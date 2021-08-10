TokenPhoto/E+ via Getty Images

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is expected to deliver significant revenue growth and free cash flow growth in the future. The company is also exhibiting a significant amount of recurrent revenue, which makes FCF forecasting a bit easier. With several case scenarios and market estimates, I designed a DCF. I assumed a WACC of 6.5%-7.5% and long-term growth of 4.5%, which implied a fair price of $623-$939. In my view, if the current market conditions don't change, the company's share price will most likely go north.

Adobe Inc.

Founded in 1982, Adobe Inc. offers digital software products for photographers, video editors, designers, content creators, and many other clients:

Source: Company's Website

Most Internet users don't know the company because Adobe sells products to enterprise customers through the company's sales force. Most of the company's software is sold via the Software-as-a-Service model and other term subscription and pay-per-use models, among other billing systems.

Financial advisors most likely appreciate the company's business model for one particular reason: the company reports a large amount of recurring revenue. It is great because we can easily make forecasts about future sales and free cash flow. Creative annualized recurring revenue was equal to $9.53 billion in 2021. I expect 2021 sales to be equal to $15 billion, which means that more than half percent of the company's revenue may be recurring revenue:

Creative Annualized Recurring Revenue exiting the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $9.53 billion, up from $8.78 billion at the end of fiscal 2020. Document Cloud ARR exiting the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.68 billion, up from $1.47 billion at the end of fiscal 2020. Total Digital Media ARR grew to $11.21 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, up from $10.26 billion at the end of fiscal 2020. Source: 10-k

Balance Sheet: Cash In Hand And Deferred Revenue

In June 2021, Adobe reported $4.25 billion in cash with $1.51 billion in short-term investments. Very liquid assets represent more than 22% of the total amount of assets. In my view, the company has a significant amount of liquidity to finance future growth and design new products and new innovative technology:

Source: 10-Q

The company reports certain debt, but it is below the total amount of cash. I wouldn't worry much. I appreciate Adobe's total amount of deferred revenue quite a bit. The company gets paid in advance for its services, which means significant demand for Adobe's products. Clients are helping in financing the company's current operations:

Source: 10-Q

4%-5% Long-Term Growth, And WACC of 7.3% Implies A Share Price Of $578-$797

In this case scenario, the company comes up to the expectations of market analysts and has long-term growth of 4%. The company continues to acquire and develop new technology and services and can anticipate customers' changing needs. Besides, the company continues to innovate, which is one of the most important factors for Adobe:

Our future success depends on a variety of factors, including our continued ability to innovate, introduce new products and services efficiently, enhance and integrate our products and services in a timely and cost-effective manner, extend our core technology into new applications, and anticipate emerging standards, business models, software delivery methods and other technological developments. Source: 10-k

Besides, under this case scenario, Adobe would continue to acquire new targets in order to grow and innovate. Keep in mind that the company was founded more than 40 years ago, and we all expect that the management reports sales growth.

On top of it, the company's Adobe Stock will be a successful product offering. The management can attract new clients to the company's new online marketplaces and can retain its existing customers.

With all the previous assumptions, I assume sales of $15 billion in 2021 and revenue of $27 billion in 2025. Free cash flow will also grow from $6 billion to more than $10.9 billion in 2025. Notice that my numbers are not far from that of other analysts. Putting everything together with a discount of 7.3% and a terminal FCF of $11.3 billion, the implied stock price is equal to $578:

Source: My Figures

The previous case scenario includes a long-term growth of 4%, which I believe is a bit far from reality. It is too conservative. Most experts believe that the digital publishing market could reach a growth of 12% CAGR from 2020 to 2024. With this in mind, I believe that expecting long-term growth of 4% may not be correct:

Technavio has been monitoring the digital publishing market, and it is poised to grow by USD 64.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. Source: Digital Publishing Market to reach USD 64.83 billion by 2024, Adobe Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio | Business Wire

If we use 4.5%-5% long-term growth, I believe that Adobe's financial model is more representative. With this level of growth, the implied share price is equal to $668-$797. Notice that I am using FCF/Sales of 39% and sales growth of 15% with a WACC of 7.30% in all three cases:

Source: My Figures

Source: My Figures

Adobe currently trades at $618-$640, which is below our fair price of $668-$797. With this in mind, I believe that the company has an upside potential:

Source: Ycharts

4.5% Growth And WACC of 6.5%-7.5% Implies A Share Price Of $623-$939

Under a different case scenario, with the estimations of the market, I want to show readers how Adobe may be affected by changes in the interest rates. With a WACC of 6.5% and long-term growth of 4.5%, the implied share price is equal to $939. However, if the discount increases only by 1%, the implied share price declines close to 33%:

Source: My Figures

Source: My Figures

Hence, under the current market conditions, the company's implied price is somewhere between $668 and $939. However, a small increase in the WACC could make the share price decrease significantly.

Risks: Security threats And Confidentiality Risks

Adobe has access to a significant amount of data from clients. The company relies on third-party service providers to store all that information. Any incident may compromise the company's confidentiality and may harm the reputation of Adobe's brand. The company may also face software vulnerabilities or coding errors, which may generate disclosure of data or unauthorized access. As a result, if Adobe's reputation is damaged, the revenue line may grow less than expected. Read more about the company's security threats in the lines below:

Maintaining the security of our products and services is a critical issue for our customers and us. Security threats to our information systems, end points, and networks have the potential to impact our customers as well. Security researchers, criminal hackers, and other third parties regularly develop new techniques to penetrate our endpoints, information systems, and network security measures. And, as we have previously disclosed, certain unauthorized parties have in the past managed to gain access to and misuse some of our systems and software in order to access our end users' authentication, payment, and personal information. Source: 10-k

Clients sign for subscription-based offerings for periods that range from 1 to 36 months. So, after this time period, if customers don't renew their subscription, the company's revenue will decline.

Besides, I noted that the company has recurring revenue. However, some clients have the right to cancel their agreements under certain circumstances. Adobe has disclosed this risk in the annual report:

Under certain circumstances, some of our customers have the right to cancel their agreements prior to the expiration of the terms. Our varied customer base, combined with the flexibility we offer in the length of our subscription-based agreements, complicates our ability to precisely forecast renewal rates. Therefore, we cannot provide assurance that we will be able to accurately predict future customer renewal rates. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With a significant amount of recurrent revenue and beneficial market estimates, Adobe will play an important role in the future. It is a stock that should be monitored carefully. I designed several case scenarios with a DCF using market estimates. I assumed long-term growth of 4.5% and a WACC of 6.5%-7.5%, which resulted in a fair price of $623-$939. There are several risks, but if the same market conditions continue, there is significant upside potential in the company's valuation.