Suriyapong Thongsawang/iStock via Getty Images

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Oeystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG), a leading ultramodern LNG shipping company, joined J Mintzmyer's Value Investor's Edge Live on June 10, 2021, to discuss the LNG shipping markets and capital allocation priorities for Flex LNG. Flex has set an upsized dividend level of $0.40/qtr and appears set to support this payout, and potentially even higher payouts, due to excellent time charter fixtures. Despite this progress, FLNG still trades at a significant discount to NAV if we utilize newbuild asset parity, which I estimate at nearly $20/sh. This implies over 45% of equity upside in addition to a nearly 12% income yield. FLNG is likely to raise the dividend even further by late 2021!

This interview and discussion of the underlying LNG global markets is relevant for anyone with LNG shipping or LNG export infrastructure investments, including Cheniere (LNG), Cheniere Partners (CQP), GasLog Partners (GLOP), Golar LNG (GLNG), Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), and Tellurian (TELL).

Topics Covered

(3:00) What is driving the strength in LNG markets?

What is driving the strength in LNG markets? (9:00) What is the spread between MEGI/XDF and TFDE rates?

What is the spread between MEGI/XDF and TFDE rates? (12:00) Any additional charter coverage planned?

Any additional charter coverage planned? (14:00) Any appetite or opportunity for fleet growth?

Any appetite or opportunity for fleet growth? (17:30) Potential to increase share purchase authorization levels?

Potential to increase share purchase authorization levels? (21:00) Commentary on dividend program and sustainability.

Commentary on dividend program and sustainability. (23:45) What are the primary risks in this market?

What are the primary risks in this market? (28:00) Any impacts/risk to upcoming regulations? Any benefits?

Any impacts/risk to upcoming regulations? Any benefits? (33:00) Technical difference between ME-GI, ME-GA, and X-DF designs?

Technical difference between ME-GI, ME-GA, and X-DF designs? (38:30) Any concern about the LNG orderbook? Qatar orders?

Any concern about the LNG orderbook? Qatar orders? (47:15) Commentary on recent interest rate swap transactions?

Commentary on recent interest rate swap transactions? (52:30) What differentiates FLNG from peers and other shipping firms?

Full Transcript:

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Welcome to another iteration of Value Investor’s Edge Live recording on June 10, 2021 at about 10 AM Eastern Time. We are hosting FLEX LNG CEO, Oystein Kalleklev. FLEX LNG is one of the most modern homogenous LNG shipping companies. They are listed both on the Oslo Exchange as well as on the U.S. Exchange.

As a reminder, nothing on the call today is going to constitute official company guidance or investment recommendations of any form. I have a long position in FLNG. And keep in mind this is being recorded on June 10, 2021. So, if you're listening to a later recording, just look for those latest disclosures. Oystein, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

Oystein Kalleklev: Thanks, J. Good to be back here. I think it's like the fourth time joining your I wouldn't say show but at least event. And actually, I do think I have to correct you, we're not one of those who have among the newest fleet; we are definitely the one with the newest fleet. So, we just had our last ship delivered to the 1st of May, 13 ships. So, now we're going from this investing phase to as we mentioned in our Q1 presentation, the harvesting phase.

JM: Certainly, certainly, well you always keep me on my toes. So, I apologize for not getting the wording entirely correct. You're right. I think this is the fourth time you've been on one of our interviews. And our first one I think was I want to say last January, January 2020. And then we talked again, last spring. And then we talked again, I think last fall late in 2020. And here we are the fourth iteration, June of 2021.

And wow, if I hope that folks who joined us on the previous calls and listen to the recordings and the articles and such, I hope they were able to invest in FLEX because it has been a phenomenal return. I know I bought a lot of shares last summer. Oh man, I don't have the big Excel sheet in front of me. But I want to say $4.25 a share last June and my goodness, here we are 14, 15 bucks a share. So, thank you Oystein for the great management.

But let's pivot a little bit and talk about the LNG markets. What's driving this recovery? I mean, the JKM futures in Asia are higher than I've seen them in, since 2013 probably. What's driving this? And do you think the shipping rates can also stay strong?

OK: Yeah, it's been a hell of a ride. I think, often, I've been an investor myself, I've been sitting in investing both in bonds and stocks. And sometimes when the stock goes quite a lot, sometimes you're getting afraid of the height because it's gone so much. But we have to keep in mind 2018, we raised $300 million, the stock price was at that time DKK150, which was equivalent to CAD$70.

And at that time, we only had four ships on the water and we raised $300 million to add another five ships and so kind of since then, of course, we have built in house management. We finance older ships so we really and also additionally recently the last few months we built a lot of backlogs so we really derisk the company so even though the stock plummeted.

Then last year because of COVID scared and everything associated to that, it still far beyond nine below the levels seen in 2018 and also far below book values. So just a reminder here. So, talking about gas markets. Sometimes I think, we have to start talking about the future but it's really hard not to explain what's happening now if you're not looking a bit back.

