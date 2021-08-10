damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP). I like the utility sector in general and have been looking for funds with no drama as many of the utility companies I have held over the years have produced too much drama. I also like that several funds in this sector have higher yields than many of the utility companies. Part of that is the leverage they use. DNP is also attractive because it has never cut its distribution. With a current yield of 7.3%, it is very attractive if it can cover its distribution.

I want to own CEFs that pay me a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

DNP Select Income Fund

In 2020, DNP did not cover the distribution. In large part that was due to a drop in NAV of just over $2 a share. Even now, the fund's NAV has not recovered to its pre-COVID high. But has it earned enough to cover its distribution over the last 12 months?

Data by YCharts

Total NAV return over the last 12 months has been just over 16%. While that would be pretty impressive, particularly for a utility fund, in any normal year it is fairly most for this post-COVID period. So, how did NAV do?





NAV growth of 6.6% shows why the total NAV return was so modest. While still around 75 cents below where NAV began in 2020, there is modest growth in the NAV. And growth in NAV is evidence of a covered distribution.

CEFdata 1 year dividend chart

As it has done since July 1997, DNP paid a regular distribution of 6.5 cents per month over the last year. DNP also has a practice of declaring 3 months of distributions at a time. I am looking for a lack of drama and thus this practice allows me to be sure of my income from this fund over the next several months.

Distribution totaled $0.78 over the last 12 months. Using the average NAV of $9.222 produces a yield on NAV of 8.46%. Using the peak NAV of $10.04, I calculate a yield on NAV of 7.77%. As both of these values are below the total NAV return of 16.1%, and NAV increased, I judge the distribution to be covered over the last 12 months.

Long-Term Trends

It is great that over the last 12 months DNP has more than covered its distribution. Much better than what it did during the 2020 calendar year. But a single year is as much impacted by luck and time as it is by management performance. And long term, since over long periods good and bad luck and time will tend to cancel out, it is management performance that will be the most important determining factor in a fund's performance. So I like to look at long time periods to get a better judge of management performance to use in predicting future performance for the fund.

How much did DNP earn from its portfolio over the last 3 years?

Data by YCharts

32% total NAV return is pretty good. We can see the impact of COVID (and the recovery from it) when the 3-year returns are only twice that of the last 12 months. But again, we need to look beyond the returns to be sure that management didn't squander what are otherwise good results by paying too large of a distribution. The 3-year CAGR of returns is larger than the yield on NAV for the last 12 months, which does give us some evidence that the distribution was covered.

However, let's continue the analysis with a look at how NAV performed over the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

And NAV has been increasing. Yes, the 1% average isn't anything close to big or rapid growth, but it is growth. And a little growth is what we need. What would be bad is shrinkage. So modest growth in a period that includes the COVID pandemic and the big drop in the market that caused, is a good sign.

The distributions totaled $2.34 as the fund paid out its regular monthly distribution of 6.5 cents. Using the average NAV of $9.555 that is a total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) of 24.49% or a yearly average of 8.16%. These are below the total NAV return of 32% and the 3-year CAGR of the total NAV return of 9.7%.

While some see NAV as the total value of a fund, I don't see NAV in such an absolutist way. Trends over time however are a good indication of whether or not the fund is earning its distribution. So how has DNP's NAV done over the last 10 years?

Data by YCharts

NAV has been growing over the last 10 years, but at a fairly slow rate of just 2.83% CAGR. Since DNP is a utility fund, I am not looking for dramatic growth, slow but steady growth is just fine.

More importantly, I want a utility fund that pays me a reliable and generous distribution. What have the distributions from DNP looked like?

Data by YCharts

Over the last 10 years, DNP has paid 6.5 cents a month in distributions. In fact, that has been the amount paid each month for almost its entire history. This is my second favorite pattern. Only an upward stair-step pattern is better. But at the right share price, a dependable and constant distribution is great too.

Future Distribution Coverage

While it is great that DNP has been growing its NAV at a modest rate for 10 years and has the distribution well covered over the last 3 years, it's the future that is important. The past can just help us get a better picture of what the future may hold.

Given DNP has been providing a reliable and well-covered distribution, we just need for the fund to continue doing what it has been doing. So I want to look for signs that it won't be able to do that.

Source: CEFData

With bond exposure at about 15% and interest rates likely to increase over the next few years, I think it will take some good management not to have that as a drag on the portfolio performance. I think the biggest risk will be if longer-term rates rise steeply and unexpectedly. That so far isn't happening. One thing I expected management to do when they merged with Duff&Phelps Utility&Corporate Bond Trust (DUC) was to sell down the higher bond holdings of that fund. It looks like they did sell off some of the bond holdings to get back to the 15% the portfolio had pre-merger. I also see that the average duration of the bonds is 4.8 years and that maturity is 5.8 years. Only 5% of the bonds are rated below investment grade. Those numbers should limit the drag the bond portfolio will have on the fund's performance, even allowing management to hold many of the bonds till they mature.

In the industry exposure, I like the heavy concentration on utilities. I think telecommunications is a growth area so I very much like the 13% exposure. I constantly am disappointed that the energy sector doesn't do better, but I don't see any reason it will do worse. The top 10 holdings are all good solid companies. And I very much like Crown Castle (CCI). I have wanted to buy shares but they always were too expensive when I had the cash.

Conclusion

In utility holdings, I want predictable cash flow and no drama. With the 6.5 cent a month distribution that has been in place for more than 10 years, DNP offers both. The distribution is well covered and NAV is growing at a slow but steady pace. With a 7.3% yield, the price is attractive. Management handled the DUC merger well and continues its outstanding performance. 2020 saw the distribution not covered, but the fund has since rectified that situation. I am long and I would be adding shares here if my position wasn't already overweight.