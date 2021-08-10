Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) CEO Richie Cunningham on Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call August 10, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Lisa Wilson

Richie Cunningham

Thank you, Lisa, and welcome everyone to our presentation this morning. And thank you for the opportunity to highlight the progress that we've made during our fiscal first quarter of 2022. It's been an extremely productive period for us. We recently completed a thorough strategic review of the Company to assess opportunities and gaps and to map out the best path forward. Our goal is to determine the most efficient and effective use of our novel technology and to identify which disease states and patient populations to focus on. All to help us ensure that our technology and resources are fully aligned to our opportunities. We completed the strategic review in Q1, and believe that TYME is now better positioned to take full advantage of the many exciting opportunities before us.

As we'll discuss this morning, we have a number of promising programs underway, and we believe that we have the financial strength to advance them. First, let me touch base on a couple of the key accomplishments of the quarter. We identified metastatic HR+/HER2 - breast cancer as a strategic clinical study for SM-88 and we move expeditiously to progress plans for the trial with Georgetown University. We presented interim data for the ongoing Phase 2 HoPES Sarcoma trial at ASCO 2021 and this trial is advancing to completion. We commenced a broad biomarker initiative around SM-88 that we believe [Indiscernable] help us optimize future development. We welcome Dr. Van Tornout as acting Chief Medical Officer and Frank Porfido as Chief Financial Officer.

We maintained financial discipline and ended the quarter with over 100 million in cash and marketable securities. Now let's take a look at each of these programs in more detail. As I mentioned upfront, our strategic review revealed some overlap, as well as other opportunities that were not being fully captured. As a result, we took the important step of realigning our clinical pipeline. Given the strong early data with SM-88, we're now focused on these three key programs.

One, pancreatic cancer in the second-line setting, 2, continuing to advance our work around sarcomas, where there's a high unmet need, and 3, Commencing a study in breast cancer. Let me start with our work on breast cancer. We're particularly excited about this opportunity because of the promising antitumor activity we previously observed in this study, especially in HR+/HER2 - patients. In addition, SM-88's all delivery and current tolerability profile have the potential to add another treatment option for these patients.

With the goal of avoiding some of the side effects of other chemotherapy treatments. This is a large patient population as HR+/HER2 - cases represent approximately 73% of the breast cancer diagnosis in the U.S.. During the quarter, we announced the OASIS trial, it's an open-label Phase 2 trial examining SM-88. We [Indiscernable] MPS in patients with metastatic disease who received two prior hormonal therapies and failed to progress after receiving a CDK4/6 inhibitor agent.

The primary endpoint in the trial is the overall response rate. Trial preparations are advancing and we expect the first patient to be enrolled this quarter. We're pleased to be partnered with Georgetown University on such an important study. Turning now to the Precision Promise trial, this is a Phase 2, Phase 3 randomized adaptive trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer, sponsored by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or PANCAM. The trial began enrollment in April of 2020, and SM-88 was the first agent included in the trial. It is being studied as a monotherapy in a second-line study.

We are pleased with the progress of this trial and PANCAM recently announced that they are currently adding an additional 5 trial sites to the original 15 sites enrolled in the trial. The sites involved in the Precision Promise trial are the top academic sites in the country for pancreatic cancer treatment and these additions should help expedite the enrollment into this important program. Moving on to our working sarcomas, which are an array of different cancers, most of which have very few effective treatment options, leaving a high unmet need. We're pleased with the early efficacy signals in this area and the potential for smaller trials and expedited regulatory paths.

We're therefore maintaining sarcomas as a strategic priority. TYME and The [Indiscernable] Foundation continued to work with the Sarcoma Research Center in California to conduct a Phase 2 HoPES study in Sarcoma. The interim clinical data from the trial, which we presented at the 2021 Astellas General Meeting, supported

well-tolerated profile of SM-88 to date and had several examples of clinical benefit and extended treatment durations that were longer than expected in this population. With 16 patients currently rolling but enrolled in the trial, we're continuing to work with the investigator to achieve the 24 pre-defined patient enrollment by early next year. And to identify potential development paths forward based on the data. Turning now to an important takeaway from our strategic review. We identified the need to take a deeper dive around biomarker data, as well as the need for additional preclinical studies.

This is a truly exciting area of exploration for us. We announced a broad initiative to deepen our understanding of the effects of SM-88 with the goal of identifying potential biomarkers for screening or activity that could help us optimize future development for this drug. We will be partnering with several well-known organizations, including Evotec, which is a global drug development Company, and pre-imminent medical institutions included Georgetown University, NYU Medical Center, and the Mayo Clinic. These studies have the potential to provide valuable information to identify targeted patient populations that could have a greater response to SM-88. This type of data will help guide our future clinical development in a more efficient and effective manner.

During the quarter, we were successful with Mayo Clinic in creating and characterizing many patient-derived pancreatic cancer organoids. These organoids are the foundation of the biomarker initiative. The aim will be to identify potential biomarkers for an activity that can inform and hone our clinical approach and into the future. Ultimately, the goal of precision medicine is speed and accuracy, and we believe that studying biomarkers across patient populations and indications gives us the greatest chance of achieving that goal. We also initiated a broad collaboration with Evotec across a range of cancers and preclinical work at Georgetown focused on breast cancer models and estimates this impact on mechanisms of resistance to existing treatments.