And, of course, we have had, for various reason a bit soft market because of two record warm winters in a row. El Nino was one and then another warm winter, so this has really impacted gas inventory levels. And then of course, we had COVID where the third one, all this, I don't think I have to go into detail. But so, the market was the best. And then finally, we got the cold winter. And a cold winter coupled with a lot of fiscal and monetary stimulus has really driven demand and particularly in Asia, driven by our rapid recovery in China and where they are firing on every cylinder.

So, you don't really have to look just to LNG, if you look at Newcastle coal prices, they are 10 year high now. And steel prices have gone up a lot copper price, all them, really China is coming back, but also not only China, other countries as well, they're doing fiscal stimulus. So, that really has well sells today now, are bounced back in the market. Demand is picking up. We had a talk on this in our Q1 presentation.

We had a huge pool from Asia in Q1, which, of course, we still sell today in the highest paid rates and highest product prices ever. We heard cargos being sold close to $40. And this is equivalent to $200 per barrel of oil. So, this pool also means that the ships have to travel further and that really assaulted in our awareness on freight market. And this is happening at the time where you will have had an incredibly long and cold winter. And inventory levels are at very low levels.

So, really what Europe would have to do was to buy a lot of LNG to push this on into their inventories in order to restock but that Europe has not been able to do this because Asian demand has been strong. And not only Asian demand, we also seeing very strong demand from Latin America. I think we first saw it with Argentina, because of low CapEx and will come out the areas.

Argentinian gas, domestic gas production below so they have really had to source a lot of gas and now that Argentina has done that, now Brazil is also coming in because a La Niña usually means that the season will be dry in South America. I worked with sugarcane ethanol in Brazil before so I really know that. I really felt this on my body that alanine can result in a very dry agricultural environment. And this has happened in Brazil as well now so they are also sourcing and competing head on head with Europe for LNG.

So, everybody wants LNG. And LNG price is now $12 in Asia, they’re $10 in Europe. Last year, Asian LNG prices were all the way down to less than $2 and even $1 in Europe. So, it's an entirely different market. It's where it's on demand. And Europe really needs to restock. And I don't think Europe will be able to restock ahead of the winter. So, it could very well be a volatile winter this season as well, which is generally good for freight demand.

JM: Yes, certainly a lot of stuff going on and a huge pivot from as you mentioned, two or three winters which were very mild, which is good for the folks who live in Asia, but is not necessarily good for investors in LNG tonnage. So now we of course we have the very frigid winter and the weather forecasts. It's all speculative at this point, but usually we see two of those in a row.

So, we're thinking we might see another cold winter coming up ahead. With these higher Asian LNG prices, I know that this benefits your modern fleet, right because it's more efficient. So, what's the current spread between your modern MEGI and XDF vessels and the tri fuel equivalent, so how much in dollars per day should we expect?

OK: Yeah, you're right of course, just for those who are unfamiliar do LNG shipping so it's a bit different than other type of shipping because we are consuming part of the cargo as fuel. So, LNG tanker has something we call a boil off because we’re keeping this at minus 163 degrees or to 160 Fahrenheit.

And of course, it almost is not perfect, which it doesn't really need to be. So, we take out some of this boil off vapors and we use it as fuel and so much better fuel then using this low marine gas oil because it's cleaner. And it's already on the ship. This means that the newer more advanced ship which has like a fuel advantage of when you taking into account the buttons are 60% more fuel efficient than the steamships 10 years ago.

It means that if our charter takes one of old ships, they have more cargo to sell. And at these prices, that's, of course an attractive proposition or more cargo to sell. So, this premium compared to the tri-fuel ships are usually we compare it to the tri-fuel ships. So, there are three different types of ships. It's the steam ships, the older type of ships, 300 of those. 160 tri-fuel ships. This is a diesel electric and then the new type. And there are some other ships as well.

But the corrosion quotation, I checked it off today. Affinity on Friday, were quoting 20,000 premium on our MEGI, XDF compared to our tri fuel. And Clarkson's on Friday, were at 15,000 to 20,000. But really, depending on whether the ship is fading Atlantic or Pacific, you usually get a better payment for long haul.

So, I would say somewhere around 15,000 to 20,000 premium on our modern XDF MEGI compared to our tri-fuel. And of course, the higher the LNG price, the higher this payment will be. But that's not the only point. The only another point is the fact that charters are stepping up the percent side, so some of the charters, especially those sourcing cargoes from U.S., they really want to have a big ship to take the big parcel, and they might very well be willing to pay more.

JM: It definitely makes sense. And I think it's just important to understand, both for people on the call today and investors later that the conventional quote that we see in the market for LNG spot rates is normally tri-fuel. I know some of the brokers now are providing both quotes. One of the charts that we have on our service is the tri-fuel rates.

So, if you're seeing those TFTE levels, those benchmark levels, you have to add 15,000 to 20,000 to get an equivalent spot rate for your ships. So, you fixed a lot of your vessels on charters. You have a lot of them now with solid term cover, and the market has loved it. I mean, the market has really liked that strategy. But are you kind of fully maxed out on charter cover, and you're going to keep the rest on spot? Or do you think there's more appetite for charters?

