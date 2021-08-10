Wpadington/iStock via Getty Images

“You’re right. I did lose a million dollars last year. I expect to lose a million dollars next year. You know Mr. Thatcher, at the rate of a million dollars a year, I’ll have to close the place… in 60 years.” Charles Foster Kane character in the 1941 movie classic "Citizen Kane."

Between the 2Q21 earnings release and news of DraftKings' (NASDAQ:DKNG) acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) for $1.56b in stock (holders get 0.355 DKNG shares for each GNOG share) a sensible buy, sell or hold decision for investors here gets murkier. DKNG’s accumulated operating losses for Q1&2 have reached near $700m. The combined operating loss (ttm) for both companies ran -$4.47 a share for 2Q21. Not pretty no matter how gaga you may be on its future.

Data by YCharts

The results express a clear strategic decision by both companies that, in brief, aims at buying business at a high customer acquisition cost and endure losses until the roster of viable legal sports betting states reaches ~23. Should that happen, then forecasts of a mature, stable market generating ~$25b in annual revenue realistically positions DKNG among the top five market leaders. We think they could achieve a share of market ~15% or $2.7b. Management’s revenue guidance has been raised to $1.2b for 2021.

The ramp to a possible $2.7b revenue number we see as achievable roughly double plus - the company’s latest guidance for 2021. What's less certain in our view is how far back the company can scale its customer acquisition costs to achieve that share of market. By then, DKNG and all its first tier competitors will be engaged in a still costly battle for market share as they come to realize the size of the realistic addressable market does not rise exponentially anymore.

What’s changed: GNOG’s CEO Tillman Fertitta with 46% of its stock will stick for a year - but will he? He’s a transaction guy and a visionary - just what DKNG needs now.

Who is Tillman Fertitta? He’s a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $4.5b. He’s related to the Fertitta family of Las Vegas who are the founder/owners of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR). In addition to six Golden Nugget casino properties, he owns Landry’s restaurant chain and is most noted as owner of the NBA Houston Rockets.

Above: Billionaire Tillman Fertitta will get a board seat and bring much fresh thinking into the company. Source: Landry's archives.

He was the first guy to raise his hand in April 2019 making an all-stock offer for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) that was rejected by the company, and later, by Carl Icahn. But give him credit for insight many others didn’t see at the time. CZR, suffering from a decade or more of terrible management, was vastly undervalued. His offer expresses a transactional mentality bolstered by a solid operating record that should give DKNG holders a reason to stick around.

His position begins with the conversion of his ~32m shares of GNOG to ~10m shares of DKNG against 401m total outstanding or ~2.5%. Given his acquisitive history, it's not without precedent that he may well use his opening position as well as his board seat to contribute to a more imaginative ongoing forward strategy for the company.

Data by YCharts

And bear in mind he has the resources to add to his position if he decides to try hanging in rather than hold for only a year, then make a bid for the whole enchilada sometime downstream. GNOG owns six brick and mortar casino properties. He will be looking from the inside out. Our call has always been what we consider inevitable: Either DKNG will continue to acquire smaller platform companies, i.e. GNOG, or be acquired by one of its big competitors. We see the presence of Fertitta as a positive for DKNG at this point, bringing fresh thinking into the company’s approach to build share and profits.

The cash pile is great, but will it last long enough to count?

Above: DKNG's signature promotional deals continue unabated as the price of gaining new customers. How long can it last? Source: DKNG archives.

And that compels us to bring to center stage what we believe is the single most crucial metric in the entire outlook for the stock: Its currently formidable cash pile. As comforting as it is, it needs to be seen, no matter how fat now, as to whether it's a reliably long-term buffer against continuing losses. As the quotation from Citizen Kane notes above, at some point in time, unless there's a major strategy shift based on profit growth rather than revenue chasing, in X number of years, DKNG could run out of money or get buried in debt to keep its pace of revenue growth. That famous line in the movie was accompanied by actor Orson Welles elfin smirk to his banker. Obviously, DKNG hasn’t got 60 Citizen Kane years to run down its bankroll. Perhaps not even six years at the current run rate of cost vs. revenues.

Assuming its present strategy continues and includes some additional cash accretion along the way, realists can conclude that DKNG could be seriously cash strapped before the market growth it now chases finally materializes. Feritta’s presence on the board becomes a plus in that kind of scenario - if of course, he decides to get cozy and hang in past the one-year commitment to hold the stock.

The good news in DKNG’s 2Q21 earnings release is that revenue was up a nifty 297% to $298m. Average revenue per player rose a robust 28% to $80. And management raised guidance for the year as noted to $1.2b. But the background noise of operating losses got louder. It hit $325m vs. $153m in 2020. This tells us that its efforts to both acquire new players and generate more revenue from existing ones is working.

That’s the good news. But as we have noted during prior posts on SA, at what price? At what price do you buy business last March when the stock traded at $71? Some analysts forgot its low on Oct. 26, in pandemic drenched 2020 of $35.40, and were looking at price targets over $100 a share.

So clearly what we have here is a race between the company’s cash pile and its speed of customer acquisition in a market where the most likely to legalize new states leave something to be desired in terms of their realistic addressable markets.

