Retirement: The Safest High Yield In August 2021

Historically, investors have turned to Treasuries and Bonds to earn high and predictable income in retirement.

But today, the 10-year Treasury (IEF) yields 1.2%, and long-term corporate bonds (VCLT) aren't much better, yielding only 2.9%.

Remove 1/3 to taxes and 2% to inflation, and you are essentially left with negative real returns. In fact, inflation-protected Treasuries, or TIPs, in short, are today priced at a negative yield:

No matter how rich you are, it cannot be sustainable to settle for negative real returns. Therefore, most investors have given up on fixed income and moved to the equity market to earn higher income.

It created a lot of demand for equities, pushed share prices higher, and led to significant yield compression.

As a result, the S&P 500 (SPY) now yields only 1.1%, and even yield-focused sectors like utilities (XLU) aren't much better, offering a mere 2.9% yield.

The unfortunate reality is that even 2.9% is not enough for most retirees. Ideally, you would want to earn at least 2x more income to enjoy a comfortable retirement.

But where can you earn a safe 6%+ yield in today's market?

There are many investments that offer a 6%-plus yield, but very few that offer a "safe" 6%+ yield. In fact, we only know three asset classes that offer such income that in today's market, and in what follows, we will discuss these asset classes in more detail:

Property-Backed Private Loans

Most investors never look at private investments because they are illiquid, and may at times require large capital commitments. Because of that, you can typically get a lot higher yields if you're willing to invest in private illiquid investments.

If you are a long-term-oriented income investor, then we think that it's sometimes worthwhile to trade liquidity in exchange for a higher yield.

Today, there are several crowdlending platforms that allow you to invest in property-backed private loans and earn interest rates in the 8%-12% range. I have used these platforms for close to three years and I have managed to earn a ~10% annual yield on average.

Loan defaults have been rare and I'm yet to suffer any losses. This is because the loans are collateralized by well-located properties with low ~60% loan-to-values. Beyond that, the borrowers often provide personal guarantees for the loan amounts.

Even if you assumed 4% of annual losses, which has not been the case, you would still be left with a 6%-plus yield.

I also like the fact that the loan terms are typically only 6-12 months. Therefore, the lack of liquidity is less important because you know that you will get your money back in less than a year.

At High Yield Landlord, we regularly discuss individual property loans from two platforms specifically. Those are EstateGuru for European investors and Groundfloor for US-based investors.

Real Asset Backed Preferred Shares

Preferred shares are a hybrid between stocks and bonds in that:

They have a fixed dividend rate.

They have a fixed par value.

The preferred dividend must be paid ahead of common dividends.

In case of a liquidation, preferred equity comes ahead of common equity.

They are a permanent part of the capital structure.

And they may include call/put options.

In most cases, we avoid preferred shares because they essentially combine the worst of both worlds: You don't get the upside of regular stocks, and you lack the protections of bonds.

But at times, the opposite also is true and you get to combine higher yield with better safety.

This is often true in the case of preferred shares that are issued by REITs, MLPs, and other real asset-heavy businesses.

These companies typically generate consistent income from long-term leases/contracts and have valuable tangible assets to cover the preferred equity in case of trouble. Moreover, REITs, must by law, pay 90% of their net income in the form of dividends to retain their tax benefits. Therefore, preferred dividend suspensions are extremely rare.

Knowing this, you can often profit from preferred shares that are issued by real asset-heavy businesses when they become on sale for a reason or another.

To give you an example: today, you can buy series E preferred shares of Hersha Hospitality (HT.PE) at a 10% discount to par value and earn a 7.1% dividend yield while you wait for the upside to be realized.

These preferred shares are not risk free as hotels still suffer right now, but the pandemic won't last forever, hotels are already seeing significant improvements, and HT's management team has been pouring money into the common equity over the past year.

If you own a portfolio of such preferred shares, you can expect to earn ~10% annual returns with 2/3 coming from income and 1/3 from appreciation. Occasionally, you will also suffer losses but this is why you diversify.

We currently own six preferred shares in our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

REITs That Are Recovering From the Pandemic

Finally, there are still a few segments of the market that haven't recovered from the pandemic.

REITs are a great example as some property sectors were temporarily impacted by the pandemic, and are only now starting to recover. This includes:

Skilled nursing facilities

Senior housing

Student housing

Essential retail

Net lease

Billboards

As we move past the pandemic, we expect many of these REITs to reinstate and/or increase dividend payments. The time to buy these REITs is now while they are still discounted due to the lack of dividends.

As an example, Outfront Media (OUT), owner of billboards and other out-of-home advertising structures, is today still priced at a 25% discount relative to pre-crisis levels. Its properties suffered from the pandemic, but we think that it is set for a V-shaped recovery once we get past the pandemic.

It recently reinstated a small dividend that equates to a 1.7% yield, but once its 2019-dividend returns, the yield will be around 6%.

Similarly, EPR Properties (EPR) recently reinstated a dividend that equates to a 6% dividend yield, and we think that its dividend will grow further over the coming quarters as things gradually return to normal.

The time to buy these discounted REITs is before the dividends are reinstated and/or increased.

Bottom Line

If you are an income investor, it's absolutely crucial that you select the right asset classes to achieve your goals in 2021 and beyond.

Traditional asset classes like Treasuries, bonds, and stocks don't yield enough and have become overpriced.

On the other hand, some alternative asset classes like property loans, preferred shares, and REITs continue to offer high yield and upside in today's market.