FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) reported 2Q21 quarterly results where revenue was up 56.3% YoY on higher prices in the biofuels segment which made up for lower chemical sales. Chemical division revenues were down 31.9% YoY while biofuel sales more than doubled. On strong biofuel margins, adjusted EBITDA for FutureFuel jumped a marked 76.0% YoY. Reported net income however fell 77.0% YoY with EPS down to $0.08 from $0.35 in 2Q21. This reported loss was partly attributable to inventory accounting, lower sales volume in the chemical segment and derivative losses.

Along with the special dividend of $2.50/share paid out in June, FutureFuel has continued its regular quarterly dividend of $0.06/share in 2Q21. Net cash of $144 million as of the end of June amounts to 38% of market cap. Additionally, the company has returned to positive free cash flow in 2Q21 and we compute a free cash flow yield of 3.0% for the quarter.

FutureFuel’s COO Tom McKinlay stated:

“This quarter we saw resilient margin contribution from our biofuels segment, even in the face of record-high feedstock prices. This was made possible by a strong, consistent manufacturing performance since the disruption of Winter Storm Uri. Our efforts are again fully focused on recovering ground in our chemicals segment, which we are attacking on a number of fronts.”

Valuations and Target Price

FutureFuel’s profitability numbers can show large variations because of mark-to-market changes on financial instruments. Our model forecasts a steady state business for the company and our estimates don’t factor in the impact of such mark-to-market changes.

While the stock price has dropped 46% in recent months on issues with the Texas winter storm and weak chemical segment performance, we expect 2022 to reflect steady state earnings for the company. Given this huge drop in share price after a freak winter event in Texas, we think FutureFuel offers investors with very compelling value. By using a 14x P/E on our 2022 EPS estimate of $1.49 we arrive at a target price of $20.00 for FutureFuel. This target price implies an upward potential of 129% from the current stock price. The stock is an under-covered gem with absolutely no formal research coverage or recommendations.

On our estimates for 2021/2022, FutureFuel trades at attractive P/E valuations of 8.1x/5.9x. The company also has strong FCF yield of 10.6% and 17.5% for 2021 and 2022 respectively. Significantly, 2021 dividend yield is estimated at 31%. These factors, along with the 38% net cash to market cap after adjusting for special dividend, in our view, indicates a favorable risk-reward scenario. Net cash to market cap in end 2020, before the special dividend was 69% [at current share price]. Looking ahead, we estimate net cash to market cap to touch 48% by end 2021.

Conclusion

A steady business, stable cash flows, low CAPX, pretty much no debt, regular dividend payout, and a pile of cash on the balance sheet characterizes FutureFuel’s business and financials. Net cash to market cap of 30% in 2021 after adjusting for special dividend demonstrates the strong balance sheet position of the company. Importantly the company announced a $2.50/share special dividend which along with the regular dividend implies an estimated dividend yield of 31% for 2021.

Some volatility in financials is expected in the near term, particularly on account of the chemical business, the impact of COVID-19 and the Texas winter storm. FutureFuel’s 2021 P/E of 8.1x and 2022 P/E of 5.9x, we believe, take in to account these issues, provide investors with an attractive entry point, and a favorable risk-reward scenario. Additionally, FCF yield of 10.6%/17.5% for 2021/2022 and current net cash to market cap of 38% after adjusting for special dividend, provide investors with comfort on the balance sheet.