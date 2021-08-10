wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Q2 FY 2021 Earnings

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings on 06-Aug-2021. The stock price fell by ~15% in reaction to earnings, a surprising and unjustified sell-off that has relegated a medical device company specializing in spine surgery and AI / machine learning digital surgery to the realm of penny stocks.

SRGA reported the following:

GAAP EPS of -$0.09, beating by $0.02

Revenue of $24.83M (+20.9% YoY), beating by $0.29M

Reduced 2021 guidance of $95M to $100M (compared to $102M in 2020), due to being a quarter behind management's expectations

Quality and regulatory issues impacting product availability from global manufacturing partners

Gross margin of 71%, an exceptional margin for a medical device company. Long term guidance of 70% to 75% for gross margins.

$69.3M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2

I'd like to draw your attention to a few important statements in the quarterly call that may have received little attention.

1. The total addressable market (TAM) for lumbar spine procedures is $5B, according to SRGA management. For a company registering $100M in revenue globally, this still presents a sizeable opportunity despite the competitive landscape. Capturing even a measly 5% of the TAM would result in $250M in revenue, 2.5x the current annual revenue.

2. Long term and sustainable improvements in gross margin and SG&A:

The improvement in gross margin is due to the elimination of certain manufacturing related cost as we move from an integrated manufacturer to a fix purchase price when we sold the OEM business. The decrease in marketing, general and administrative costs was driven by the reduction in spending as a result of the simplification of the distribution, administrative infrastructure and a reduction in spending due to the sale of the OEM business.

The improvements in gross margin and marketing, general, and administrative costs are not short-term. They are here to stay.

2. The short-term quality and regulatory issues, which may have spooked many investors:

This set back is due to the continued quality issues in our global supply chain related to the separation of the business, as well as the ongoing impact of COVID generally on demand in both the U.S. and international market and specifically its impact on coflex procedural volumes.

For those investors unfamiliar with the medical device industry, this is unfortunately an all too standard occurrence. Medtronic (MDT), Boston Scientific (BSX), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) have constant quality issues, product recalls, and legal holds. One might laud SRGA management for proactively anticipating issues with the spine surgery portfolio and divesting of the OEM business in advance of the materialization of these. They did us a favor.

Furthermore, the headwinds that led to reduced guidance are not specific to SRGA. The entire medical device industry (and to an extent the pharmaceutical industry) is experiencing delays or reduced profitability due to COVID delaying or precluding on-site PSVs, SIVs, IMVs, site activations or elective procedures. The medical device industry is disproportionately impacted because the patient must come into the clinic for the operation (unlike with drugs).

When the world finally adapts to COVID with consistency, elective procedures, and the medical device industry, will rebound. One must also consider the fact that patients may not be able to delay elective procedures indefinitely in the niche in which SRGA operates. After all, damage to the spine, if not treated promptly, can be a crippling and life-long condition - and excruciatingly painful for some - and many patients will risk elective surgery once cleared by their doctors. The risk-benefit considerations of contracting the Delta variant versus delaying an elective spine surgery are arguably being weighed in favor of the procedure, especially considering that proper use of masks, hygiene, and the sterile environment of the operating room means you are less likely to be infected than if you were visited by a younger relative.

Sell-Off in Shares and Investment Implications

I strongly believe that we saw a sell-off in shares due to the complexity of understanding a medical device business, in particular in the niche of spine surgery and the emerging digital surgery market. The following misconceptions are likely depressing the share price:

Quality and regulatory issues are a big deal and might impact manufacturing of the Holo Surgical system - alas, they are all too common in the medical device industry and management (Jon Singer) confirmed there will be no impact to Holo Surgical in the Q&A Reduced guidance for FY 2021 indicates the turnaround in the business is a failure - whereas this is in actuality caused by COVID and short-term headwinds. Q3 is always seasonally slow due to vacations. Claims being made by management that are causing cognitive dissonance amongst investors as to whether the business will be successful or not

Important Considerations

In spite of the concerns and risks perceived by the investment community, positive developments occurred (the minor beat) and were reiterated in the Q2 FY 2021 earnings call:

FDA approval for Holo Surgical is still expected in second half 2021 with the first cases performed expected in Q4 2021 (limited market release) The goal is to get 15 to 20 units up and running in relatively short order ($1M per unit), via a variety of both alpha sites and even more importantly IRBs where continued clinical data can be collected, which will allow SRGA to submit for indication / feature expansion for the platform. SRGA intends to expand Holo's digital surgery functionality and capabilities beyond spine into neuro, orthopedics, general and other surgical specialties and applications

Valuation

Point #2 in the Important Considerations above, if accurate, has significant investment implications.

