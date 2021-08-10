xijian/E+ via Getty Images

Daojia Limited (JIA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a network to provide a variety of home-related services in China.

JIA is growing quickly in a promising market but is producing high operating losses and cash burn.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Daojia was founded to provide home services to consumers in China via in-house providers and third-party providers.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Xiaohua Chen, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously chief strategy officer of 58.com and head of product department at ganji.com.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Maternity Nursing

Nanny

Housekeeping

Training

Daojia has received at least $182 million in equity investment from investors including 58 Daojia, 58.com (WUBA), and Taobao China Holding.

Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its services to consumers and services via its Swan Daojia platform.

Management says it has more than 4.2 million consumers and 1.5 million registered service providers on its network.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 68.9% 2020 85.0% 2019 70.6%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.4 2020 0.2

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the market for in-home care and other household services in China will reach an estimated $110.8 billion in 2021.

This represents a forecast average annualized market growth of 13.8% per year from 2016 to 2021.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical growth trajectory of the industry:

Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:

Traditional home services agencies

Home services platforms

30 million individual service providers in China

Financial Performance

Daojia’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

High operating losses

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 30,060,000 38.4% 2020 $ 108,532,000 16.3% 2019 $ 93,290,687 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 13,716,000 69.9% 2020 $ 42,453,000 74.4% 2019 $ 24,340,611 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 45.63% 2020 39.12% 2019 26.09% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (19,053,000) -63.4% 2020 $ (96,689,000) -89.1% 2019 $ (94,012,366) -100.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (22,000,000) 2020 $ (93,762,000) 2019 $ (93,983,359) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (17,573,000) 2020 $ (77,297,000) 2019 $ (53,693,435) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, Daojia had $58.9 million in cash and $272.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($50.1 million).

IPO Details

Daojia intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 40% of the net proceeds to diversify our service offerings and expand our operations; approximately 25% of the net proceeds to promote our brand and service recognition; approximately 20% of the net proceeds to upgrade our technology systems and continue to develop our home services infrastructure; and the rest of the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, and CICC.

Commentary

Daojia is seeking U.S. public investment capital to fund its general corporate growth plans.

The firm’s financials show strong top line revenue growth and gross profit growth but high operating losses and operating cash burn.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($50.1 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated at high levels as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate doubled to 0.4x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing home-centric services in China is expected to grow at a very high rate of growth over the coming years, likely bolstered by the aging of the general population in China.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Also, the Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs, at least in the short term while the new ‘rules of the road’ are sorted out.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 25.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the stock’s outlook is the firm’s high operating losses and operating cash burn, which are distinct negatives in the current U.S. IPO environment.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more information about the IPO from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.