Companies In Need Of Employees

Aug. 11, 2021 2:20 AM ETSPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, IWM, TZA, SSO, TNA, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, UWM, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, URTY, EPS, TWM, SCHX, VV, RWM, DDM, SRTY, VTWO, QQEW, QQQE, FEX, SPLX, EEH, EQL, QQXT, SPUU, IWL, SYE, SPXE, UDPIX, JHML, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, HUSV, RYRSX, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, SPSM6 Comments2 Likes
David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • Today's NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for July is further evidence that unfilled jobs is impacting business conditions.
  • The small business survey noted that 49% of respondents have open positions that they are unable to fill, a record high for this indicator.
  • The labor and supply chain issues are contributing to the decline in the Optimism Index itself, falling 2.8 points to 99.7.

Building a strong team, Wooden blocks with people icon on pink background, Human resources and management concept.
oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Today's NFIB Small Business Optimism Index for July is further evidence that unfilled jobs is impacting business conditions. The small business survey noted that 49% of respondents have open positions that they are unable to fill, a record high for this indicator.

In addition to open positions, the fallout from supply chain disruptions is an additional headwind for businesses as well. The labor and supply chain issues are contributing to the decline in the Optimism Index itself, falling 2.8 points to 99.7.

NFIB July Small Business Optimism Index and hard to fill jobs

A couple of highlights from the report that points to higher prices ahead:

  • The percent of owners reporting inventory increases declined seven points to a net negative 6%.
  • A net 12% of owners view current inventory stocks as “too low” in July, up one point from June and a 48-year record high reading.
  • A net 6% of owners plan inventory investment in the coming months, down five points from June and also a historically high reading.

This situation with inventory and the supply chain is leading to a near record 46% of reporting businesses indicating they are increasing prices versus decreasing them. This month's reading around prices is down only one percentage point from the June reading.

July 2021 NFIB Optimism Survey, firms raising prices

In summary, and in light of the recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), businesses are less optimistic in the coming months. As noted in the report, six of the ten components that comprise the broader index declined in July. Several of these categories are worth keeping a close eye on, like a weaker view on the economy, sales and earnings trends.

Much of this dimmer view on business is centered around a lack of workers to produce product as well as higher prices for raw materials and higher labor cost. With government pandemic support programs abating in September, maybe unemployed individuals will find their way into the labor force.

NFIB Small Business Optimism components for July 2021

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David I. Templeton, CFA profile picture
David I. Templeton, CFA
3.14K Followers
HORAN Capital Advisors is an SEC registered investment advisor that manages investment portfolios for individuals and institutions. Our firm utilizes a disciplined investing approach that should create wealth for our clients over time. Our investment bias is to invest in companies that generate a steady return over time, i.e., singles and doubles. This singles and doubles approach tends to lead to investments in higher quality dividend growth/cash flow growth companies. On the other hand, there are times when a company's stock price seems to be trading below its fair valuation. Short term gains are possible in these situations. I have been managing investment portfolios for individuals and institutions for over fifteen years and believe investing is like running a marathon and not a sprint. Taking the road less traveled, more often than not, leads to higher returns. Visit: The Blog of HORAN Capital Advisors at (https://horanassoc.com/insights/market-commentary-blog)
Follow
6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.