If SRGA achieves an additional $15M to $20M in revenue in Q1 and Q2 of 2022 (conservatively speaking), that is an immediate and impressive resurgence in growth on top of eventual tailwinds from the resumption in elective surgery. $15M to $20M in first half of 2022 would yield revenues of $65M to $70M for Q1 and Q2 with the possibility of $130M to $140M for FY 2022, a YoY growth rate of 30% to 40%!

If elective surgeries resume more quickly than expected, second half of 2022 may see contributions from the legacy spine portfolio with an optimistic revenue range of $145M to $155M, representing 45% to 55% YoY growth.

As of 9-Aug-2021, SRGA share priced closed at a record low of $0.92 per share (in the territory of penny stocks). This leaves a Prices-to-Sales ratio of 1.14 and Price-to-Book ratio of 2.17, unheard of for a medical device company!

Competitors SeaSpine (SPNE), Alphatec Holdings (ATEC), and Orthofix (OFIX) have P/S ratios of 2.58, 6.23, and 1.98. More mature companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, and Stryker (SYK) have P/S ratios of 5.71, 5.60, 5.48, and 6.05.

SRGA is being valued as a dying company on the verge of bankruptcy - but is it?

Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2021, SRGA has ~$170M in total assets and ~$117M in total liabilities. Long term is only at $4.23M. Total operating expenses for the past 6 months sit at $62.4M, thus extrapolating for the full-year would be approximately $125M. Cash and cash equivalents, in the meantime, are at $69.2M (obtained as a result of $82.2M in proceeds from the share offering), essentially covering at least 2 more quarters of operations without any additional cash influx.

The company has several options if it needs continued cash flow to sustain operations:

Raise long term debt Issue more share offerings (limited in scope as outside investors may eventually refuse to purchase further shares unless a turnaround is imminent) Solicit or negotiate a buy-out by another medical device company

It is likely one or two of these options will need to be executed by end of Q1 2022 for the company to continue operations, and yet it is not unlikely that SRGA will be able to raise an additional $50M to $70M in 2022 via these methods if absolutely needed. Eventually, if all goes according to plan, Q2 and Q3 of 2022 will see sufficient cash flows from the legacy spine product portfolio and from Holo Surgical (again, gross margins of 70% to 75% at $1M per system with 15 to 20 systems expected shortly after FDA approval).

The risk of bankruptcy remains low, at least in the foreseeable future.

Do You Trust Management?

The earnings call caused a lot of personal cognitive dissonance both for me and seemingly for the broader investment community. The complex and evolving situation made it difficult to gauge the future prospects of the business and the viability of success, and one could sense during the Q&A that analysts were scrambling what to make of the situation and whether or not the picture management was painting could be trusted.

As I am aware many investors may potentially be unfamiliar with the broader medical device industry, I want to provide a few qualitative assessments (keep in mind I am invested in the company).

1. I highly encourage you to review Kris Siemionow's presentation during the earnings call. Having worked in the medical device industry and having consulted with an SME (subject matter expert) in the medical device industry, I can attest that many of Kris's claims sound outright outrageous:

Currently, navigation requires a doctor to take the role of interpreting the images presented on the screen, which are typically in two dimensions and not located in the surgical field, and makes surgical decisions based on his or her understanding of the patient's anatomy seen on that 2D screen.

First off, both Spiral CT and MRI are already in use in many hospitals and by many PIs (Principal Investigators) and/or surgeons both prior to and during the procedure. Spiral CT essentially rotates and provides a 3D stacked image. MRI also provides a 3D image. XRay cannot be reliably used for spine surgery planning purposes due to the challenges and drawbacks associated with the 2-D dimensions of the projected organs, and thus reliance on 3D imaging is growing.

Currently, there's not another competitive platform that provides the autonomous anatomy identification or planning feature on the market. A third key feature of the platform is our real-time 3D guidance display that enables the execution of the surgery.

2. Second off, there are competitive platforms in the market that have both autonomous anatomy identification and planning features very similar to Holo Surgical (at least based on my understanding and assessment of Holo's functionality based on the color provided to date by management).

Boston Scientific, for example, collaborates with privately held BrainLab, while Medtronic has a competing Digital Surgery platform of their own. If you just google "Digital Surgery Companies," immediate additional results pop up:

VELYS Digital Surgery - a robotic assisted solution yet with seemingly digital planning implications

Stryker's VSP Solutions

The above claim is either outright intentionally misleading, ignorant, or insufficient in the scope of information provided to allow us to adequately understand Holo Surgical's competitive advantage and differentiating features.

