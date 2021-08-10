gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Theme

When investing, TIME is an essential resource, along with capital. Because when capital is compounded by the efficient use of time, it is far more powerful than when time is wasted, like it is under a "Buy & Hold" delusion or under "wealth-building" by dividend accrual "drips" at minuscule rates of "reward".

Effective time-use requires sufficiently accurate forecasts of price change, a skill honed by survival requirements. Those are the kind of demands presented on Market-Makers who are required to employ their own capital in balancing the momentary demands of institutional and fund money managers. Those investment managers are constantly adjusting holdings in multi-billion-$ portfolios.

The capital risk-control needs of M-Ms' so dictated require short-term hedging deals in derivative securities markets. Those deals, affected in their separate markets, in turn define likely coming equity price-change limits, both up and down. The historic record of equity price changes subsequent to various up-to-down price-change prospects provide a live "scorecard" of how well current hedging-borne forecasts in each security have been made and how well they are likely to work out in comparison to other such forecasts.

That is what this article is all about, not anything to be found in past technology studies or in financial statements by themselves. What is needed is the "live-action" expectations of professionals putting their own capital at risk in the competitive scene as it is being projected now for the coming near-term. Those expectations for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) appear to be exceptionally attractive now as a near-term wealth-building capital gain opportunity.

Company description

"Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel."

(source: Yahoo Finance)

(source: Yahoo Finance)

What current Risk~Reward tradeoffs look like

Figure 1.

(used with permission)

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersections of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. Market-average norms are suggested by SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) at location [7]. The best trade-offs in these stocks are down and to the right. Our focus is on NVMI at [3], which obviously has different coming-price expectations from MMs than the others pictured.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

(source:blockdesk.com, Author)

Highlighted in Figure 2 are [E] the upside price limits of the current MM forecasts detailed in [B], [C], and [D]. Prior forecasts with the same up-to-down proportions as today's [G] produced the capital gain realizations of [ I ] when an established common portfolio management discipline was invoked. These outcomes for NVMI are the ones described in the bullet-points starting this article.

We rank alternative investment prospects by the same standards, processes, and outcomes, utilizing the success (Win Odds of [H]) and failure (100 - H) to weight the dimensions pictured in Figure 1. Columns [O], [P], [Q] do that. And in [R], [Q] is translated into rates of reward measures - basis points per day -- used in financial plans involving varied lengths of payoff periods. A basis point is 1/100th of a %. When sustained for a year, 19 bp/day = a 100% annual rate, 5 bp/day = 20%.

This allows direct comparisons between investments with distinctly differing payoff characteristics. These are comparisons not requiring multi-year forecasts. Which is fortunate because the evolution of competitive actions causes such forecasts unable to have any useful degree of accuracy. Instead, these comparisons, frequently presented by current securities markets, offer highly attractive rates of reward.

Column [R] shows the striking difference between the other several semiconductor-process related investment alternatives than NVMI. It also highlights the difference between NVMI prospects and the current expectations for the often-used market index ETF, SPY, for the extensive MM-forecast population of 3500+ equity securities, and for the daily ranking of the 20 most attractive stocks from that population.

As with any decisions made under uncertainty no guarantees can or should be made. The role of [H] in that consideration becomes clearer as [R] is compared. Once Win odds drop much below 80 the likelihood of forecast satisfaction tends to disappear. This analysis does what "technical investing analysis" seems to never consider - any historical verification of the aged mythology it regularly offers as examples of "occasionally what has happened."

The difference of simply using informed forecasts as a basis for projections instead of using raw past prices also contributes significantly to the odds for success.

Recent Trends in PriceRange Forecasts

Figure 3

(used with permission)

The vertical lines here are the graphic representations of MMs' price range forecasts, selected on a regular daily basis to cover the past 6 months. The heavy dots they surround are the closing prices of the subject stock on the day of the forecasts.

It is the availability of a varied balance between upside and downside prospects, determined in a rational, consistent way which makes the MMs' forecasts superior to other, typically single-target-point investment forecasts. Those balances become the way to evaluate the effectiveness of forecasts at different levels of the Reward-to-Risk tradeoffs, an evaluation rarely offered with most other-source investment forecasts.

An example of this can be seen in the mid-May forecasts of Figure 3 as NVMI's price dipped down to a price level in the upper $80's. At that time the MM forecasts were also reduced, but not by as much as NVMI prices. The relationship of the then-current price to the then-current forecast price range was similar to where today's price is to the forecast range now.

Our measure of that up-to-down balance we call the Range Index [RI], and it tells what proportion of the full price range forecast lies below the current market price. Today the RI is 17, where 1/6th of the price change prospect is to the downside, and 5/6ths (83%) of the range is to the upside. Back in the mid-May week of the 10th to the 13th it averaged 17, with upper-range price prospects of $98 to $100.

By the end of May those forecast prices were reached and exceeded, with +15% to +16% gains recorded to be captured in about two calendar weeks. Those are representative of the prior 5-year experiences reported in the top row of the Figure 2 data table.

Conclusion

The comparisons of current Reward~Risk forecast histories of this leading semiconductor process participant should make clear for investors seeking near-term capital gains the dominant attractiveness of owning Nova Ltd. at this point in time. No guarantees, just excellent odds for continued substantial rate of gain.