OK: So right now, as we guided on in our Q1 presentation, we really just have one ship really free and open in the spot market. So of course, our preference would be to fix ships coming open in 2022, of course, price is the main determinant. So, if somebody puts a lot of money on the table, sure, we would probably let the spot ship flexible and go.

But our main focus is to fix ships coming open in 2022. And we just recently demonstrated our ability to do that in end of May just ahead of our Q1 report, we announced that we have fixed FLEX Freedom, which is coming open in Q1 next year with fixed with a portfolio payer for a minimum period of three to five years and this period will be declared in Q3.

So, I would say our preference would be to fix ships coming up in 2022. But that said, we don't really have that many ships coming open in 2022 because we have fixed six to seven ships just the last two months on, I would say three to five year time charters.

JM: Certainly, certainly it's a more stable platform, I think. It's always been a smooth platform with your long-term bank financing and modern vessels. But it's a much more predictable cash flow platform now that you have some of those charters out there. So, I think that's why the market is very enthusiastic about those.

Now that you've delivered your final ship you have 13 vessels in the water, is there any appetite or opportunity to grow the fleet at this point? Either like a secondhand purchase of modern tonnage, or some sort of new build charter, is there anything that's attractive out there right now?

OK: What's the John Ladd Report this week I believe about the flurry of containership new building orders and as I touched upon in the production, steel price has gone up. So, for regular big cargo ship, the price is up around $15 million, just the last couple of months. So, new billing prices are picking up. I think new billing prices are getting to $200 million. Now they are at around $200 million. And that is for delivery in 2024.

So, this price increase of $15 million, we have 30 new brand new ships on the water, just for all ships on the water, that translates into an increase in what you call the NAV, net asset value of $3.5 per share. So, but still our book value is around $16. And that's on a much lower CapEx per ship than the prices are today. And our stock is trading at like $14.5.

So, it's not really I believe an interest for shareholders here to invest in ships costing $200 million, when I believe I have just rough calculations here. All implicit pricing is like %170 million per ship. Those ships are on the water, they are backlog, they are finance, they have software around it, while the new billing price is $200. And that ship is only available in 2024. And you have to tie up all that money into 2024.

So, if you're taking into most investor, they care about cost of capital. So, a $200 million new building delivered in 2024, when you add on supervision is like $215 million. So, it's a really a big difference in what we see in replacement CapEx compared to what the stock is trading at. So, that's why we've been buying back stocks.

And that's why we are today the fifth biggest shareholder, at least in Oslo stocks, owning 1.5% of the company because we have felt that this disconnect in pricing between our value of our ships and what we see of replacement CapEx doesn't make sense. And that's why we bought back 800,000 stocks at 865. And we just recently hiked the buyback threshold. And so, our preference is to pay dividends and buy back stock, at least as long as we see this disconnect between the basement CapEx and where we are trading it.

JM: Yeah, certainly makes sense, it makes sense to invest in your own company in your own stock in and as investors, we just wish that more shipping companies could figure out that basic math and we're glad you figured it out. So, I've ran some new build parity calculations on FLEX LNG, and I get to a share valuation if your fleet was valued what I think would be correctly, which is new build parity, north of $20 a share. Right.

And but your current share repurchase authorization, if I recall correctly, is $14. Do you think there's any appetite to move that a little bit higher considering I mean, that's a pretty big gap, right, between 14 and 20? Is there any appetite to move that up a little bit?

OK: Yeah, I will be moving it every quarter. So, when we started off in November, we started paying the dividends in November 2019. And then we continued in February 2020. Keep in mind, we were in our investment phase. So, we had some CapEx. So, we had to be a bit stingy on the dividends given the CapEx commitments. And we also had some ships not being financed at that time.

And then given all the uncertainty with the COVID, we discontinued the dividend for two quarters and then we reinstated it and when we saw that, in Q2, Q3 even though things were pretty difficult, we managed to pay those two quarters at a time charter equivalent earnings of $47,000 both those two quarters of cash breakeven today is around $45,000. And we ended up 2020-time charter equivalent earnings of 60,000 per day even though we have very high spot exposure.

So, we started off then with the buyback at $10. We increased it to 12 and then we increased it to 14 in May. So but again, I don't really think a company should be buying back its stocks forever. I think buying or paying out dividends, it gives more discipline to management than buying back the stock because if you buy back the stock so you in case you have apps and you look good, but if you are in shipping you should really get some dividend stream.

So, I wouldn't say, we might increase it again but right now we decided to increase it from 12 to 14 and the other payers are paying dividends, so we are also high to dividends to $0.40 for Q1. And our adjusted EPS was $0.64. Usually, adjusted numbers are lower than -- higher than the regular numbers, but actually our official EPS was $0.88 for Q1.

But we had some gains on derivatives. So, we don't take those into account when deciding on dividends. So, $0.64 we paid out $0.40. And you might think, why not more than, and this was due to us pay buying back $0.10 worth of stocks during that quarter. And then we also have CapEx for those last three deliveries we have had in the first half of 2021. So, I think for us, it's more focused on the evidence than buyback but again, we are open to buyback most stocks, certainly.

