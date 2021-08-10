andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Today we are going back to take a look at an oncology name for the first time in over a year. We first recommended a covered call strategy on this small cap concern back in June of 2020. The stock is up approximately 10% since then, but looks ripe for another turn in the barrel. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is a Rockville, Maryland-based biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2013. The company is focused on bringing to market innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company generates pipeline candidates from their proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms. The company currently has one FDA-approved product on the market called Margenza. The drug is combined with chemotherapy to treat adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease. Beyond Margenza, the company's most developed drug candidates are Flotetuzumab for refractory AML and Retifanlimab for a variety of cancers. MacroGenics currently has a market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion and trades right at $24.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: April 30th Company Presentation

Margenza:

Margenza is an Fc engineered HER2-directed monoclonal antibody. The drug works by binding to HER2-expressing tumor cells, and then margetuximab-cmkb inhibits tumor cell proliferation, reduces shedding of the HER2 extracellular domain, and mediates antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. In late 2020, MacroGenics announced the FDA approval of Margenza for patients with pretreated metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The approval of the drug was primarily based on the Phase 3 SOPHIA trial. The trial consisted of 536 patients 27 to 86 years old with HER2-positive, metastatic breast cancer who had been previously treated for their metastatic disease. The trial is still ongoing, and the company anticipates completing the final analysis of overall survival data by the end of the third quarter.

Margenza is the first HER2-targeted therapy to have improved progression-free survival versus Herceptin, both combined with chemotherapy, in a head-to-head Phase 3 clinical trial. Also, in addition to metastatic breast cancer, the drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial called MAHOGANY for advanced gastroesophageal cancer. MacroGenics expects to report safety and efficacy data in the third quarter of 2021. Margenza did $3.2 million in net sales in the second quarter of this year.

Source: April 30th Company Presentation

In mid-March of 2021, MacroGenics and its commercial partner Eversana launched Margenza. Eversana is described as a pioneer of next-generation commercial services for the global life sciences industry. MacroGenics has a collaboration with Zai Lab in Greater China and GC Pharma in South Korea; however, MacroGenics retains full development and commercialization rights in all other territories.

In Mid-June, the company entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement involving up to four immuno-oncology molecules including the DART program (see section below) with Zai Labs. MacroGenics received a $25 million upfront payment as part of this arrangement as well as a $30 million equity investment from Zai Labs, which will get commercial rights to Greater China, Japan and Korea while MacroGenics retains rights to all other countries including the United States. MacroGenics is also eligible to receive up to $1.4 billion in milestone payments and royalties on annual net sales, if the products from the collaboration are commercialized.

Source: April 30th Company Presentation

Flotetuzumab:

Flotetuzumab is a bispecific CD123 × CD3 DART molecule being evaluated in patients with primary induction failure and early relapsed acute myeloid leukemia. CD123 is over-expressed on cancer cells in a variety of hematological malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia. The primary mechanism of action of Flotetuzumab is thought to be its ability to redirect T lymphocytes to kill CD123-expressing cells. The FDA has granted the drug the orphan drug designation. MacroGenics is currently evaluating the drug in a Phase 1/2 trial to evaluate Flotetuzumab in up to 200 patients with primary induction failure and early relapse AML. The primary endpoints are complete remission and CR with partial hematological recovery. The company expects to provide clinical updates in late 2021 and complete full enrollment of the study in 2022.

Source: April 30th Company Presentation

Retifanlimab:

Retifanlimab is a proprietary anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody being developed for use as monotherapy as well as in combination with other potential cancer therapeutics. Retifanlimab has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of anal cancer. The drug was licensed to Incyte in 2017 under a global collaboration and license agreement. MacroGenics retains the right to develop its own pipeline assets in combination with Retifanlimab, with Incyte commercializing Retifanlimab and MacroGenics commercializing its assets if any combinations are approved. Also, MacroGenics retains the right to manufacture a portion of both companies' global clinical and commercial supply needs of Retifanlimab. As of December 2020, Incyte is exploring Retifanlimab in registration-directed trials as a monotherapy for patients with microsatellite instability-high endometrial cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal, and in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and SCAC.

Source: April 30th Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of the end the first half of 2021, the company had nearly $300 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance after posting a net loss of $39.9 million during the second quarter. The company provided the following cash flow guidance within the press release that accompanied quarterly results:

MacroGenics anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021, plus consideration received from Zai Lab in July 2021, as well as anticipated and potential collaboration payments, should enable it to fund its operations through 2023."

Since mid-June, five analyst firms including Wedbush and Leerink Partners have reiterated Buy ratings on MGNX. Price targets proffered within these analyst calls range from $32 to $50 a share. Morgan Stanley appears to be the lone current pessimist on the shares as it maintained its Underweight rating and $17 price target on MGNX at the end of April.

Verdict:

With one product approved and a couple of 'shots on goal', Macrogenics continues to be an intriguing play. The company enjoys mainly solid analyst support and has a good dollop of cash on the balance sheet as well. That said, the shares trade right near the levels they did five years ago. This makes the name a good covered call play more than a long term holding. Option premiums are significantly less on Macrogenics when we last successfully executed an option strategy on it in the middle of the pandemic, as volatility in the overall market has ebbed considerably since then. However, it still sets up well as a covered call play in what I consider a fairly valued at best equity market.

Note: I prefer the January $25 call strikes currently for this simple option strategy. Option premiums are lucrative and liquid at that strike price.

