SweetBabeeJay/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past year, Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares are up 269%. However, in our opinion, the growth potential has been exhausted. This dynamic is due to the explosive growth of financial indicators due to the deferred demand during the pandemic. The temporary market changes have become the driver. The Big 5 has always been a low-margin business near the breakeven point. We expect financial performance to return to its historically normal levels as demand stabilizes. According to our estimate, BGFV is trading near its fair price. We are neutral.

Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company operates in eleven states and provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format company through 430 stores that average approximately 11000 square feet. Big 5 Sporting Goods offers a vast product mix including inventory and clothes for fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation equipment, also athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports. In addition, the company also operates through an e-commerce platform named Big 5 Sporting Goods as of January 3, 2021.

The company was founded in 1955 by Maury Liff and Robert W. Miller in Hawthorne, CA. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Revenue breakdown by types of goods is presented below:

(Source: 10-K form)

The management of the company is headed by:

Steven G. Miller Chairman (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Boyd O. Clark (Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer)

Barry D. Emerson (Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Secretary)

Individual stakeholders own 27.04% of the company's shares. Mutual fund holders own 27.04%, other institutional investors - 38%. Therefore, institutional investors own 44.45% of the total float. The list of the company's main shareholders is presented below:

(Source: CNN.Business)

Industry Overview

According to research and market data, the global sports market is expected to grow from $ 388.28 billion in 2020 to $ 440.77 billion in 2021, with a CAGR of 13.5%. The growth is mainly due to companies rearranging their operations under the influence of the coronavirus. The market is projected to reach $ 599.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8%.

(Source: GlobeNewswire)

The USA is the largest market. According to Statista, revenue of the region's sports and swimwear wear market will increase from 53 billion in 2020 to 95.8 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 12.57%.

(Source: Statista)

The sporting goods retail market is highly fragmented and highly competitive. One of the major companies operating in the USA are:

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Hibbett Sports

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Also, direct-to-consumer sales sporting brands:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Financial Performance

In the period from 2011 to 2012, the dynamics of revenue showed instability. There has been a positive trend since 2019. The company's revenue in 2020 amounted to $1,041.2 million, which is $44.7 million or 4.5% more than in 2019.

(Source: Created by the author)

In the first quarter of 2021, revenue amounted to $272.8 million, which is 55.1 million or 25.3% more than in 2020. Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $326 million, $227.9 million or 43% more than in 2020.

The explosive growth in 2021 is the deferred demand for sporting goods after the lifting of restrictive measures. However, there are no long-term drivers for revenue growth. Despite the growing sports market, the company's revenue was flat until 2019. We believe that the effect of deferred demand is temporary; in the long term, the dynamics of revenue growth will be in line with the pre-pandemic level.

From 2014 to 2020, the net profit margin did not exceed 2%. The company has always been a low-margin business. Revenue growth in the past year has led to a sharp decline in the share of COGS and SG&A expenses in revenue. Since the revenue growth, in our opinion, is a temporary phenomenon, we do not expect the positive dynamics of the net profit margin to continue.

(Source: Created by the author)

The company's asset turnover ratio until 2019 was relatively stable. A further sharp decline was due to the growth of assets in 2019 under the balance sheet item “operating lease right-of-use assets, net.” On December 15, 2018, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued an Accounting Standards Update (ASU), which established the requirement to recognize assets and liabilities with leases of more than 12 months on the balance sheet. We expect the asset turnover to be in the range of 1 - 1.5.

(Source: Created by the author)

In the period from 2011 to 2018, the asset-to-equity ratio of the company did not show significant fluctuations; substantial growth in 2019 is associated with a sharp increase in Capital Leases.

(Source: Created by the author)

The Big 5 has always been a low-margin business near the breakeven point. The significant improvement in financial performance is due to the explosive growth in revenue. We expect the dynamics to decline to pre-pandemic levels as growth is driven by deferred demand due to the lockdown.

Valuation

Our valuation is rather conservative, as the principle of prudence guides us in its preparation. Within our DCF model, we made several assumptions. Considering the dynamics of revenue for the first two quarters of 2021, we expect revenue growth by the end of the year by 19.85% YoY with a further reduction to 2% per year, which is in line with the Fed's inflation target. Relative indicators such as gross margin, EBIT in Margin, EBT in EBIT were determined based on their historical dynamics. Our assumptions are presented below:

(Source: Created by the author)

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 6.2%.

(Source: Created by the author)

We have determined that the fair capitalization of the company is $494.9 million, or $22.81 per share. Thus, the company is trading around a fair price.

On a comparable basis, the company is trading at a discount to its peers. The company's EV / EBITDA multiple is 4.23, slightly lower than the sportswear and apparel industry average (5.2).

(Source: Created by the author)

Conclusion

BGFV is one of the major companies in the sports products industry in the western United States. Due to the deferred demand during the lockdown period, the company's financial performance increased significantly, affecting the share price: over the past year, the company's capitalization increased by 269%. However, we do not see any drivers for continued growth. The Big 5 has always been a low-margin business near the breakeven point. The significant improvement in financial performance is due to the explosive growth in revenue. We expect the dynamics to return to the pre-pandemic level as the market situation normalizes. According to our valuation, the company is trading near the fair price. We are neutral.