JM: That's very balanced approach. And I liked to see the repurchases last fall. It's always good to do more when there's evaluation disconnect, but nobody's going to complain about a good dividend. And $0.40 cents is robust. It's an 11% yield as of today's trading prices. It's a variable dividend, right. So, it's based on the earnings and so forth.

However, you also had a slide in your last presentation, they kind of showed the potential earnings for next quarter for Q3 and Q4 as well. It looks like next quarter might be a little bit sequentially lower. Q3 is similar to Q1 and then Q4, it looks like it's going to be probably much higher than Q1. So, should we think about that $0.40? I know it's variable. But should we think about that as fairly stable, as something that can be maintained? Is there any sort of upside potential? How should investors think about that dividend?

OK: Yeah, so Q2 is traditionally and usually the weakest quarter. This is because you're coming out of the winter. And you're going into the summer, so it's spring and shoulder month. And also, most ships are delivered early in the year. It's like when you buy a new car, and you want to have the brand-new model and it's a bit similar with ships.

So, if you have the option of taking the label of a ship in December, you ought to take delivery in January to get the right vintage. So that really means that new buildings are skewed to the beginning of the year. And once the ships come into the market, and demand is a bit lower as well, Q2 tend to be weaker, and then it picks up in Q3 and Q4 was usually the best quarter. So, we didn't really raise the dividend to $0.40 just to reduce it in Q2.

As I mentioned, we generated $0.64 in Q1. So of course, Q2 will be a bit weak here, but then we have also guided on revenues for Q3 and Q4 where they will be bouncing back to Q3 levels. In Q3 to Q1 levels, and an even higher revenues, we expect to go to closer to $200 million in Q4. So, we really do have then more ability to pay higher dividends and also we don't have any more CapEx drag.

Additionally, we as you mentioned, also, we have all the ships financed first maturity of alone is second half of 2024. And we are sitting on a cash pile of $139 million. So, we don't have any plan of decreasing the dividend. If anything, or I think everybody with are PhD from Harvard can calculate that there's probably more upside the room on the dividend then downside.

JM: Well, admission standards are slipping these days. So don't set the bar too high these days. So, what's something that the LNG markets very strong right now. It's much improved year over year we talked about why? What are the primary risks to this market? What should investors be watching out for what is something that concerns you about maybe next year or the year after?

OK: I think it's always like Donald Rumsfeld said the known or unknowns. I think what is probably not the known or unknown today is like the COVID. Are we getting into more mutations? And are we -- are the vaccines really coping with changes in the mutation? I think that's the biggest risk and the new lockdowns. Even though gas is much more resilient to these lockdowns than oil so oil, OPEC oil shocks total output last year by 9.7 million barrels.

LNG was growing last year 1% even though that was softer. So, I think COVID, the uncertainty about COVID is in the shorter term that the biggest risk, the order book is visible. If you order ships today, you get them in ’24. So, we don't really see any big surprises there. You could have the risk of supply of outages that some big train is going down. But this doesn't necessarily need to be negative.

So, we have had supply disruptions in Australia for Gorgon. Gorgon is one of the biggest LNG plants in the world. 15.6 million tonnes annual production and they have three times and they have taken down one of these trends in sequence. So, certainly you're losing 5.2 million tonnes. And then these inspections and repairs are going on for four more so that even though but with the Gorgon trends going down and its less supply, I think in general, that's been positive for LNG market, because those volumes are very close to the end consumer.

So, consumers in South Korea and Japan, they have had to source that gas from let's say U.S. instead. And then the sailing distance there is much longer so, supply outages doesn't need to be negative for the freight market. So yeah, I would say main concern is mutations of COVID in the short term.

JM: Makes sense. So, we're looking out for this kind of broad macro factors, both in terms of COVID. And also, of course, I would suppose at global economic growth, Asian consumption those sort of things, which of course, we've been tracking for years.

OK: Yeah, I'm not that worried about that. There is so much fiscal stimulus, even if Biden's infrastructure plan is cut by half is just so much money flowing around then liquidity and fiscal and monetary stimulus and ECB kept the interest rate that sees also, I'm not really concerned about fiscal costs. I think it's more related to the COVID.

JM: Okay, that makes sense from your perspective. And something of course, we have to keep watching. And hopefully, that's mostly a review item at this point. But you're right, there's unknown variants circling around out there. And the vaccination rollout has been very successful in the United States. Europe is kind of, I guess, next in line. But there's a lot to be accomplished and a lot to be desired in parts of Asia, Africa, Latin America, so hopefully, we can get the vaccinations ahead of the virus there.

OK: Yeah, but if you are nihilistic about it, I'm not saying you should be. But if you're nihilistic about it, what matters for LNG demand is Asia 75% of the market, and Europe like 20% of the market, then what happens the rest of the world is not that doesn't really make that much sense to matter to LNG freight demand.

JM: Right, right. Yeah, this isn't a COVID-19 interview. It's a FLEX LNG shipping interview. So yeah, definitely, for investors and traders, focus on the regions that matter for this market, which of course, are primarily Asia and then secondarily Europe. So, looking ahead a little bit two more regulations and potential risks or benefits from these regulations there's the 2023 EEXI regulations that come into effect.

