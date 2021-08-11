YayaErnst/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced by R. Paul Drake and Jussi Askola

Brief History

Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is the successor to a trust first organized in 1960. They have long been a diversified REIT, beginning with the ownership of income-producing properties in the greater Washington, D.C., metro region.

This seems the typical evolution of a regional real estate company that decides to become a REIT.

As companies, these operations make money for their owners and managers. As REITs, they often fail to really flourish. It takes a different set of skills and actions to make money for your shareholders as a REIT.

The original owners often end up quite disappointed when the market fails to value their operation like other REITs are valued. That seems likely to have been the story here.

This table illustrates the history as WashREIT has tried to find itself for more than a decade:

Source: author notes from SEC filings.

The earnings call after the current CEO came in during 2013 was particularly notable. He described how WashREIT would transition from a buy-and-hold approach to its properties to an approach based on capital recycling combined with redevelopment. The latter is the way in which most modern REITs add value for shareholders.

This Has Not Gone Well

Considering the ever-shifting focus seen in the table, it's no surprise that things have otherwise not been going well. Here's the stock price and analyst net asset value, or NAV:

Source: TIKR.com.

You can see that this stock has usually been priced (black curve) below their median analyst NAV (blue curve). The market has felt, for a long time, that WashREIT was an underperformer with poor prospects.

This poor stock performance is in spite of having an investment-grade credit rating, but having a very solid balance sheet is not the same thing as having a business that can grow strongly over time.

This led WashREIT to increase their emphasis on multifamily properties. By Q3 2019 they announced The Transformation, which was the shift in emphasis to work toward being dominantly a multifamily REIT. Here are some of the properties they acquired:

Source. Transformation Investor Presentation.

WashREIT has emphasized the elimination of single-tenant office properties for quite a few years. No wonder. These are often very expensive to transition from one tenant to the next. They may well be a major contributor to the poor performance of many of these regional, diversified REITs.

A Good Transition, A Difficult Transformation

We can see the impact of the early years with the new CEO by looking at AFFO/share, where AFFO is Adjusted Funds From Operations, and the fraction of AFFO paid out as dividends. A successful REIT grows AFFO/share at a mid-single digit rate, if not more.

Source: Plot of Reitbase data by author.

WashREIT was managing to do that from 2013 through 2018. This was after their transition to a modern REIT, so that seemed to be working. During that period, they also got their payout ratio down near 85%. This is about as large as one wants to see from a growing REIT.

In 2019, WashREIT seems to have concluded that they could deliver much stronger results by substantially increasing their focus on multifamily. They have mentioned that their recurring capex needs have been 6% of Net Operating Income, or NOI, for multifamily vs. 25% for office.

The AFFO/share dropped in 2019, likely due to capital recycling. It dropped again during 2020, likely due to the impact of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the payout ratio rose to unsustainable levels.

Then, in the first half of 2021, WashREIT dropped the next bombshell.

The New Plan

WashREIT announced the sale of all their office assets to Brookfield (BAM) for $776M. They also announced their intention to sell all their retail assets, expecting to receive $170M.

Of the $946M raised, $421 is intended to pay down debt. With their new debt structure, they will have built themselves a very long runway. They will have no significant debt maturities until 2027.

Source. Transformation Investor Presentation.

Significantly, when the dust settles, WashREIT expects to have $450M available to expand their multifamily portfolio. They intend to get to 97% multifamily by deploying this capital, and eventually to get to 100%.

These are enormous changes. Retrospectively, WashREIT decided to put all their marbles into the most profitable basket.

Where They Are Going

WashREIT plans to expand geographically, seeking to have 40% of their assets spread across the southeast. They are targeting cities with strong in-migration from further north — Raleigh/Durham, Charlotte, and Atlanta.

Source. Transformation Investor Presentation.

In the process, WashREIT intends to target properties that are poorly supplied by new construction, yet badly needed by moderate-income residents. Their research has identified the opportunities, summarized here:

Source. Transformation Investor Presentation.

WashREIT is emphasizing opportunities for redevelopment that lead to increased rent. This is very profitable, typically producing cash-on-cash returns exceeding 10%.

On the surface, this is a great plan. But it's also what Independence Realty Trust (IRT) has been trying to do in overlapping geographic regions.

Supply is large, so that's not the issue. The issue is that IRT has reported that those markets have become quite frothy, so they can no longer find deals that work for them.

