its E-commerce segment where revenue increased by 27.2% YoY and 4.2% QoQ, and the company missed consensus revenue estimates for the first time since Sep 2018.

Share of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (selected countries). Source: OWID

We shared in a recent Amazon article that the gradual reopening of the US economy, coupled with tougher Q2 comps, has likely affected Amazon's ability to outperform expectations, of which the relatively quick US vaccination rollout has also likely turned into an unexpected transitory headwind (which we expect to normalize subsequently) against Amazon's near-term E-commerce performance.

On the other hand, the LatAm region is still mired deeply in the pandemic, and the speed of the region's vaccination rollout has lagged behind the US significantly, which includes MELI's 3 largest geographical markets; Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. Therefore, we think the region's relatively slow vaccination progress has continued to support MELI's stellar E-commerce performance, which we think would revert to its pre-pandemic growth rates in the range of 30%+ once the vaccination campaign has attained far better progress, with the massive vaccine supply that we expect to come online in 2022, which we went in-depth in our recent articles on Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX).

Moreover, in our previous piece on MercadoLibre, where we discussed Mercado Pago's FinTech business model in detail, we shared that Co-founder and CEO Marcos Galperin clearly emphasized that the high YoY growth rates from 2019 to 2020 are unlikely to be repeated, as he articulated:

[The pandemic] accelerated our growth, you know, moved us forward, maybe three years, but I think that once everything reopens, we will go back to the growth rates we had before the pandemic, but we will continue to grow faster than offline...and e-commerce will continue growing at the rate before the pandemic which was close to thirty percent. So not a hundred percent that we saw over the past year.

Retail e-commerce revenue in the US. Data source: Statista Digital Market Outlook; Statista

Top 5 countries, ranked by retail e-commerce sales growth in 2021. Source: eMarketer

Nevertheless, we could clearly observe that MELI is still expected to have a fabulous year in 2021 as 3 of its most important markets are expected to be in the world's fastest-growing E-commerce markets in 2021, whose YoY growth rates are expected to easily exceed the US E-commerce market's growth rate of 8.7%.

Analyzing their Operating Margins

AMZN quarterly operating margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

MELI quarterly operating margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Amazon's well-diversified business model into other more profitable product groups such as AWS and advertising has certainly helped it sustain its highly competitive E-commerce segment and helping the company to post more predictable operating margins over time.

Amazon E-commerce segments quarterly operating margin. Data source: Company filings

However, if we dissect Amazon's E-commerce segment from the group, we could clearly observe that Amazon's 1P and 3P marketplace model is essentially a low-margin, highly price-competitive strategy, which the company has expounded is fundamental to the success of its e-commerce strategy.

On the other hand, MELI's investments in fulfillment have certainly been costly on its operating margins in recent times, but significant as the company has increasingly staked its E-commerce strategy on fast deliveries, which is highly challenging considering LatAm's much less efficient and developed transport infrastructure as compared to the US's.

Nevertheless, the company has certainly been executing well. It has been improving its operating leverage remarkably as it scaled up its fulfillment centers and has achieved relatively strong operating margins in 4 of the last 5 quarters, compared to 2018 and 2019, when it just started to invest aggressively.

MELI Managed network penetration. Data source: Company filings

Importantly, its investments in its logistical capabilities and fulfillment have now enabled the company to deliver "transformative change." The company's managed network continues to see greater uptake as penetration rate improved from 52% in Q2'20 to 83% in Q2'21 and up from 80% in the prior quarter. This clearly demonstrates the high credibility of the company's end-to-end logistics and fulfillment network that the company continues to "push boundaries" for fast and cost-efficient delivery.

MercadoLibre also highlighted that in its largest market, Brazil, the company is now able to "reach almost 20% of national postal codes (about 2,000 cities) [with its] same-day solution," and the company has also expanded its same-day delivery to Argentina, Mexico and Chile.

MercadoLibre's tremendous improvement in its managed network penetration is a testament to its laser focus on fulfillment.

Comparing Their Key Sources of E-Commerce Growth

Amazon global GMV. Data source: Marketplace Pulse; Amazon

MercadoLibre annual and LTM GMV. Data source: Company filings

While E-commerce is still expected to be the main revenue driver for Amazon, investors should expect this segment's growth rates to slow down over time, particularly in the North America segment. Nevertheless, the company posted a highly respectable GMV CAGR of 31% from 2018 to 2020, an incredible feat for a company with a $475B GMV in FY20.