There's also proposed large taxes on bunker fuel. Of course, your ships don't burn bunker fuel. But those are kind of the two big shipping proposals out there. How does that impact FLEX? Is that a risk? Is there some benefits to that? What are you doing to position yourselves for it?

OK: No, what do we invested in the ships it was our biggest shareholder John Frederiksen, he’s also the biggest shareholder of Hong Kong Gold Notion, SFL and Advanced Gas and a lot of other listed companies. He founded Golar and sold out of them in 2014. And then we went into LNG again and the reason for doing this was this big technological change where the new ships are just massively more efficient than the older ships and there is a lot of older ships because sufficient age historically has been 40 years for LNG ship.

So, it's really do for a wave of the retirement of older ships and so, this upcoming EXI or the MAPC 76, which they are discussing this month, I we really see this as a golden opportunity to get rid of a lot of competition. And the more stringent rules are, generally, the more favorable it is for us because acquisition of older ships will go quicker.

You mentioned this carbon tax on bunkers fuel. I know Musk was out, saying $150 on CO2 equivalent basis on bunkers fuel. I think it's a bit crazy for our shipping company to go out with that kind of announcement. Shipping is by far the most efficient way to transport goods much more efficient than rail, old plane. So, you can’t really just implement $150 per ton of CO2 equivalent for shipping. If that's the case, then it should be like $1,000 for planes, higher for rail.

So, you can't really find just a solution for shipping, you need to find a global cooperation and price of CO2 tax, so you can't really just single out some industries. If you are putting $150 of CO2 price for the cement industry, you can just close down the cement industry. Because every ton of cement you're producing, you're producing 2 tons of CO2.

So, I don't really believe in finding those kind of sector specific solutions, I believe, we need to find a global file of CO2 and it shouldn't be a cap and trade, it should be a tax government can use that to stimulate or tax pay or whatever they want to do. But we need to find a global tax on CO2 and those countries not willing to participate, then just give them a carbon border tax adjustment.

So, if let's say China or India they don't want to participate? Well, okay, every time they are exporting goods, and those goods are being taxed at the border, I think more global solutions, we can't really find just everybody has a patchwork of different rules. And we end up with a spaghetti of rules. So, but in general, regardless of that, we have small stringent rules on decarbonization is definitely good for us, because we have the most efficient ships. And we have done this investment because we believe that a lot of these older ships are due for retirement.

JM: Certainly, I'm glad I don't want to get too much off into a rabbit trail. But I'm glad you mentioned the aspect of the global regulation and the aspect on carbon overall, and oil prices and coal and that sort of market overall. And, I imagine that if we really want to take climate change globally, seriously, there needs to be a massive tax on coal, right. There needs to be a tax on natural gas, there needs to be a tax on crude oil.

And I imagine that would just that would completely put coal out of the business do which would be good for LNG transport. So, there's just so many moving parts and so many dynamics. And I think you're right that it doesn't really make sense to have as you call it a spaghetti of regulation. So hopefully, more rational minds will prevail as these regulations get rolled out. Hopefully, we'll focus on a UN lead IMO type proposition as opposed to 10 different regions doing 10 different things.

But, it's early and it's something we'll keep watching and I'm glad that FLEX is positioned with the most efficient tonnage. I did have one question from a person in the chat. It's kind of a sophisticated question, but hopefully, maybe you can address it. There's been a new design in LNG engines, it's called the MEGA, like MEGA, which, which meets like a higher level of emissions requirements without need for specific upgrades. How does that compare to the MEGI engines that FLEX has. Is there any sort of difference between those?

OK: Yeah, that's a good question. And, but just before answering that, I have to get that myself, I have to tell you, because if you're talking about CO2 tax on coal, if you have, if you start taxing, you can't really stop with CO2. So, if you're starting taxing cold, then you should also be taxing SOX emissions, NOX emissions, particulate matter emissions, which is always find us which really is bad for your health.

The mercury emissions, all this you need to tax then and I think, you should do that. And of course, hastened by America and Europe has been getting out of coal it's not only the CO2 emissions, it's always local air pollutions which are terrible for your health. And that's why also China had the Blue-Sky initiative and ramped up LNG are looked the last five, six years and I do think that China will become the biggest LNG importer in the world in 2021.

And then the technical question the MEGA engine, so I maybe I can explain this. So, the MEGA engine, if you look at the main engine of a MEGI engine a ship with a MEGI engine, our XDF engine and this new MEGA engine, they are all the same. The engine is a slow speed two stroke engine, which can be fueled by marine diesel or marine gas oil and LNG, so it's a beautiful engine. So, the engine is the same.

The only difference with these three types of difference engines are the fuel gas system. So, there are two vendors it's MAN which is owned by the Volkswagen Group. And then it's WinGD, which used to be about a lot which is bought by the Chinese they are making the XDF engine. So, the engines are the same, the difference is how you handle the boil off. So, the boil off comes from the tanks, and you need to put this boil off into the engine.

