With technology leadership in LiDAR sensors and associated software which power autonomous vehicles and enable them to advance safely, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) has first mover advantage.

Still, revenues were of $13.6 million, or a shortfall of -52.1% on a year-to-year comparison, missing analysts' estimates by $3.75 million.

The share price, after sliding for the last eight months is currently at $7.45, under its December 2020 peak by more than 130%.

Still, out of the 3,800 sensor units shipped during the quarter, 28% were shipped to customers under multi-year agreements, with the company reaffirming full year 2021 revenue guidance of between $77 million and $94 million, whose mid-point of $85.5 million is above the $85.1 million consensus.

Thus, it makes sense to go deeper into the market positioning and financials to identify potential opportunities.

The market position

For some of us, our first encounter with light detection and ranging, or laser technology known as LiDAR must have come through National Geographic. By digitally removing the forest canopy to reveal ancient ruins below, LiDAR maps showed not only hidden Maya cities, but also the roads and protection walls.

As for Velodyne, its LiDAR technology has demonstrated how automatic emergency braking systems in front of pedestrians (Pedestrian Automated Emergency Braking, PAEB) can be significantly improved, with the potential to save several thousand lives each year throughout the world.

Now, most new vehicles sold in the U.S., Europe and China include some form of Driver Assistance Systems equipped with PAEB, either making use of cameras or radar. Current PAEB system making use of high resolution cameras typically require multiple modules and depend on software for additional calculations pertaining to distances between objects and the vehicle. Also, cameras perform relatively poorly in dark conditions.

On the other hand, a 2018 Department of Transportation (DOT) report found radar to be a better option at night. However, while it can provide distance measurements, it does not provide the precision required under certain conditions.

On the other hand, according to Velodyne, LiDAR, by acting as its own light source, performs well in darkness. Beyond just making a statement, the company demonstrated that its LiDAR-based PAEB system performed against a highly-rated PAEB system built around camera and radar under some conditions. The tests were conducted under specific driver-controlled speeds, track conditions and luminosity.

Velodyne has shared the testing methodology and findings with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other automotive safety organizations as part of their New Car Assessment Programs.

According to a report by NHTSA for 2018, 76% of the 6283 pedestrian crash fatalities in the U.S. occurred in dark conditions. Thus, Velodyne has significant potential in selling LiDARs for autonomous vehicles.

However, the product's high price tag compared to radar constitutes a barrier to entry for most car manufacturers. Things started to change as from 2018 when Velodyne announced a significant cost reduction, by up to 50 percent, for its VLP-16 Puck, in the hope that it would spur excitement for the development of safe autonomous vehicles that are accessible to all. However, in addition to radar, there is competition from LiDAR plays.

The competition

For investors, from $80,000 some 13 years back, Velodyne latest sensor, the Velarray H800 comes with a price of just $500. However, this remains a highly competitive industry, with costs continuously falling, as low as $1000 per vehicle as per my thesis on Luminar Technologies (LAZR).

However, this is a huge market, with the LiDAR market size valued at $1.32 billion in 2018 and projected to reach USD 6.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Speaking of markets, this has been the case with emerging uses in gaming and increased breadth of market adoption across multiple industries and applications. The company boasts itself as "shipping more units in the second quarter than the aggregate of all its peers when combined". This is justified when comparing annual revenues with some peers.

The company also prides itself as the only LiDAR company that has an office shelf both for software and hardware solutions. However, Luminar has its own pool of software talent too.

Comparing further, the company is currently working on its next-generation rotational sensors that will use its proprietary ASICs thus enabling simpler electrical circuitry, with fewer components used in each sensor. This vertical integration also makes more sense from a supply-chain point of view. It enables the company to have better control of supply in contrast to having to purchase manufactured electronics from external suppliers. Again looking at the competition, Luminar's acquisition of its exclusive chip design partner and manufacturer, OptoGration, seems to have been made on the same rationale.

Valuations and key takeaways

Velodyne should continue to increment sales as its customers move from a long research and development phase with LiDAR to the first wave of mass adoption. More important, some of these opportunities are resulting out of customers' concerns that their current supplier cannot manufacture at the scale they need. Thus, with its first mover advantage, plus ability to mass manufacture as well as continued progress on quality sets Velodyne apart from its competitors.

Moreover, the 3,800 sensory units shipped in Q2 generated $13.6 million, less than the $17.7 million of sales in Q1 when more than 2,600 were shipped. This discrepancy is explained by a $5.5 million licensing fee obtained in the first quarter.

The company expects unit volumes to start averaging more than 3,800 sensors a quarter for the rest of the year and to sign four additional multi-year agreements by year end, which will bring the total to 38. Also, roughly 30% of sales will come from solid-state units for the full year.

As for gross margins, these have suffered with the company not managing to cover fixed overhead costs in its U.S. factory due to fewer units sold, as well as experiencing delay in getting the manufacturing moved offshore due to COVID-19 restrictions. These were -39% (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021. Going forward, non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be between 13% to 24% for 2021, helped by increased non-recurring engineering items.

With continued innovation (like micro Lidar Array technology to provide ultra long-range high-resolution), software development kits to accelerate time-to-market for customers, and authorities being more attentive to LiDAR-based safety, the pipeline should continue to grow. Hence, there were 213 projects at August 1, up from 198 projects at May 1.

However, many of the projects will not generate recurring engineering revenue in 2021, which signifies that investors need to wait for the third quarter sales results to assess possibility of end-of-year targets being met. Also, with some analysts keen on pre-COVID sales figures, a full recovery may take time as, while global markets such as the U.S. and China are recovering, other geographies are still negatively impacted by the continuing toll of the coronavirus.

Furthermore, development of the pipeline has meant increased spending in R&D, which has in turn adversely impacted operating expenses. There are also legal and professional expenses in connection with the audit committee's investigation into conduct of the company's former Chairman and former Chief Marketing Officer (who is a current Director) amounting to $3.7 million in the first half of 2021.

With $353.6 million of cash as at the end of the second quarter, no long-term debt and expenses of $104 million for the last quarter, there is adequate money to finance operations till the end of the year, but this will also depend on gross margins, which in turn depend on progress made on the contracts manufacturing side. Here, the new Chief Operating Officer, has the solution through the outsourcing strategy, but this could be delayed by resurgence of COVID, impacting facilities in Thailand as well as in Japan.

The gross margin metric is key in an industry where prices are falling, with Velodyne's weighted average selling price per sensor of $3106 in the second quarter being lower than Q1's $3887.

Finally, with pioneer status in LiDAR and operating in an industry characterized by high barriers to entry and where more electronics are being stuffed in EVs (electric vehicles) compared to their ICE (internal combustion engine) counterparts, Velodyne should be on your watch-list. The company also has an additional $4.5 billion of opportunity for projects that are not yet signed that go through 2025. Furthermore, when compared to peer Luminar, it comes with a lower price to sales metric of 17.75x and has the highest share in a rapidly expanding market.