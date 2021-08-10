CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite seeing their unit price and distributions at five-year highs recently, Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) and their very high 10% yield remain risky following the record profitable year of 2020, as my previous article discussed. A follow-up analysis is provided within this article assessing their second-quarter of 2021 results that show normalizing operating conditions and how their units have limited upside potential due to a lose-lose scenario.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader fuel retailing industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Now that their second quarter of 2021 results have been released, it quickly becomes apparent that their massive results from 2020 are firmly in the rear-view mirror with their operating cash flow plunging from $162m to negative $53.6m during the first half of 2020 and 2021 respectively. Whilst this was materially impacted by temporary working capital movements, even after removing these from both sets of results, their underlying operating cash flow was still down by more than half to $61.5m versus $135.6m during these equivalent periods of time.

Even if they had generated $61.5m of operating cash flow during the first half of 2021, after paying their $38.8m of capital expenditure, it would have still left their distribution coverage very weak at only 51.46% and thus poses risks regarding its sustainability without their massive results. The primary reason behind their softening cash flow performance stems from their operating conditions normalizing after seeing record gross margins during 2020 thanks to the record low oil prices, as the graph included below displays.

It can be seen that generally speaking, there is an inverse correlation between their gross margins and oil prices with one increasing as the other decreases. Throughout the sample history that dates all the way back to 2014, their lowest gross margin occurred with the highest oil prices during 2014 and vice-a-versa during 2020. This indicates that if oil prices keep rising, it will further impact their already very weak distribution coverage and thus push them closer towards a reduction, depending upon their subsequently discussed financial position.

Following this interesting situation, it may pose the question of whether their units actually make a desirable investment to protect against downside risk in case of an oil price crash that would drag many other Master Limited Partnerships lower. Whilst this certainly sounds logical on paper, it seems unlikely to hold together in practice given the historical trading data for their unit price, as the graph included below displays.

Whilst their unit price has clearly fluctuated across the years, it can still be seen that it plunged during 2016 and 2020, which also coincided with oil price crashes. This means that if oil prices were to plunge again and send their margins soaring, oddly enough it appears that their unit price would decouple and thus trade lower despite it fundamentally helping their distributions. There remains the possibility that the future differs but based upon the relevant historical trading prices but realistically, this appears to indicate limited upside potential given the lose-lose scenario.

Overall their capital structure did not see any sizeable changes during the second quarter of 2021 with their net debt remaining essentially static at $1.109b versus its previous level of $1.112b. Even though there has been only a very minimal change, it will still be worthwhile to revisit their broader leverage to expand the discussion following the subsequently discussed commentary during their recent second quarter of 2021 results conference call.

When reviewing their financial metrics, overall their leverage has remained broadly unchanged similarly to their capital structure, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 6.63 being almost equal with their previous result of 6.88 from the previous analysis. Whilst there can be nuances with assessing leverage, this nevertheless appears an open and shut case of very high leverage given its large margin above the threshold of 5.01 but oddly, this is not how it sounded during their latest conference call, as per the quote included below.

"Our balance sheet remains strong, leverage defined in our credit agreement as funded debt to EBITDA was approximately 3.7 times at the end of the second quarter on a trailing 12-month basis."

-Global Product Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call.

Although management is not necessarily misleading investors, it should still be noted that their quoted leverage metric only considers their credit agreement and thus ignores the $738.5m of debt relating to their senior notes, which forms a massive 66.24% of their total $1.114b of debt. Investors are naturally welcome to assess their leverage however they deem reasonable but in my view, their entire debt profile should be considered and thus their balance sheet is anything but strong. When combined with their very weak distribution coverage, it makes for risky fundamentals even if operating conditions were to track sideways and not further suppress their margins. Thankfully their liquidity has not materially changed and thus still appears adequate with a current ratio of 1.33 and if interested in further details, please refer to my previously linked article.

Conclusion

If economic conditions continue improving and oil prices continue climbing in tandem, it will further suppress their margins and push them towards reducing their distributions, which will limit any further upside. On the flip side, if oil prices were to crash again and see their margins surge back towards their records of 2020, history indicates that their unit price will follow oil prices lower and thus it appears to be a lose-lose scenario. The one hope is for operating conditions to broadly track sideways and see their very high distribution yield sustained but given its risky fundamentals, this too seems questionable and thus I believe that downgrading my rating to bearish from neutral is now appropriate.

