We've taken a two-week break from Seeking Alpha and worked on a few interesting reports. I'll be sharing insight on those over the coming weeks. We've also decided to change our strategy; we'll no longer use anecdotal examples. In addition, our work will now only be targeted at a niche group of contrarian investors who're interested in understanding how the markets work and not just how a company performs, making for more productive debates for our readers and the author.

Today I'll be covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), a stock that's been under pressure of late. We believe pressure will be sustained and that the buy-low, sell-high rule of thumb isn't applicable in Splunk's case.

Overview & Recent Stock Performance

Splunk provides software solutions that allow enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by coupling the value of their data. The company enables monitoring of machine and big data from any format or source.

The stock has underperformed recently due to a subdued topline during a period of business model transition in which Splunk has moved away from perpetual licenses and into subscription and renewable licenses.

Many investors have decided to play a wait-and-see game with Splunk as the company has established competitors such as MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Splunk stock has underperformed the S&P 500 in the long run, but a bullish tech stock environment dragged the stock along. There's since been some cherry-picking in the technology sector, and Splunk has underperformed due to investors just not seeing the risk versus reward.

Bear Case

Fundamental Concerns

As mentioned before, Splunk's shift in business model has raised doubts among investors. There's much uncertainty over its ability to reignite its maintenance & services revenue after its transition to the cloud, and sure cloud is a hypergrowth market but the competitive landscape, including numerous big players, does present doubts.

Another reason it might not be as effective in the cloud space because it relies on partners to do services and maintenance, significantly reducing its prospects for price leadership.

If you take other segments into context - the competitive landscape in big data is increasing with the emergence of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). Business Intelligence competition from IBM and Oracle is a threat. Competition from Intel and Microsoft in the security & services segment poses another arduous task to overcome.

Again, this will all come down to pricing and product differentiation. The question is whether Splunk will have deep enough pockets to continue competing. In our opinion, the current trajectory doesn't suggest so.

Splunk generates a significant amount of revenue from abroad. The foreign exchange market is uncallable at the moment as central banks have a dovish outlook on policies. In addition, we think that current & capital accounts will change significantly over the next few years, which could make currency hedging even more challenging.

The total return of the tech sector has been impressive over the past year; as mentioned, Splunk did experience pent-up demand from investors initially, but that diminished as the markets leveled out. Tech stocks have been bolstered by increases in the total productivity factor and capital deepening, which has investors anticipating increased investment in technology.

In this tremendous bull market, Splunk stock has managed to decrease nearly 28% in price.

What I'm trying to convey is that during a time where investors were chasing tech stocks with prospects, the stock actually got neglected - sure, the business model was in a transitionary phase, but what I'm trying to outline is the investment in prospects and Splunk hasn't been one of those. We at Pearl Gray thus think that Splunk will need to knock the ball out of the park with its earnings reports if it's to change investors' minds.

Financials & Valuation Metrics

The switch to renewable licensing started in late 2019. The financials below paint a picture of how revenue growth has declined.

Even if readers look at it from a cost-cutting standpoint, the general trajectory of gross margins shows no improvement. Although the operating costs have been reduced, we need to see an improvement in gross profit margins before that becomes relevant.

I'll yet again state that the price/sales and price/cash flow multiples can be used at any stage of a business cycle, they're even used in venture capital at times, so if there are any arguments that one can't use these metrics for a "modern, high-growth company" you're wrong. The company's price to sales and price to cash flow are completely out of range. They should be at 15.00 and 1.00, respectively.

Potential Bull Case

To start with, you'd have to pose the question - what if this is the bottom for Splunk? While you could argue that for many companies, we think that unless there's empirical evidence of a change in trajectory, the bet doesn't make sense. Nonetheless, let's take a look at a few positives.

The company has a strong value-add. Splunk's software is widely used, from a single PC to large data centers. The valuable link between enterprise and machine as well as big data has allowed them to improve service levels and, in many instances, reduce costs.

Renewable licensing is a concept, which has been immensely popular of late and has a proven track record of working. Currently, the cloud segment contributes to 38% of Splunk's revenue and is up in year-over-year sales by 72.9% for Q-1 2022.

Splunk has acquired aggressively over the past few years, which could be another explanation for the lackluster performance of its stock. In recent years Splunk has acquired the likes of SignalFX, VictorOps, Phantom Cyber, Rocana (Buyout). These acquisitions are intended for synergies and aren't financial acquisitions.

This means that premiums might've been paid, and tangible benefits will take a while to reflect.

Takeaway

Splunk could be a good long-term buy as its changing licensing model could be successful. The company could also end up making significant strides into the cloud market. However, we think that the current trajectory doesn't suggest a significant upside for Splunk. We remain bearish as key indicators suggest the stock is in a poor spot. Investors must understand the difference between a good company and a good stock; Splunk isn't a good stock.