And under a MEGI system, what you're doing is that you're putting the natural gas vapor into a high-pressure compressor, which push the pressure into through a five stage compressor up to 300 bar. So, this and then you put the boil of gas into the combustion chamber of the engine. And given this high pressure, you have a fantastically good combustion. It's very clean, and you don't have methane emissions.

The only drawback is, these compressors are expensive. They cost about $6 million. We have nine MEGA ships. On three or four MEGA ships, we even have a full real existence. So, we have two compressors, so then you're spending like $10 million on the compressor. But this gives you the redundancy of re-leak and this came combustion. But there's a lot of money to spend. So, WinGD which is making XDF they have a simpler solution.

Rather than going through making this special we just created a cappuccino special of 15 boiler and we put it into the engine and we save a lot of money on this fuel gas system and you can rather do it that are lower pressure and save some CapEx and also some OpEx. But the drawback, you get slightly poorer combustion, so you have more meat and slip so and slightly higher fuel consumption. So, a lot of people has been opting for XDF.

We also have four XDF ships in our fleet, because of lower CapEx and OpEx. And then MAN which makes the MEGI engine have introduced the MEGA engine as an alternative to the MEGI engine, which basically is the same as the XDF. It's lower pressure combustion with a simpler, furious system. And it's really about saving CapEx. And then you have to make a calculation, are you willing to have slightly lower kind of combustion in order to save some CapEx? And that's really what people are evaluating? And I think the MEGA engine is very similar to the XDF.

JM: Yeah, thanks so much. I appreciate you dive into that and talking about some of the more scientific specifics, we're kind of looking at the small details. But that's important, right, for an investor to understand how this technology works. And what's going on here. I think the biggest takeaway, that you've always done a good job of communicating this.

But the biggest takeaway is that your vessels will generate anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 per day more than the next best, which is the tri-fuel. And the tri fuel generates, $15,000 to $20,000 more than the steamer vessels. So, you have this significant step function in the global fleet. And I think that's the big picture takeaway, and then the smaller granular details scientific stuff is good as well. So, I appreciate I think we hit both ends of it.

One of the biggest risks that folks talk about is in shipping is always the order book, we always watch the order books. And the LNG order books been large for a while, but the long-term macro perspective has also been very bullish. However, Qatar reportedly right and we've been talking about this what for two or three years now, but Qatar is trying to order up to 100 new LNG vessels. Can we talk about that a little bit? Does that pose a risk to the global trading system? And when do you expect to see these deliveries hit the water?

OK: I think probably they will order more on 100 ships eventually; I would expect them to do launch of ships this autumn. And of course, there are very good reasons for them doing this. They have a huge expansion project. I do think U.S. will probably become the biggest LNG exporter in the world around 2023, ’24, ’25 in those years and of course, the Qatari don't really want to sit idle and see this happening. So, they are like expanding massively.

And they will be expanding their capacity from 77 million tonnes to 110 million tonnes and then they're planning to increase to 126 million to work on. So, all this new capacity then you need new ships to carry so it's not really the Qatar is not really going into the market to auto ships on speculative basis in order to destroy the market. They are ordering these ships in order to have ships to transport the cargoes they need.

So, if you look at the first launch off of ships, which is the first expansion, which is 33 million tonnes, they probably need around 50 -- 45 to 50 ships for these volumes. And then they also have Qatar and Exxon has this project in the U.S. Golden Pass, which is 13 million – no sorry, 15 million tonnes. So, they probably need because it's a longer selling distance around 25 ships for that project. So, if you're adding 45 ships for the first expansion in Qatar, and 25 for Golden Pass, you get to 70 ships.

And then the Qatar is also having 25 steamships in the current fleet, which they probably want to retire once they're getting off contracts. So that's another 25 ships, but then they have another 16 million volumes, in terms of volumes, translating into at least 20 ships. And then there is this big X factor, which we don't really know about yet. And, and they have 45 Q-MAX and Q-FLEX ships. These are big ships 216,000 to 266,000 cubic. So, these ships are a bit peculiar in LNG industry because they don't build on LNG.

This was when LNG price – these ships were built when LNG prices were very high, and heavy fuel oil was an alternative fuel, which was very cheap. So, instead of burning premium LNG, they decided to make some ships which can burn heavy fuel oil and where you really call the boil off. There are some drawbacks, because after IMO 2020, they can't burn heavy fuel oil anymore, so then they have to buy a more expensive premium marine diesel.

And then also you consume a lot of power by doing really of all the boil off so, how long these ships will be trading is a bit uncertain. And these will be these ships will have a big penalty on the EXXI rules. Because you automatically get a 25% penalty by burning marine diesel instead of CO2, instead of LNG because of higher CO2 emissions, so I actually do think Qatar will eventually order more than 100 ships, but I don't really worry too much about it, because these are for new volumes, and the basement of all those steamships.

JM: So, it's a very strategic industrial sort of mix between in house sponsored projects and sort of fleet renewal then. So, at the same token, then we can't really include Qatar Megatrain, we can't include Golden Pass, we can't include those on the demand side either. Right? So, it's like its kind of separate from the rest of the global picture. Is that fair?