Moving on now to the TYME team. Having the right people in the right positions is a key success factor for us. And we strengthened our team this past quarter with the additions of Dr. Van Tornout as acting Chief Medical Officer and Frank Porfido as Chief Financial Officer. Together, they add valuable expertise to our team's finance and drug development capabilities, and we look forward to their contributions. Last, I'd like to briefly touch on the announcement we made more recently. In late July, we received notification from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and had granted additional patent claims related to our metabolic or cancer metabolism technology platform. The patent involves a targeted delivery of therapeutics to cancer cells.

More specifically, the concept is to fuse our patented tyrosine analogs to a second therapeutic agent in a manner that creates a fusion compound that may allow targeted delivery to cancer cells in a novel manner. This provides us with an opportunity to expand our current cancer metabolism-based approach with a drug delivery platform that's aimed at delivering toxic therapies in a targeted manner with the potential to improve and offer improved safety and efficacy for a range of anticancer drugs. The program right now is largely in the early preclinical phase that has begun to kick off and taking necessary steps to advance this technology. If it proves successful, it could be a significant asset and potential growth driver for TYME.

Looking ahead, we have many important clinical programs in various stages of development. We believe the Company is well-positioned, well-funded, and has a strong team to advance these initiatives. We continue to deepen our understanding of the potential of SM-88 to explore the role of biomarkers in advancing treatments for cancer patients, and to drive forward our drug delivery efforts. We're excited about achieving our near-term milestones included dosing the first patient in the OASIS breast cancer trial this quarter.

In addition, we have a robust patent portfolio covering compositions, methods, manufacturing, and use that extends beyond 2032 in an innovative pipeline. Importantly, we believe a strong financial foundation will allow us to execute on these priorities. With that being said, now I'll turn the call over to Frank for a more detailed financial review of the quarter and our outlook. Frank.

Frank Porfido

Thank you, Richie. And good morning, everyone. As Richie noted, we believe we are sufficiently well-capitalized to allow us to advance our preclinical and clinical development programs to the point where we'll be able to share data on a host of our initiatives. We project our cash balance and investments based on our current operating plan will be sufficient to fund us for at least 36 months. We closed the first quarter of 2022 with 101.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Our operational cash burn rate for the first quarter was 6 million compared to 7 million in Q1 2021. 2021.

The decrease of $700,000 was attributable to lower spending on SM-88 clinical trials and employee-related expenses. TYME anticipates that its quarterly operational cash burn will average approximately 6 million to 8 million per quarter for the remainder of the fiscal year 2022. For the first quarter of 2022, we reported a net loss of $5.9 million or $0.03 per share. This compares to a net loss of approximately $8.8 million or $0.07 per share for the fiscal quarter of 2021.

The decreased loss for the current 3 month period is due to a favorable variance of 4 point -- million in the change in fair value of the warrant liability offset by the unfavorable variance of 2.2 million in prior years gain on the warrant exchange and decreased operating costs of 1.1 million. The decrease in operating costs for the current 3 month period of 1.1 million primarily reflected lower ongoing trial costs and employee-related expenses. With that, I'll open up the call for questions. Operator, please go ahead with instructions.

Arthur RK

Good morning, everyone. This is Arthur in for RK, thank you for taking my question. Regarding the Sarcoma trial, could you give us more color on the potential data readout next year? And what kind of data stats we could expect from that update? Thank you.

Richie Cunningham

Yeah, absolutely. So right now, we're anticipating and what we've communicated is that we're looking towards trial enrollment completed sometime first half of 2022. We will need the data to mature to some point and then we'll anticipate the data thereafter.

With that being said, the endpoints are to response rate by [Indiscernable] looking at durable treatment response, and time to disease advancing right after the [Indiscernable] of treatment to progression. So that's the timing of it, and that's the sort of data we're anticipating at that point in time.

Arthur RK

So I had a follow-on that. So based on that data, assuming the positive. So what's your plan to -- forgo forward a pivotal study?

Richie Cunningham

Yes. So again, we'll have to assess the data, assess what ultimately the data tells us, and then based on that, it's a matter of been accelerating a path forward, identifying with urine Sarcoma there's a specific population that we're targeting there. So we're going to be looking at how to accelerate moving forward, move quickly. As you know, this is a rare disease.

As we look to expand this potential trial into a later pivotal trial, we'll have to engage a broad group in doing so. Right now we're focused on working with one investigator and so there's a lot of work that needs to be done to expand the trial past that. So our goal would be to move in an expeditious manner based on what the data is telling us and then move quickly.

Arthur RK

Thank you. Thank you for taking my question.

Richie Cunningham

Okay. Great. Well, thank you again, Arthur, for the question. And thank you [Indiscernable] Appreciate it. We're pleased with the outcomes in the priorities that emerged from our comprehensive review -- strategic review as was discussed during this quarter.

As always, our focus is on innovation to benefit the cancer patients and on delivering value to our stakeholders. We appreciate your interest in the Company and we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress. And thank you all for your time together today and stay safe.