Geography in the waiting room: Addressable market realities

To be a true believer in DKNG is to accept the proposition that the addressable sports betting market in new states is big enough, fat enough and waiting for DKNG to carve out a major slice to justify the massive cash bleed that continues. Fair enough. There's a case to be made for that. But when you dig a bit deeper into the real world numbers, you may well come away with a less gauzy gaga sense of potential.

Right now legislation is either passed or awaiting action of legislatures to move to the next step toward enabling. The states are: Arizona, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

Mega state New York has achieved passage, but as usual, its legislature has swung and missed on gaming coming up with a nonsensical law that mandates a 50% tax rate and an odd RFP process for selecting three platforms. Add the 35% platforms now spend on marketing and you have 75 cents of every dollar flying out the window in a business that holds 7% of its handle over time. Also consider that ~20% or more of New Jersey’s leading revenue number comes from New York residents over the river. So assume a hefty portion of New Jersey win cannibalized, merely the same money swimming across the river.

On top of this, New York’s Governor Cuomo is resigning. We have no certain guidance as to how his successor might view the passed law.

So New York, as always, remains a legislative puzzle palace limping its way into gaming initiatives. Its track record is horrendous. First, its 1970 OTB racing law which ended in bankruptcy for the state-run horse race gaming business. Secondly, in its approval of commercial casinos for upstate resort areas that have been built for billions and which have yet to make a serious revenue dent in the state's gaming industry. So while New York could be off and running by early next year, beware of legislators bearing questionable gifts. Without question, it's the biggest potential pot of money out there for sports betting platforms. But its law is terrible and it should not be baked into any DKNG forecasts upstream yet.

The two biggies left, California and Texas, are at present pretty far away from legalization, and until various bills mature, it's a dream state investors inhabit if they think anytime soon will see full throttle sports betting live in both states. It will happen, but the combined 70 million population of both can’t be counted yet in the addressable column for sports betting.

As to the 10 states noted above, again a closer look shows reality biting the gaga investors who believed the PTs of some analysts who forecast a $150 to $200 price for the stock somewhere in Never Never Land.

The combined adult population of these states is 58m (including NY). On average, 75% are theoretical addressable adults at ~44M. While women certainly comprise a presence in sports betting patronage, it’s far too difficult to forecast in these states with any accuracy for the moment. Let’s just consider men of betting age, totaling roughly half of the 44m or 22m. And from that total take an expected participation rate of 20% of the population of men according to AGA. That takes our potential real world addressable bettor universe to 4.4m souls for what by then could be at least 10 active sites battling for their business. Even adding a percentage of women brings the real size of the market to ~5m.

Apply to that, a projected DKNG 15% share of market, and you can estimate the trajectory to the full 23 state market to around our forecast of $2.7b by 2025/6. The market will grow without question, but at present, there are too many sites at the feeding trough. So DKNG will need to either acquire or be acquired by either mergers or activist moves. That’s the real plus for holders now.

Top tier competitors like Fan Duel, Caesars, BetMGM, WynnBet, et al, will still be showering billions into the market to also assure double-digit market shares. And they will be working off a bankroll and pole position with two keys:

One, their gaming customer databases. And two, the free cash flow to continue hot promotional deals, squeezing profitability out for non-brick and mortar platforms.

This tells us that the secret sauce that has to be what mixes DKNG’s aspiration is this: While overspending in new markets, they can begin to scale down spend in established markets. At that point, they begin to throw off profits from old states to balance losses from new states.

Again, can this happen as long as we have a business with at least 15 viable competitors now?

Probably not. That’s where the bet on the stock must be partially worked out to reflect a DKNG either owned by a brick and mortar giant, or one that has absorbed so many of the second and third tier players so as to have shrunk that field of competitors and able to take a long, deep breath of profit. Enter Tillman Fertitta, poised and ready, given the circumstances to make a move.

Pick and shovel and legal considerations

In the pick and shovel space, DKNG has better news. Its original SPAC partner SBTech has now taken over its tech function in 11 of its 12 states. That will auger well for cost controls and faster track tech solutions for new betting options for customers. New parlay bets already in the works.

So DKNG is a good news/bad news stock. The bad news, which may or may not turn out awful, are the current legal actions against the company brought by a class action law firm alleging sketchy behavior during the SPAC transition and the far more challenging one of the SEC looking into the SBTech transaction due to questions surrounding allegations of its pre-DKNG policies and associations in grey market gaming.

Commenting on the strength or weaknesses of legal actions against companies is going down a rabbit hole that nobody, even the legal teams involved, can confidently forecast an outcome. It's out of our lane so we’ll take a pass other than to believe that DKNG has the matter in hand.

Conclusion

We see DKNG going forward trading in a high low range of $43 to $59, not anywhere near the flights of fancy of some investors putting it into triple figures. In a cozy world, which in this case is possible given the continuing low cost of money for possible transactions, DKNG has the DNA to move to much higher ground. But for now, we’re guiding Hold and caution investors not to get carried away as new states come on board. There can be dips and spikes ahead on news flow on legalizations to come for certain. But the GNOG acquisition, bringing that company’s customer base and skin positions into the house is good news. Better yet is a guy like Fertitta on the board.