OK: Yeah, this is a bit like we have had some graphs on this, or slides. And this is a bit LNG 1.0, which I've been talking about for close to four years, where you're signing up a lot of volumes, it's long-term offtake agreements, and you're doing time charters long term, probably 15 to 20 years. You get the volumes you ship the volumes and everything is back-to-back.

And fairly point to point and the Qatar has been buying a lot of capacity in Europe on the regasification side in order to be able also to ship volumes to Europe because Europe is using coal in the LNG space. If there's not demand other places like Asia, Europe has a huge capacity to take on volumes because Europe has a lot of LNG infrastructure and then also they have huge gas storage levels and the gas storage levels in Europe is 100 million BCM which translates into like 70 million tonnes of LNG and this is similar to the U.S. production we expect this year.

So, Europe can basically take all the U.S. production this year and put it on storage, which gives them a lot of flexibility and that's why also Qatar is buying capacity in Europe. So, I think this is a more industrial driven project rather than some other projects we'll see.

JM: Yeah, that's important to understand. I guess my point is to make for investors and stuff is that we can consider that the supply growth from the Qatar is siloed. However, we also had to make sure that we're considering that the demand growth from their projects is also siloed. You can't have it both ways, you can't point to golden passes as a good thing for demand and then also try to offset the shifts that are associated.

So, I think we just split the global picture in two parts as you've done, I think that's fair. Qatar isn't going to do this with their own financing, right? They're going to find partners. They're going to sign up for the new building slots themselves, but they're going to partner with shipping companies to finance this and lock in long term, maybe it's 10, 15, 20 year time charters. Is this of any interest to FLEX? Do you have any desire to participate in one of those tenders? Or are you staying out of that market entirely?

OK: Of course, we have been invited and we look into it. And it's a long process, and we will know whenever they are ready to do something. So maybe, but again, we need to get the sufficient return on our capital. If we are employing capital, we always have the alternative of paying dividends or kind of plowing back capital and investing. And if we don't meet the hurdle, then we ought to pay dividends.

JM: Certainly, makes sense. I think investors would much prefer to see the focus on the quality fleet that you have today and dividends as opposed to any sort of growth for the sake of growth. And I know you haven't done that at FLEX. I know that's not John Frederiksen does not do that. That's not his playbook. But unfortunately, there are some other shipping companies which have in the past pursued growth, just for the sake of growth.

And I think we can see what's happened to some of those stock prices of some of your peers that have went down that bad route. So, I did have…

OK: I think, I really have to be convinced. I'm also shareholder. And if I'm giving away the evident capacity, I mean, I really need to see some really good prospects for that investments and also our biggest shareholder, he feels the same way I can assure you.

JM: Excellent, excellent. Yeah. So, the ship on the water day is we’re two on the water tomorrow. Right. So, let's keep it going. So, one kind of technical question before we wrap up here. I had a question from one of the readers. It's a technical one, but it's a good one, asking about one of your swaps, you have interest rate swaps in almost all of your financing. You recently sold one of those and changed it out a little bit to it to a lesser value swap. Was there any sort of strategic long-term view on that with interest rates? Or what was the thinking behind that?

OK: Okay, it's a really good question. And it’s a detailed question, and I'm happy to answer it. I think I was on your program last spring. And if you remember, we reported our q4 numbers in end of February last year, and we also had our investor day and then the COVID hit, and we just secured financing for five ships. At our margin, let’s say we are low 200 on the margins, generally for bank financings.

But then when the COVID hit, we had a lot of anxious investors talking about while you financed your five 2020 new buildings, we ended up taking four new buildings in 2020, because we slipped one of them into 2021. And we actually took delivery of that ship, 1st of January 2021. And this goes back to this with the vintage as I mentioned earlier.

But then a lot of investors as well, you finance those five 2020 ships, but what about your 21 ships, so you're not going to finance those ships as well. And so, we went out in the banking market, March April 2020, when the world was on fire in terms of the COVID. And but I think it also demonstrated our very good access to capital.

When we reported our Q1 numbers in May, we had financed both of our 2021 ships in probably one of the most challenging credit markets around at least as challenging as the financial crisis when I was also a CFO of a company at that time. Despite also the freight market being terribly weak at that time. But in order to get those ships finance, we financed FLEX Volunteer and the margin we paid we have reported this so this is official.

We paid a margin of liable plus 285 basis points. So, we paid off like 50, 60 basis points on that financing for that particular ship. However, when the COVID crisis hit, long term interest rates in the world plummeted, and in order to get our good all-in cost of capital on that financing, we also secure it entirely with interest rate swap 100% hedging at 45 basis points. So, our all-in cost of funding for FLEX Volunteer was 3.3%.

And then interest rates has been picking up as the world has become more normal. So, once the interest rate was picking up and we had a period here, I believe in probably around April or something, interest rates were higher. And that's what we done that 45 basis point was certainly more like 95 basis points. And that 50 basis points we paid off on the financing, we have wherein the money on the swap. So, we decided to liquidate one of our swaps where which was then very much in the money.

