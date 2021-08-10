Ariel Skelley/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Hydrofarm Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been a name which received a big welcome by financial markets late in 2020. Shares of the company more than doubled on their first day of trading, with investors being attracted to the relatively modest sales multiple attached to the supplier of controlled environmental agriculture and cannabis industries.

The Initial Take

Hydrofarm is a business which has been around for some 4 decades. In the past the company has been active as a supplier to the cottage industry but in recent years it has positioned itself as a supplier to the CEA industry. CEA stands for cannabis and controlled environment agriculture, with this industry promising to require less water, less land, fewer chemicals and thereby resulting in less carbon emissions and improved crop yields.

Beside the potential growth of this industry, once and if it comes to its full fruition, the company aims to further expand the business through a focus on innovation, trusted brands, higher service, and a desire to play a leading role in consolidation through M&A.

The company went public at $20 per share but ended the first day of trading at $47 per share, valuing the entire business at $1.5 billion. This was equivalent to some 4 times sales and 100 times earnings at the time, at least based on the run rate reported on the back of the most recent quarterly performance.

The company generated $212 million in sales in 2018, accompanied by a $25 million operating loss. Revenues rose 10% to $235 million in 2019, as losses increased to $27 million, driven by higher restructuring charges, as gross margins are quite low at 11%, limiting the real profit potential.

Revenues rose 40% in the first three quarters of 2020 as an operating loss of $13 million in the first nine months of 2019 turned into a profit of $10 million. Moreover, growth accelerated through the year with third quarter sales growth of 60% resulting in quarterly revenues of $97 million, for a near $400 million run rate. Quarterly operating profits of $5.5 million were reported at a run rate of $22 million.

While the long-term potential was evident, and growth rates reported in 2020 are spectacular, I was not too convinced with the operational performance outside the pandemic period. Moreover, I noted that Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) grew sales 79% in its most recent quarter at the time of the IPO, marking superior growth by this much larger "peer". In comparison, Scotts traded at just 3 times sales and was far more profitable, as there are doubts on the long-term prospects of the (cannabis) market as well of course.

What Happened?

Fast forwarding from December to today we see a stock which is pretty much flat at $50 here, albeit that shares temporarily hit a high of $95 in February, after which that momentum run faded quickly with shares back to levels around the $50 mark just a few weeks later.

While the developments in the share price have been quite active, the same can be said on the operational front as well. In February the company issued an organic growth guidance, calling for 20% organic sales growth in 2021, at the time coinciding with the share price momentum as well.

In March, fourth quarter revenues were reported, up 62% to $87 million, as the fourth quarter is seasonally a bit softer vs. the third quarter. The company guided for 2021 organic sales growth between 20% and 25%, with EBITDA seen between $28 million and $31 million vs. a $21 million number reported in 2020.

In April, Hydrofarm started its role as consolidator as it reached a $78 million deal to acquire Heavy 16, in a deal for a company which is set to generate $23 million in sales in 2021, for a 3.4 times sales multiple. With an EBITDA multiple pegged at just around 7 times, it reveals that the business is very impressive, with margins apparently seen around 50% of sales, which looks quite compelling.

To further provide fuel for its expansion plans, Hydrofarm sold 4.8 million shares in April at $59 per share, raising nearly $270 million in cash, and that is excluding the green shoe option. In May, first quarter sales were reported up 66% to $111 million as the company guided for full-year sales growth of 30-40%, with the EBITDA guidance hiked to a midpoint of $39 million.

Later that month the company announced the $125 million purchase of House & Garden. With $55 million in sales expected to be generated this year, Hydrofarm is paying 2.3 times sales and again around 7 times EBITDA. In June, another even larger deal was announced, this time the $187 million deal for Aurora Innovations. This deal was a bit more expensive at just over 3 times sales of $60 million and 9 times EBITDA.

The three deals together came at a cost of nearly $400 million, while adding $140 million in sales and nearly $50 million in EBITDA. With the own business operating with a share count of approximately 45 million following the equity issuance earlier this year, and a small net cash position by the end of the first quarter, the company is valued at $2.2 billion at $50 per share. With the own business likely posting sales at a run rate of $500 million, it is very clear that the company is pursuing multiple arbitrages, acquiring actually very profitable revenue streams, at least in comparison to its own operations.

After all, the implied EBITDA contribution of the $400 million spent on 3 deals is equal or greater than the EBITDA posted by the core business, valued at $1.8 billion here. This great discrepancy indicates either that the strategy is very successful, and/or that shares are very richly valued here, although I must say that I like the progress made so far this year on the M&A front.

A Final Remark

With most of the deals still having to play out, I see a very realistic run rate of $100 million in EBITDA as the business continues to be well capitalized, thanks to shares being issued. Pegging D&A charges at $25 million a year, after extrapolating current D&A charges from the own business, there is a real roadmap to net earnings of around $50 million, or close to a dollar in the long haul.

This still works down to a 50 times multiple, very high, but the company could be an acquirer of choice for many names, as the execution game is on. Fortunately, the many recent deals and inherent uncertainty make that the coming quarters will be much more informative, as some real questions remain at this moment.

Thus, I must say that the valuations are still very rich, but at a similar share price compared to December last year, I like the action more than I did at the IPO after some nice bolt-on and value-accretive deals. While a more upbeat stance is encouraging, I still think that the overall valuation is too rich to create compelling risk-reward here.