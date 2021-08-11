JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a solid 9-month stretch for the restaurant sector, and while many restaurant stocks were hit hard during the pandemic, most that survived have emerged stronger than ever. This is because they've been forced to be more efficient than ever before due to unprecedented headwinds, and Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is one example. During Q2, the company posted solid results with revenue up vs. Q2 2019 levels, and traffic finally returning to positive levels. Notably, the company expects 10% unit growth in the next 18 months and has seen healthy restaurant-level margin expansion. At nearly 20x FY2021 earnings, I don't see a meaningful margin of safety, but if Ruth's were to dip below $18.00, this would present a low-risk buying opportunity.

(Source: Company Website)

Ruth's Hospitality Group ("Ruth's") released its Q2 results last week, reporting Q2 revenue of $110.9 million, a nearly 1% increase from Q2 2019 levels (Q2 2019: $110.2 million). Looking at solely restaurant sales, revenue was up marginally to $104.2 million on a two-year basis and up sharply from the rough Q2 2020 performance, with anemic restaurant revenue of just $27.0 million. Notably, the higher restaurant revenue was achieved despite operating 6 fewer restaurants and despite softness in three major markets: Boston, Manhattan, and Hawaii. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Ruth's had a solid quarter in Q2 2021, with revenue rising for the fourth consecutive quarter and returning to pre-COVID-19 levels despite continued headwinds. Ruth's noted that 75 of 76 of its restaurants had dining service in place during the quarter. On a franchisee-owned basis, just 68 of 72 restaurants were open at quarter-end, though only 63 were offering dining service, while 2 had outdoor seating only, and 3 were stuck with just to-go/delivery service. Ruth's noted that its strongest markets that reported high double-digit comp increases were Florida, California, and Texas. At the same time, Boston, Hawaii, and its Manhattan restaurant continued to struggle with negative comps. On an adjusted basis for its weakest markets (Hawaii, Boston, Manhattan), comp sales were up 11% relative to Q2 2019 levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

These solid results, despite reduced operating capacity, are quite impressive and were helped by menu pricing and a higher average check (~$88.00), with customers opting for larger entrees, and appetizers, and salads. It's unclear whether this trend in larger orders contributing to a higher average check will continue medium term. This is because it's possible that eating out is treated as celebratory for the first couple of meals out for customers since the lockdown and could revert to more normal levels by next year. For the time being, however, this is providing a nice boost on top of menu increases. Given the stronger results, Ruth's noted that it would look at reinstating its dividend and considering share buybacks later this year, depending on how the back half of the year goes.

Moving over to unit growth, Ruth's noted that it plans to open seven new company-owned/managed restaurants over the next 18 months, which would translate to roughly ~10% unit growth on its company-owned portfolio. This represents solid growth relative to the industry average. On the franchisee side, Ruth's expects to open 3 new restaurants by the end of 2022, translating to mid-single-digit growth on this side of the business. This should drive franchise revenue to new highs in FY2022, assuming comps remain strong. Notably, while company-owned/managed restaurant comps were up 5% in Q2, franchisee restaurant comps were even stronger at 7.5%.

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Restaurant Association)

Moving over to one of the biggest issues hitting restaurants, inflation, Ruth's has begun to see prices creep higher. The company noted that beef pricing has come in at records levels, which corroborates data from the National Restaurant Association. As the chart above shows, wholesale food prices recorded their highest reading since 2011 in June, with major categories pushing this up being beef (41.4%), fats/oils (42.2%), pork (32.7%), and seafood (18.8%). Ruth's noted that beef costs increased 27% year-over-year in Q2 and 34% relative to Q2 2019, which drove much higher food & beverage costs. On a two-year basis, food & beverage costs soared to 30.3% vs. 27.9% in Q2 2019. With inflation continuing to rear its ugly head, this could be a continued pressure for Ruth's throughout the year and going forward.

Fortunately, while food & beverage costs were up materially, Ruth's posted its best Q2 margin in five years, driven by labor efficiency initiatives implemented in late 2019. The company noted that the 340 basis improvement in restaurant margin was thanks to sales leverage from higher average checks, labor efficiencies, and lower occupancy expenses. While some of the labor gains could cool as management teams are added back to some restaurants, they continue to trend above expectations. This is exceptional news and is what drove the solid quarterly earnings per share beat of $0.36 in Q2 2021, which was up $0.12 vs. estimates.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at Ruth's financial results, we can see that annual sales are expected to recovery almost entirely in FY2021, despite an impacted first half due to the global pandemic. Based on current estimates, FY2021 revenue is expected to be down just ~3% from FY2019 levels ($426.8 million vs. $441.4 million) and should come at well above FY2019, benefiting from fewer capacity restrictions. Assuming the company can maintain its margin gains and food & beverage costs don't weigh further on margins with higher inflation, Ruth's should be set up for strong annual EPS growth in FY2022. As it stands, FY2021 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $1.04, with FY2022 annual EPS estimates sitting at $1.37.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

So, is the stock a Buy?

Before the pandemic, the best time to buy Ruth's from a value standpoint was when it dipped below 16.5x earnings, which occurred in Q4 2016 and Q4 2018. At a current share price of $20.30, Ruth's trades at more than 19.5x FY2021 earnings estimates, suggesting that it's not yet near the ideal value zone. On a forward basis, Ruth's trades at just below 16x earnings, though it's difficult to have much visibility into H2 until the pandemic is behind us. With case counts ramping up in many states, it's still unclear whether Ruth's will feel comfy beginning to buy back shares or reinstating its dividend before year-end, and sales could be disrupted a little if things worsen from here on the COVID-19 front. So, to bake in a margin of safety, I would like to see the stock pull back to $18.00 or lower, where it would trade at closer to 17x earnings.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the technical picture, a dip to $18.00 would line up with a pullback to the stock's 80-week moving average (red line), with this area typically providing strong support during uptrends. Assuming Ruth's has started a new uptrend, this area would be the ideal spot to look to start a position in the stock, and I would expect this moving average to assume a positive slope by Q4. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock pulls back this low, but this is where the reward to risk would shift materially in favor of the bull camp.

Ruth's had a solid Q2 with margin expansion and revenue returning to 2019 levels, and we should see a strong H2 2021 if the company's harder-hit markets like Hawaii and Boston can return to normal. The two major risks worth considering are a continued trend higher in COVID-19 cases and food inflation, but fortunately, the latter is being mitigated by labor efficiencies. At a share price of $20.30, Ruth's certainly has some value, but I don't see enough of a margin of safety for it to be a compelling buy just yet. However, if the stock were to dip below $18.00 later this year, I would look to start a position in the stock.