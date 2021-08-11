mathieukor/E+ via Getty Images

With our “Peak Everything markets” (as famous fund manager Howard Marks puts it) it becomes very difficult for commodity focused investors like us to find areas of opportunity that are independent of momentum investors and investing in general “commodity bubbliness”. Late last year we began investing our private fund investors in off-market Natural Gas land/property opportunities as we saw a big potential for higher prices in the future (we still do despite $4 /Mcf Natural gas), but that was really the only commodity we had a conviction call on. That has changed and we feel that there is another commodity that we have true Conviction (with a capital “C”) on.

Platinum (NYSEARCA:PPLT) has had a rough go the last few months as it's been in a downward trend since its peak in February, and has been extremely negative since May with its only relief the riots in South Africa (most platinum is mined in South Africa) which gave it a brief relief rally before the downtrend continued.

Despite this really poor chart, we feel that the technical weakness could provide fundamental investors some long-term potential if they have the patience to wait out short-term chart weaknesses.

A Little Background on Platinum

Growing up a nerdy part of me always loved the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons (let’s keep that between us & the rest of the Internet), and in that game like the rest of the world, there was always a hierarchy of metals: Copper, Silver, Gold, and then Platinum.

Platinum was always a step above everything else – even gold. In the last decade that changed as the platinum price plummeted, while gold and palladium took its place as the most precious of precious metals. The big reasons were that South African mine supply had been increasing platinum supply for decades which was offset by its increasing usage in the automotive industry (particularly diesel cars) in catalytic converters to purify exhaust fumes. The Volkswagen Diesel-Gate scandal a few years back changed that dynamic significantly as diesel car sales in Europe plummeted – and so did automotive use of platinum in catalytic converters.

Palladium (PALL) benefited from the decrease in diesel car sales as buyers increasingly chose gasoline vehicles, which primarily use palladium in their catalytic converters and increasingly stringent environmental standards which forced more palladium to be used to purify exhaust fumes. Palladium, which ironically had been used instead of platinum because it was cheaper, started to skyrocket in price as mine supply could not keep up with demand.

What was the result? A five year 260%+ rise in price while platinum registered a 10% loss over the same timeframe.

After this massive rally, palladium now trades for around $2600 / ounce while platinum has just fallen to around $970 / ounce -a really surprising turnaround as for most of history platinum has traded for a significant premium to palladium. In fact, the reason why palladium was originally used in automobiles was because it was cheaper than platinum.

Regardless, we believe the situation is going to change and that offers investors some significant opportunities by investing in platinum.

The Reasons for Optimism in Platinum

As we mentioned earlier, the key driver for industrial platinum demand is the automotive world and specifically catalytic converters that make up around 2.9 million ounces of estimated 2021 demand.

Source: World Platinum Council First Quarter Platinum Report

Most analysts are projecting a slight rise in automotive demand for platinum to around 2.925 million ounces from around 2.839 million ounces in 2019 (we ignore COVID-shutdown affected 2020 numbers) primarily due to car manufacturers starting to substitute cheaper platinum instead of palladium for catalytic converters.

Since auto-manufacturers do not publish this information as these PGM catalytic converter mixes are manufacturing “industrial secrets”, we do not know exactly when and how much substitution is occurring – we just know it has started. Which of course makes sense since generally platinum can be substituted on a 1:1 basis for palladium. So instead of paying $2500 per ounce, it makes a lot of economic sense to use platinum and save around $1500 / oz even with the necessary process refitting that is needed to make the change. The issue is that these changes take time (most catalytic converters are designed specifically for particular engines) but we know it has been starting (BASF announced a tri-catalyst substitute in 2020).

First Key Catalyst: Palladium for Platinum Substitution

We see a lot of evidence this is not only occurring, but it is happening on a much larger scale than analysts are expecting.

