Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) is mainly a car insurer in the US. Slightly more than half of the premiums are from private car insurance. Insuring commercial vehicles is good for 15% of the premiums and 25% is from insurance for homeowners.

In the last 12 months, I have seen increasing stock prices of many insurance and banking stocks, globally. I think investors bid these stocks up because they expect higher interest rates and higher inflation. Higher interest rates and inflation often results in higher profits for financials.

Though I have seen stocks of foreign insurance companies doing well I expect stocks of US-based insurance companies doing better. In the US, it's much more likely that inflation and interest rates increase because of much higher monetary stimulus than for instance in Europe. Moreover in the US property and casualty insurers benefit from favorable demographics. While in Europe and Japan the population is going to decrease population in the US will still keep growing for many years to come.

Safety Insurance Group also benefits from higher inflation and higher interest rates. Higher inflation results in higher home and car prices. Higher insured value results in higher premiums. Higher interest rates make it easier for insurance companies to earn a good return from their float.

So the general bull case for insurance companies like Safety Insurance is pretty straightforward. But the stock also is cheaper than the shares of competitors. See the table below where I compare similar car/home insurance companies operating in the US, using data from screener.co as of Aug. 6, 2021:

The score Financial Strength the Piotroski score with some improvements taken from the book Quantitative Value from Gray and Carlisle. Furthermore, the market cap is in millions of dollars.

As shown Safety Insurance Group has a relatively high dividend, one of the highest scores for Financial Strength, one of the lowest multiples Price/Tangible Book and a pretty high dividend yield.

For many companies, price/tangible book is not so important because their businesses depend on intangible assets: Brand awareness, products that are difficult to produce, patents, etc. However, for insurance companies, this is different. It's relatively easy to start a new insurance company. That is, a new insurance company does not need to invent anything new. Instead, it can offer exactly the same products as its competitors. Unlike with apparel, the neighbors will not notice if its customers use a cheap insurance company, so preference for a particular brand is limited.

Therefore profitability largely depends on how much the company can do with its limited capital. In other words, if you have two competing insurance companies with more or less the same business then P/tangible book is the best valuation measure.

Another factor is of course management. There are insurance companies that are for example more efficient than their competitors or better at allocating capital, so at writing premium. I have used a quantitative method to judge earnings quality and asset allocation, from the book Quantitative Value. For Safety Insurance these numbers are excellent.

So that makes me think management is better than management of similar insurers. Indeed, searches on the company name and keyword “fraud” did not reveal any relevant information, which is unusual for an insurance company in the US. When going through the filings I have not found any major governance issues either.

But also fundamentally there's something I like. Often balance sheets of financials are much leveraged, which increases risks. For Safety Insurance Group the balance sheet has relatively low leverage. Furthermore, the company has few debts.

Moreover, on the technical side, I like the low volatility of the stock price. I think investing in stocks with low volatility reduces risks without sacrificing your returns. So better risk/reward with low volatile stocks.

Lastly, there's no controlling shareholder. Major holders are quants like BlackRock (BLK) and The Vanguard Group. So any acquirer could buy the company. Because such a buyer would need to pay a premium on top of the current share price I do not think it will happen anytime soon. However, it reduces risks. Suppose market conditions take the stock 30% down. In that case, I think it is very likely an acquirer will step up to buy out shareholders for today's stock price.

Bottom line

Based on demographics I think property and casualty insurers in the US are good buy-and-hold investments. Even more so right now since I think they benefit from the enormous money creation experiment in the US.

When selecting a good insurer stock for an initial position it makes sense to compare several stocks of insurers. It seems Safety Insurance Group is one of the cheapest home/car insurers. Moreover, it has a strong balance sheet and I could not find any major governance issues. Furthermore, the stock price is less volatile than stock prices of most other companies, which reduces risks for investors.

All in all, I think investors in Safety Insurance Group will see good returns. I do not own a position myself since I invest in even cheaper foreign stocks.