When we last covered National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) we spoke about the Q1-2021 quarter and focused on the freshly cut dividend. While we were happy that our cautious outlook had panned out, we suggested that the story was not yet destined for a happy ending. NHI released its Q2-2021 results and we checked it out to see if we could see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Q2-2021

You could be excused for jumping straight past the normal REIT metrics and taking a look at the rent collection. That key number came in at 87.3% and 6 different tenants were not able to make the rent roll. We would note here that deferral numbers are after some hefty deposits were applied towards Holiday's rent payment.

NHI collected 87.3% of contractual cash due for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The remaining balance is comprised of the following: 8.0% in deferrals related to Bickford Senior Living ("Bickford"); 1.4% in deferrals related to Holiday; 2.7% in deferrals related to four other operators; and 0.6% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic. As previously announced, NHI has agreed with Bickford to defer $1.5 million in contractual rent due for July 2021 and agreed with Holiday to defer contractual rent due of $1.2 million for the second quarter and $0.6 million for July 2021. NHI also agreed to utilize $1.8 million of the lease deposit with Holiday as contractual rent with $1.2 million applied towards second quarter of 2021 contractual rent and $0.6 million towards July 2021 contractual rent. The balance of the lease deposit at June 30, 2021 was $9.4 million. NHI has reached agreement with two other tenants regarding additional rent deferrals of approximately $0.9 million for the third quarter 2021. NHI is in discussions with one other tenant for a rent deferral of approximately $0.7 million for the remainder of 2021. NHI anticipates some of our tenants may need additional rent deferrals to assist them with the impact of the pandemic on their operations.

Source: NHI Q2-2021 Results

Why do tenants continue to need assistance? Well for two of the tenants, their occupancy levels, while rising, are still nowhere close to where they were at the start of the pandemic.

Source: NHI Q2-2021 Results

Portfolio level rent coverage is downright abysmal for NHI especially on need driven properties. Here the numbers shown below exclude Bickford, which you might have assumed is the worst of the bunch. But even after that, NHI has 49 properties which cannot cover even 80% of rent on average.

Source: NHI Q2-2021 Presentation

How bad is 0.79X? Well, it is a lot worse than the 0.93X just seen in the last quarter.

Source: NHI Q1-2021 Presentation

This is something we have drawn attention to a few times but it is worth repeating again. The "coverage" is a trailing 4 quarter coverage and takes time to adjust down to reality. That is why we were warning about a year back that the numbers you are looking at, don't remotely convey just how distressed the tenants are. Now the "good quarters" full of government assistance are rolling off and reality is slowing sinking in. On the plus side, the discretionary and medical office buildings portfolio looks stable and strong and NHI can continue to count on steady cash flow from that side.

Key Considerations To Go Long

The tenant distress is steadily pushing up NHI's debt to EBITDA and that breached 5.0X this year.

Source: NHI Q2-2021 Presentation

The asset sales that are in process for these tenants have rather high cap rates. Holiday's 9 properties went at a 8.9% cap rate ($11.6 million annual rent/$129.8 million).

Holiday Retirement ("Holiday"): In July 2021, NHI signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell a portfolio of nine properties to an institutional buyer that is leased to Holiday with an aggregate net book value of $133.5 million. NHI anticipates closing this transaction in August 2021 for total cash consideration of $129.8 million and will recognize an impairment of approximately $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 associated with this transaction. Rental income was $2.9 million and $5.8 million, for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Source: NHI Q2-2021 Results

Now senior home properties tend to sell for around 6.0% cap rates. When NHI is selling a bunch of these at 8.9%, you can work backwards to the rent that will be charged by the new owner. A 6% cap rate on $129.8 million implies a rent of $7.78 million annually. That is a 33% implied rent cut from $11.6 million. This fits with our thinking of what kind of rent cuts are needed to get these tenants outside the ICU.

We also think that NHI's dividend cut was too little in the face of the challenges it has. Based on all the information we have looked at, NHI still has a "High" level of danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating signifies a 33-50% probability of another dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Finally, we estimate NHI's NAV to be close to $55.00 share. The stock still trades at a lofty premium, a premium we don't think is remotely justified based on what is happening here. Those bullish should consider selling the $55.00 Cash Secured Puts to get a better entry price in our opinion.

Source: Author's App

The strike in question has an extremely modest yield but that yield still exceeds the yield on the common shares today. We personally are staying out, although we may swoop in on a second dividend cut.