The table below shows US Geological Survey data of United States platinum imports:

Source: USGS PGM Statistics & Hebba Investments (Full Resolution Image Here)

The key data we are looking at here is imports of platinum for consumption. As is obvious in the table above, there is clearly a rise of platinum imports for consumption (this is NOT investment platinum) which suggests that auto-manufacturers are switching their catalysts to include more platinum. Interestingly enough, palladium YTD has also risen, but for the most recent month of May it is actually lower than the 2019 imports (while platinum is higher). When we are looking at the numbers we are going to focus on 2019 because that was more of a normal year for auto-manufacturing, though we will note 2020 numbers.

Breaking down the numbers a bit, we see that in the first five months of the year the US has imported 845,000 ounces of platinum, compared to 630,000 in 2020 (which was a COVID-exception year) and 508,000 in 2019 – so clearly platinum consumption is rising. Even in May 2021, the 139,000 ounces of platinum imported was more than the 99,000 in May of 2019 – despite the auto shutdowns due to lack of semiconductors.

In fact, if we take the percentage increase in US PGM imports over 2019 imports, we see the following.

Source: USGS Platinum Group Statistics & Hebba Investments (Full Resolution Image Here)

Platinum imports are running at around 66% higher than 2019 import rates, and if they stay at this rate they will be projected to be around 2.08 million ounces versus 1.36 million ounces in 2019. That’s a large difference of around 903,000 ounces over 2019 production.

Why are we seeing this rise? For two reasons. First environmental emission standards have been rising and so both platinum & palladium demand is rising because they are used in higher levels for higher emission standards, which is why palladium is still running around 20% higher than 2019 numbers too despite hitting all-time highs earlier this year.

The second reason is that we believe that auto manufacturers are substituting platinum for palladium in these catalysts to save on manufacturing costs related to palladium. According to multiple sources like the OPM and Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group, platinum can be substituted 1:1 instead of palladium in most catalysts. At current prices, platinum is $1600 cheaper per ounce than palladium, making a strong case for the substitution to occur. Hence even though we’re seeing a rise in usage of both metals (increased emission standards) platinum usage is rising at triple the percentage as palladium and almost double the number of ounces.

Now, if we go back to our World Platinum Council predictions for demand, the significance of this is clear.

Source: World Platinum Council Q1 Platinum Report (Full Resolution Image Here)

The WPC (and many other analysts) is predicting a slight rise in industrial platinum demand (automotive + Industrial) of around 400,000 ounces over 2019 numbers. Keep in mind this is worldwide demand. If we look at just US numbers, they are projecting to run around 900,000 OVER 2019 numbers, and we believe that auto manufacturing hubs around the world are probably doing the same thing as US manufacturers in meeting stricter EU & Chinese emission restrictions.

What this means is that we are seeing platinum industrial demand coming in significantly higher than any analyst expectations. The US is the second largest manufacturer of autos in the world behind China and just in front of Japan, so if we project around equal platinum demand from those nations (Japan produces close to US production & China has lower emissions standards that are rapidly growing stricter) then we may be seeing 2 million ounces or more extra platinum demand from the auto industry.

While that’s on the high end assuming production is similar to 2019 levels (and we know chip shortages are going to lower that), even if it's half that number that’s significant to an industry that has 8 million ounces of demand worldwide – certainly enough to affect prices.

Then Why Have Platinum Prices Fallen?

We think it’s a combination of two reasons. The first is the most obvious – auto manufacturers have not been able to produce vehicles because of the auto-chip shortage and of course the less vehicles they can assemble the less platinum will be used by industry. In fact, we are actually surprised we are up this year in terms of US platinum usage as that says a lot – despite low production numbers platinum usage is up. That suggests a good bit of palladium substitution is taking place.

The second reason is more short term, but significant in terms of the price effect.

Source: GoldChartsRUs

The graph above shows the speculative interests in platinum based on the latest data from the CFTC. We won’t go into the details of this report (we go into a lot of these details in previous articles) but it turns out many hedge funds have been cutting back their long positions back to the lowest levels they have had in years. Additionally, speculative short positions have increased to some of the highest levels since 2019, when the gross platinum position was much higher.

The kicker is that all this data was as of August 3rd when platinum was trading above $1040 and it has since dropped below $1000 as we are writing this article. That means that whatever positions we see here are already significantly dated and both the speculative long & short positions are probably much more extreme than shown here.

