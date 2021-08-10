Aikya Q2 2021 Investor Letter

Aug. 10, 2021 1:38 PM ETBBD, BBDO, FMX, FMXUF, UL, UNCHF, UNICY
Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
11.18K Followers

Summary

View as PDF
17

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Fund Letters profile picture
Fund Letters
11.18K Followers
Select quarterly fund letters.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.