So, I believe somewhere around $1.5 million that swap was in the money. And then we use that $1.5 million to reduce the interest rates on to other swaps. So, it's a bit technical, but I think it also demonstrates how we are thinking about risk. So that's why we kind of did it, because we hedged it and then the trade we have done kind of unwind. And then but we are pragmatic to this.

Well, we have finance -- we have a hedging ratio on our bank financing. So, I believe close to 67% about two-thirds of our floating interest rates we have hedged. We have two ships, Flex Endeavour and Enterprise which we announced in April 2019, I believe we did with Hyundai Glovis, where the variable rate orders the higher is fixed for 10 years. So those are fixed in terms of interest rate exposure, and then we have fixed some of our bank financing about as well.

And then we have some leases which are floating. So, it really, really depends. It doesn't really mean anything about how we are viewing the future. But we felt when five years what was going from 45 basis points to close to 1% we took some money off the table.

JM: Certainly very, very detailed response. That'll be useful for folks who are looking at the weeds of the swaps and obviously long-term balancing will be beneficial for you. It just I know sometimes, you see these transactions and investors might think well, what's going on here, so I appreciate your time and an effort to dive into that. As we wrap up today, I want to give you a quick moment to talk about FLEX LNG, as opposed to other LNG shipping focus stocks on the market. Why should investors consider investing in FLEX LNG as opposed to a different company?

OK: I think if you first start with the industry, so if you are investing in shipping in general, in my experience as well, it's much better to be in a shipping segment where you have a lot of gold and a lot of shipping segments are mature. While LNG -- last year, LNG exports were like 370 million tonnes, and depending on what analysts you are believing in, in 2040, we will have somewhere like experts of 650 million tonnes to 700 million tonnes. So, you have a market that is growing very stably. And also this year, we expect also to be very strong.

So, once you have a market that is growing a lot. In shipping, you will always have over optimism where people are investing too many ships. But if you have a market that is growing at least once you are being hurt that there are too many ships in the market, you don't really need to go through a lot of scrapping to rebalance it, the gold will take care of that. So, I think that is one of the good things by investing in a shipping market that is growing that the gold will take care of overcapacity.

And then, I think another factor which we really like is the fact that a lot of the ships in the industry are very inefficient. So, we do think scrapping will actually go up a lot by because of these 200 steamships. That's another reason. That's more like shipping and sector. And then if you look into like company specifics, I think we have, as I mentioned, if you look at the basement CapEx, we are very attractive compared to buying new ships and kind of setting up a company.

And then I think we're very transparent on everything. Our balance sheet is very easy to comprehend. Basically, our balance sheet is like this, 13 ships $2.4 billion invested book value, maybe 2.3 or something. $140 million of cash on assets side. So, like $2.5 billion or so. And then equity liabilities, $1.65 billion of long term debt, and 850 -- $860 million of equity. And that's our balance sheet. It's we were raised to complain, there's nothing magic about there’s no goodwill.

There’s no book, as all the ships are ordered at the low point of the cycle and does not really being at a higher level than the basement CapEx. So, and then, I think if you look at governance issue, and governance is very important when investing in shipping. Because there are a lot of people with the wrong incentives. They might set up a shipping company where they own a slice of the equity are very limited slice, but where their management really have incentives to generate transactions.

So, all the things in order to skim fees, we are not like that. We are sitting together with shareholders; our biggest shareholder owns 46% of the company. He has the best track record of NSE paying investors around, just look at one time paid more than $6 billion of dividends since listed in New York Stock Exchange.

SFL paid well ahead of $2 billion of dividends, Golden Ocean just hiked their dividend to $0.25, so if you look at the history of treating shareholders well, and being transparent and being shareholder friendly in terms of focusing on the evidence, rather than just ordering more ships in order to build big shipping companies, I think we have a good track record. So, I think those are the most important attributes.

JM: Certainly, certainly comprehensive sales pitch Oystein. And I think the one underpinning factor that I fully agree with is corporate governance. It is vastly important in shipping that we have improved governance. We've seen that across the last decade in the space, but it's good to see FLEX at the forefront in your niche, in your LNG shipping trade in particular. And we hope more companies will model themselves in a similar fashion. So, thanks again for joining us Oystein, appreciate your insights on the LNG markets.

OK: Thank you, J. And I hope to be back for the fifth on soon. And hopefully, this could be I would suggest maybe in September, I'm pretty bullish about the red environment and the mood.

JM: Well, the year-over-year returns from last summer when we talked are almost a four bagger right, from $4. So, I don't know if we can get to 64. I don't know if we cannot outdo that performance, but we'll see what we see. Thanks, Oystein.

OK: Okay, thanks. Thanks, everybody.

JM: This concludes another iteration of Value Investor’s Edge Live. This is recorded in the morning of 10 June, 2021 at about 10 AM Eastern time. As a reminder, nothing on the call today constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations in any form. I have a long position in FLEX LNG. If you're listening to this recording at a later date, please look at the latest disclosures as of that report.