WashREIT can access debt at much lower interest rates than Independence can, so this approach may work for them. We will see how that goes and how well they manage the acquisitions.

Where We Are Now

Now that we know that WashREIT will be a pure multifamily REIT, we can look at the recent performance of their multifamily segment to get some idea of how they have done and may do. It helps that they have disclosed this pretty clearly in recent years.

To do this, we have to allocate some fraction of corporate-level General & Administrative, or G&A, expenses and Interest expenses to the multifamily segment. We did this here on the basis of NOI.

The debt parameters look like this:

Source: author calculations.

We allocated the debt projected to remain after the asset sales as the multifamily debt. We scaled it to earlier years as multifamily NOI.

It's notable that the debt ratio is a bit below 50%, although this does depend upon an assumed portfolio cap rate. The interest rate for the multifamily segment is now a bit below 5%. New debt should be cheaper.

The multifamily earnings look like this in recent years and Q1 2021:

Source: author calculations.

Here the rows shaded in green show the earnings-related numbers. One gets from NOI to EBITDA by subtracting G&A. One then gets to Simple Funds From Operations, or SFFO, by subtracting interest expense. Next, one subtracts maintenance capex to reach AFFO.

One finds an annualized multifamily AFFO/share of just below 50 cents for 2020 and Q1 2021. Below we use the estimate that this will increase by 15% as the pandemic recovery plays out.

One can also see that AFFO/share grew steadily from 2018 through 2020. This was a good performance.

Now we add the cash resulting from the asset sales and debt paydown described above, which is $450M. We assume this cash is leveraged at 30% to hold the total debt/EBITDA below about 7 since anything much larger would cost them their BBB credit rating.

Source: author calculations.

Here again, the earnings measures are shaded green. The payoff is the rows shaded yellow.

Today WRE is priced at about 20x trailing AFFO. They will be decreasing FFO with their transformation, but the argument is that the transformed REIT will be more valuable.

If the market values WRE at 25x AFFO, their price will end up about where it is now. But quality multifamily REITs like AvalonBay (AVB) and Camden Property Trust (CPT) are priced at more than 30x AFFO. If WRE is revalued to 30x AFFO, the price would increase 20% compared to now.

This would be good but we have trouble seeing it as immediately compelling.

What About WRE's Dividend?

With regard to the dividend, the bad news continues. WashREIT should not pay out more than 85% of AFFO, so they can use retained earnings to drive growth. Here is what that looks like:

Source: author calculations.

This analysis led us to project about a 50% dividend cut, and we weren't far off as they shortly after announced a 43% dividend cut. If they do succeed at being valued at 30x AFFO, the affordable dividend yield will be about 2.3%. This is more or less what we see from CPT now.

The Potential Upside

Suppose WashREIT does all this really well and proceeds to perform like the superior blue-chip multifamily REITs, such as AVB, CPT, and Essex Property Trust (ESS). Their dividend would end up at 2% to 3% and they would grow it at 5% to 7%.

At the corresponding total return of 8% to 9%, one could sensibly value WRE at 30x AFFO or somewhat more. This would be the long-term value of the cash flows they would generate.

The WashREIT management is not crazy. But they are anticipating outstanding performance in a sequence of ventures at a time when real estate is pricey.

The Potential Downside

That frothy real estate market could turn out to prevent WashREIT from getting the performance they anticipate from their investments. If this does not go well, WRE could end up worth less than its present price.

As an extreme case, suppose they did their new acquisitions at a 3% cap rate, which we have seen in some markets.

And suppose they only managed to grow AFFO at 4% beyond that. Then WRE's sequence of cash flow would be a lot less attractive and the market may punish the company for it.

An investment in any REIT is in part a bet on the management team. While the current WashREIT team has clearly done some things well, it's hard to know whether or not they are capable of reaping stellar performance out of their Transformation.

Takeaways

It would appear that the ongoing Transformation of WashREIT will produce a REIT that has, at first, a smaller AFFO. They also will pay a substantially reduced dividend.

Perhaps they will prove able to turn in a stellar performance and grow strongly. Time will tell.

If the market becomes disillusioned and drops its price to well below $20 per share, then WRE would be clearly undervalued. It would have a good shot at turning in a five-year double for a 15% CAGR of total return.

At the present price of $24, it does not make sense to us to buy at this time. Beyond that, it's probably worth waiting to see how they do post-transformation.