On the other hand, MELI's GMV grew at a CAGR of 29.5% over the same period, while the company continues to experience rapid growth as its LTM GMV grew by 60% YoY, which is even faster than the YoY growth of 49.5% from FY 19 to FY 20.

Amazon 3P share (quarterly). Data source: Company filings

Given an expected slowdown in Amazon's E-commerce future growth, therefore, we think the company has been astutely increasing the share of its 3P marketplace, as that sub-segment confers a higher profit margin for Amazon, helping the company to shield its bottom line from the slower E-commerce revenue growth.

On this aspect, Amazon also made a specific mention on where its focus will likely be moving forward for its 1P and 3P marketplace, as the company emphasized:

As far as the higher-margin areas and whether that's a purposeful strategy, I'd like to say it is, but if you look at what they are, third party is kind of a continuation of strength in our [Fulfillment by Amazon] FBA program, in particular. I think the sellers are doing a great job of adding additional selection. That's very valuable and reinforces our flywheel. And we like to see that, and you see that third-party percent of units went up from 53% last year to 56%. And that's a steady mark. We've seen that. As we said, the third-party sellers are doing a great job, and we like to see that.

Leading online marketplaces in LatAm as of Apr 21, based on the number of monthly visits. Data source: Web Retailer; SimilarWeb

For MercadoLibre, its E-commerce strategy is clear: to continue investing in fulfillment to further entrench itself as the number 1 marketplace for merchants, which acts as the flywheel to continue attracting consumers onto its platform. The company's E-commerce leadership in LatAm is clearly undisputed, and we believe it would continue to dominate its slate of smaller rivals, including Amazon, with a fulfillment network that no one else could match in LatAm.

MercadoLibre Quarterly TPV. Data source: Company filings

MercadoLibre Annual and LTM TPV. Data source: Company filings

We have also explained in detail in our previous MELI article that Mercado Pago plays a highly integral role in its E-commerce strategy with a payments platform that has also seen tremendous growth alongside its E-commerce segment, as it further entrenches stickiness among its consumers and merchants in its marketplace.

Accordingly, the YoY TPV growth rate for Q2'21 was 56.4%, even more impressive than its YoY GMV growth rate. In addition, TPV also grew at a CAGR of 64.2% from 2018 to 2020, while its YoY LTM growth was about 76.4%, lending credence to its payments platform astounding growth that further reinforces its E-commerce growth.

We think the GMV and TPV combo would continue to play a vital role in supporting MercadoLibre's E-commerce leadership in the years ahead, and we highly encourage investors to continue monitoring the developments.

AMZN And MELI Stock Valuations

AMZN revenue mean consensus estimates. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

MELI revenue mean consensus estimates. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Therefore, with slower E-commerce growth prospects, coupled with tougher 2020 comps, we are not surprised that Amazon's expected YoY revenue growth rate for FY21 has been lowered to about 23%, while MercadoLibre is still expected to power ahead with a 63% YoY revenue growth for FY21.

Importantly, while Amazon's revenue growth rate is expected to fall further in the next few years, MercadoLibre's growth moderation is still largely in line with what MELI has previously communicated for the next few years.

Therefore, we think this has set up MELI very nicely to pursue its growth opportunities in LatAm's burgeoning E-commerce marketplace moving ahead. At the same time, Amazon would need to depend on its 3P marketplace and its higher growth segments like AWS and advertising to drive growth further.

AMZN EV / Fwd Rev 3Y mean.

MELI EV / Fwd 3Y mean.

Both companies are currently trading in line with their 3Y EV / Fwd Rev mean, and therefore we think it places investors in a good position to consider adding exposure to both companies.

MELI Street's mean price target. Source: TIKR

AMZN Street's mean price target. Source: TIKR

The Street is also optimistic about both companies. For example, it values MELI at an implied forward revenue multiple of 12.94x, giving the stock a potential upside of 12.4% from the last closing price. On the other hand, the Street's mean price target values AMZN at an implied forward revenue multiple of 4.22x, giving the stock a potential upside of 24.8% from the last closing price.

Price Action and Trend Analysis

Amazon price action. Source: TradingView

MercadoLibre price action. Source: TradingView

While we are bullish on both stocks and previously issued buy ratings on both E-commerce giants, we believe that MELI has finally moved beyond the optimal buy range to add new exposure and also looks to be extended from its medium-term moving averages.

On the other hand, AMZN is still reeling from its post-earnings sell-off, and its price chart looks much more appealing than MELI right now to add exposure; therefore, we also concur with the Street's view that AMZN seems to be the better buy at this point.

Therefore, we assign MELI a Neutral rating and AMZN a Buy rating for now.