The point is that speculative money may have been driving down the price of platinum over the past month and are extremely stretched. Remember the platinum market is very small so a little speculative money goes a long way in this market – both on the way up and down. We think this is definitely a good buying opportunity for long-term investors to get in during a “short spike”.

Good News on the Horizon: The Biden Plan

We won’t go into a lot of detail here as this plan is still being hashed out by legislators, but it looks like this new US infrastructure package is going to pass. There’s a lot of environmental incentives in the bill and that includes a lot of money for infrastructure spending, Electric Vehicle incentives, and more general infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.).

In that package, Biden’s administration is tightening emission regulations on car manufacturers as a way to encourage more EV spending. What does that mean? More usage of platinum & palladium in catalytic converters to meet the tougher standards. If you are an auto-manufacturer you bet you are going to be preparing for stricter emissions and working in a larger load of PGMs into your manufacturing process – which also includes platinum substitution for palladium.

What about EVs ? Internal Combustion Engines Done!

We do not agree here.

In fact, we think the EV transition will take MUCH LONGER than people anticipate as at the very least it will take a decade to get the charging infrastructure where it needs to be to facilitate even 50% of ICE cars being replaced, let alone more than that. We are not the only ones as Toyota (TM) has warned multiple times that there are tremendous challenges to overcome “including refueling infrastructure, battery availability, consumer acceptance, and affordability.” A story for another day, but this is a big reason why investors should be looking at investing in the electrical infrastructure & inputs (we are) – there needs to be a huge increase in electrical production to facilitate it.

If EV adoption is lower than predicted (i.e. 50% EVs in 2030) and emission standards are strengthened, then PGM use in the auto-industry should skyrocket. That’s something that is not built into the price at sub-$1000 platinum. If only the Reddit WSB knew that then they would have been buying a lot less silver and a lot more platinum.

The South African Economy: A Bug Looking for a Windshield

We couldn’t write an article on platinum without at least mentioning South Africa.

Source: USGS Annual Platinum Report

The vast majority of both reserves and production come from South Africa. In fact, two-thirds of all platinum production comes from South Africa and that matters because it was less than one month ago that riots took the country by storm because of the dis-satisfaction of a large majority of people on the economy and the direction of the country. We do not claim to be experts on South African politics, but nobody thinks the root problems in that country are solved and there is the possibility of more rioting – this time platinum production may not be spared. It could be overnight that 70% of platinum exports come to a grinding halt – that’s something that needs to be in the minds of any platinum sourcing producer. We wouldn’t be surprised if we see more imports and storing of platinum from South Africa due to the shock from the riots.

Conclusion for Investors

In summary, we believe that platinum provides a rare opportunity in the commodity space for an asset that has extremely bullish long-term fundamentals and has yet to see the super-charged appreciation of other commodities. Increasing substitution in the auto-industry and stricter emission standards should cause platinum usage to rise significantly, which is what we believe we are seeing in growing US industrial platinum imports. Additionally, a large speculative money short position offers a very good time to purchase platinum for long-term investors.

We aren’t the only ones that see a bullish case in platinum. Sibanye Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman thinks the same thing:

“Platinum has only just started to re-rate and it will continue,” Froneman said. “There is no reason why platinum will not eventually trade at $2,000 an ounce and probably even higher.”

As the article mentions, it's not his first bold & correct call. Four years ago when Sibanye bought US Palladium producer Stillwater Mining Company, critics criticized them for buying at the top of the “palladium bubble”. Palladium would proceed to go up fourfold from there.

For investors who want to invest in platinum, there aren’t that many options. Investors could look at platinum miners like Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY), and Platinum Group Metals (PLG), but there is operational risk at work here and if we see issues in South Africa or with rising production costs, a higher platinum price may not outweigh those risks. Our preferred option is to invest directly in the metal by buying Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum ETF (PPLT) which is physical ownership of platinum ounces. That way investors avoid operational risk and can directly benefit from a rise in the platinum price.

While in the short term the platinum charts are extremely weak, we think for strong handed investors platinum offers the most opportunity of any precious metal at its current price.