Terry Rich also made the following comment during the Q&A: "The first time the computer's been taught anatomy, like this is this is a major deal."

Clearly management believes - whether erroneously or not - that Holo Surgical has something unique, something advantageous, that competitors do not.

However, we know robots to effectively be another instrument that is both dumb and blind. Since robots lack the ability to autonomously identify anatomical structures, they cannot deliver usable insights to a surgeon and let alone plan a procedure or provide intraoperative guidance.

3. Thirdly, the above apples to oranges comparison seems both evasive and disingenuous, as there isn't anything preventing companies solely focused on robotics solutions from acquiring or developing software to provide identification of anatomical structures (in fact ablation catheters already have sensing features that could arguably be adapted to robotic incision arms).

Yes, Kris is right in the sense that many current robotics offerings do not have this and that companies with platforms like Holo Surgical have a head start. Yet, he fails to draw the relevant observation for investors in that SRGA is competing both a) with similar digital surgery planning platforms and b) with robotic and guided navigation systems concurrently.

We frequently have non-surgeons come through for the lab such as you can imagine we have a Board of Directors and our board members also demo the system. And for the record, we do not have any spine surgeons on our board. But every one of the board members that's tried the system was able to perfectly place the implant in the right spot on essentially the first time by using the intuitive guidance of the system.

4. The above impressive claim omits information that I personally believe to be crucially important for the future adoption of Holo Surgical: the precision with which they measure and define the "right spot." Are there referring to L1? L5? Even an mm in difference in the location of the implant and of the surgical incision matters, and as such I caution investors to take the above claim with a grain of salt, until we have more information to substantiate this.

The above four considerations and qualitative assessments provide a mixed and confusing assessment of what is true versus what is not with respect to Holo Surgical and the platform's functionality. While it's possible that Kris and Terry did not have sufficient time to fully prepare and to explain Holo Surgical's features, it's also possible that they are intentionally withholding information to prevent competitors from replicating their product features. If this is true, this is a terrific development for investors. If false, investors need to scrutinize further claims by SRGA management very carefully indeed.

The outstanding news that might further mitigate all of the above and that matter from a valuation perspective is that Terry's claims regarding the commercial viability of Holo Surgical are undeniably true:

Yes. So, we're not - the $1 million per unit will occur almost instantaneously as soon as we start putting them out there. And it'll be a combination of certainly implant pull-through, but also whether it's lease software fees per case, the disposable components. It'll be made up of a variety of revenue streams. And we're certainly not providing guidance for next year, but we have expressed our goal to get 15 to 20 units up and running in relatively short orders, so that we can continue to learn and move the platform forward. So it'll be a variety of both alpha sites and even more importantly IRBs where we can collect clinical data, which will allow us to continue to evolve the system and add additional features and benefits.

Digital platform systems as such as Holo Surgical can indeed sell for egregious amounts northward of $1M and can provide substantial recurring revenue due to a SaaS licensing model, if negotiated aptly and successfully. Ultimately, it might not matter if Kris and Terry are exaggerating the capabilities of the system or understating the competitive landscape (saturated with competitive IP), as in the niche of digital surgery and given the incredibly small size of Surgalign ($100M in annual revenue), sustained and substantial growth once Holo Surgical receives FDA approval may very well be assured.

Conclusion

As I mentioned in my prior article, FDA Approval for Holo Surgical is highly likely (a probability of 85%). A risk would be any delays of approval to Q1 2022 or conditional approval that dictates additional expensive clinical trials (something that SRGA may be alluding to and planning for given their limited market release strategy for Q1 and Q2 2022).

With SRGA trading below $1.0, it risks being delisted from the NASDAQ. If this were to occur, investors would need to trade shares OTC (Over the Counter) through a dealer network.

In the meantime, I'd argue SRGA offers a compelling opportunity to commit a small portion of your portfolio for potentially exceptional returns over the next two years. If Holo Surgical approval is received on-time and SRGA indeed achieves $130M to $155M in revenue in 2022, we would see 30% to 55% YoY growth and the Prices-to-Sales ratio would drop to a jaw-breaking projected 0.83.

An expansion to even the lowest P/S of Orthofix (1.98) would imply a $2.20 share price while an expansion to a P/S of ~3.0 would mean a $3.34 share price. Such results would imply investment returns of 120% to 234% by end of 2022 alone. The realization of SRGA's progress and opportunity by the investment community will likely trail actual results, thus the gains may be delayed over a 1 to 2 year period.