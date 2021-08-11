SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

This is a Z4 Energy Research post quarter update. Please see our initial piece on (NASDAQ:SHLS) here.

Shoals Technologies reported an in line quarter characterized by strong revenue and EBITDA growth and high margins. Key numbers are in the box.

Additional 2Q21 Key Items:

Gross Margins Improved. Gross margin came in at 43.8% vs. 38.8% in 2Q20. This is particularly impressive given cost pressures most renewables sector names are experiencing now but this is attributable to a sort of just in time quoting methodology that served them well prior to the inflationary pressures of 2021. More on this methodology in their address of solar segment "growing pains" below.

Backlog Increased Sharply

Order backlog increased to by 11% sequentially (up 63% YoY) to $200.5 mm. While they don't breakout the product mix (singles vs BLAs, international vs domestic, or solar vs their nascent EV segment) we note that a large percentage of the backlog will convert to revenue over the 6 to 12 months giving them strong visibility for guidance. In time we would like to see further delineation of the backlog and expect that as the international and EV portions grow some sort of pie chart will make it into their already detailed quarterly presentation.

2021 Guidance Update: Reaffirmed

Revenue guidance was reaffirmed in the previous fairly narrow range of $230 to $240 mm (up 34% on mid). This is in line with Street consensus which is essentially taking the spoon fed range and splitting the middle at $237 mm. On the call they noted this reaffirmation is taken in fresh consultation with customers and their team.

EBITDA guidance was also reaffirmed at the prior range of $75 to $80 mm. Here too the Street splits the range at $78 mm and we don't expect much change in revenue or EBITDA in the wake of the call. It is notable in light of a number of revenue reiterations accompanied by margin and therefore EBITDA guidance deteriorations by some wind and solar name that SHLS did not follow a similar path and cut EBITDA. Again, see comments on costs below.

In terms of shape for the rest of the year we note they expect 2H21 to be weighted more towards 4Q21 with 3Q flat to up slightly sequentially and perhaps sporting slightly lower margins. While they expect margins to trend higher over time they note it will mark above and below that rising trend on mix of components vs BLA sales from quarter to quarter. If you are looking for a reason for any weakness in the shares post announcement, this comment is probably it.

Addressing Recent Growing Pains of the Broader Solar Market

The renewables segment is suffering from three concerns at this time in their view and they addressed each on the call and we summarize those thoughts briefly below.

Inflation concerns - While many projects are seeing rising raw materials prices that squeeze component maker margin SHLS quotes order prices based upon supplier component costs at the time an order is requested and only honors order quotes for 7 days. Project delays - Delays due to higher materials costs are also not much of an impact on SHLS at this time. Their orders largely come from projects that are already in progress so there has not been much on an impact for them and we note they are only about 6% of total costs. They noted on the call they have not seen any particular solar projects cancelled. Shipping costs - Shipping costs have also made headlines for expedite costs and tight overseas transport. Again, this is not much of an issue for them as their products are lightweight and can be densely packed and they really don't have overseas shipping issues like many have for including those forced to pay expedite orders for air freight.

Other Highlights:

Market Share Gains - SHLS noted time compression in winning over EPCs (engineering, procurement, and construction firms) to use of their BLAs and strong market share expansion as they grew the number of EPCs since the time of the IPO:

Converts EPCs using their products grew from 4 to 9,

Transitioning to their products (have actually placed an order) from 10 to 13 (and they note two of these are international customers,

And a prospect list that has grown from 11 to 35 (11 of these are international).

Other Items of Interest:

New Complementary Solar Products:

New products are on schedule (see our background piece).

First sales from the new product lines are set for 4Q21 for some of the new wire management products (high volume, high margin) and the first of their new data monitoring products.

This will be followed by higher end "confidential" products in the form of their upcoming even more labor saving high capacity plug-n-play wire harnesses and their Big Lead Assembly 2.0 set for release in 2H22.

Battery Storage - the attach rate of storage for solar is increasing and they provide AC and DC coupling.

EV Charging:

They are developing 4 new product families they see cutting installation costs by 20 to 30% over typical EV charging system setups.

They have prototypes in test now through late this year, with field deployments in 4Q21 and production ramp early in 2022.

Early products will see sales in 4Q21 with all products launching in 2W22.

This is a significantly sized TAM for them at an estimated $2.7 B for the 22-25 period.

Look for more EV market news flow over the next several quarters.

Balance Sheet:

Net long term debt to annualized EBITDA of 2.7x which we see as fine.

Nutshell

Solid quarter. Welcome reaffirmation of guidance after a quarter where so very many in the renewables segment saw reduced guidance, especially at the gross margin and EBITDA lines due to cost pressures and more often than not a little pressure on the top line due to order delays. We really like names with strong margins in the renewables segment and especially ones where the company has little in the way of obvious competition, barriers to entry, and where the offering saves money over alternatives. We continue to like this solar tied Electrical Balance of System (EBOS) player and hold it as a mid-sized position in the ZLT and will likely add in the wake of this call.