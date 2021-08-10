Logica Capital Advisers' July 2021 Investor Letter

Logica Capital Advisers was founded in 2011 by Wayne Himelsein and his team. The firm has specialized expertise across multiple aspects of portfolio and risk management, research and development and risk management, research and development and fund operations.
Equity markets continue to charge ahead with seemingly little resistance, although factor rotations continue to play out under the hood with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both up more than 2% while the Russell 2000 was down more than 3.5% in July. VIX/Implied Volatility provided a bit of a tailwind for a change, ringing its first positive month since January 2021.