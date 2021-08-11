Reynolds Consumer Products: Undervalued Consumer Staples Player With 3.2% Yield

izzzy71/iStock via Getty Images

As the U.S. stock market is teetering close to an all-time high, it is an exceedingly complicated task to find dividend stocks with meaningful yields that have acceptable quality and DPS growth potential. Valuations are just too high. For example, the mid-cap echelon of the U.S. market (MDY) has marched by almost 18% higher this year, as the vaccine optimism, reopening, and the release of pent-up demand all contributed to the rally. Expectedly, the ETF's dividend yield has fallen to below 1%.

But certainly, not all mid-cap stocks have been on the roll. For example, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN), a 3.2% yielding mid-cap consumer staples player, has delivered a negative 4.6% total return since the beginning of the year trailing MDY, the S&P 500 (SPY), and the consumer staples ETF (XLP) even despite its rather generous dividend.

IPOed in January 2020, it suffered during the March market collapse but quickly rebounded, briefly trading above $35 a share in July 2020. But when the lock-up period expired on July 29 and 155.5 million out of 209.7 million shares outstanding were released, its valuation slipped.

This year, the company faced unexpectedly resilient headwinds stemming from inflation, so it has to trim the full-year guidance. However, though this dividend stock does have a few risks (discussed below in the article), I reckon it is still worth considering because of 1) its 3.2% yield, 2) its dividend growth prospects, 3) since the headwinds are manageable and the top-line growth is achievable, and 4) as it is trading below the Wall Street consensus price target of $33.6.

Q2 2021 results analysis

REYN published its Q2 2021 report on August 2. The results were mixed as REYN topped analysts' EPS estimates but failed to deliver on revenue growth, bringing its streak of sales misses to two despite tailwinds from higher volumes and price increases. That is somewhat puzzling given the company had an overall successful quarter regarding sales generation while its EBITDA and net earnings were under pressure due to one omnipresent headwind: inflation that triggered a sharp increase in input costs.

The performance per reportable segment was asymmetric. Reynolds Cooking & Baking, the most significant contributor to the top line, reported a 3% increase in net revenues to $303 million thanks to price increase and despite lower volumes. With its 8% growth rate, Hefty Waste & Storage was more successful as it did not experience volume decline but also did enjoy higher prices. Presto Products was up by 3% thanks to the same drivers. Finally, Hefty Tableware reported the most impressive, 17% increase in net sales. Explaining what actually undergirded that growth, REYN named a few drivers like "everyday usage occasions," which "remained strong," and "social gatherings."

But Reynolds is not a pure-play growth stock in the nascent stages of the business cycle, it's a consumer staples player with defensive characteristics, and investors cannot be satisfied with sales growth only. It seems they want to see robust margins and profit growth, assisted by FCF.

Unfortunately, converting sales into profits was grossly challenging for the company as the omnipresent inflation and its detrimental effects were highly potent headwinds since it has low operating leverage due to the nature of its business. This partly explains investor pessimism and sluggish year-to-date stock price performance.

As the income statement tells us, the essential repercussion of inflation is almost 17% growth in the Q2 cost of sales to $665 million that easily offset the over 6% top-line improvement. The gross profit was compressed by approximately 17.4%. The SG&A expenses were also much higher than both in Q2 and H1 2020. So, operating profitability took a battering as the margin fell by almost 7% to 13.4%. The reported income from operations was down by around 30%.

If we look closer at profitability per segment trying to figure out what in particular led to this decline, we'll notice that the only segment that delivered higher adjusted EBITDA was the Hefty Tableware which reported a 5% increase in that metric thanks to the strongest, double-digit revenue growth if compared to other segments. Meanwhile, others saw a steep contraction ranging from 11% to 29%.

What exactly was behind such a sharp increase in input costs? On page 10 of the Form 10-K, REYN warned that

Fluctuations in raw material and energy costs could adversely affect our business... The primary raw materials we use are plastic resins, particularly polyethylene and polystyrene, and aluminum.

It also added that

We typically do not enter into long-term fixed price purchase contracts for our principal raw materials.

The direct consequence is the so-called "lead-lag" effect that dents margins. It seems this is exactly what happened in Q2.

In sum, for the maker of the famous Reynolds Wrap foil, the almost 30% increase in aluminum price since the beginning of 2021 resulted in higher COGS and weaker profits. Resins also became much more expensive and added to difficulties.

2021 guidance: offsetting the headwinds

REYN has been doing precisely what it should in order to protect margins: increasing prices for its products to both bolster sales and alleviate the pressure on profitability.

As said on slide 3, the company is expecting a high-single-digit sales growth this year. As the CEO clarified during the earnings call, there are a few drivers for that, namely

...consumer demand, price increases, innovation, and strengthened manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities.

But while the sales outlook was upgraded, the guidance for EPS and EBITDA was trimmed. Now, in the worst-case scenario, the firm expects an almost 18% contraction in the GAAP net income to $311 million from the LTM level of $379 million.

The worst-case adjusted EBITDA estimate was reduced by ~17% to $590 million; the range was changed from $710 million - $730 million guided in February to $590 million - $620 million now.

However, Reynolds remains optimistic about the reduction of the borrowings, targeting the net debt of $1.9 billion ($1.7 billion was the best-case-scenario target in February) by the end of the year, which means it will either repay a meaningful portion (~$222 million) of its current total debt of $2.1 billion or amass a larger cash position. In both cases, it means the company has high hopes for H2 cash flow and FCF as in other cases, it will be simply impossible to reach that target.

Anyway, even in the best-case scenario, with the adjusted EBITDA hitting $620 million by year-end and assuming it will deliver on its net debt reduction target, REYN's leverage will still be rather burdensome, slightly north of 3x.

Assessing Quant dividend grades

REYN has an unfavorable mix of dividend grades, two of which clearly signal caution.

First of all, the consistency of its dividend is questionable as the stock has an F grade, the worst possible. Anyway, I would not say it's a deal-breaker given the company was IPOed only a year-and-a-half ago, thus it is explainable why it has only one year of dividend payments & growth vs. the consumer staples sector median of 3 and 15 years, respectively.

Its poor dividend safety (a D rating) is worrisome. Among the reasons are the too-high cash payout ratio, too-low FCF yield, and burdensome leverage. To defend the stock, I can say that its FCF yield should improve in H2 on the back of higher OCF and the leverage should go down going forward as we discussed above.

The stock still scores nicely regarding yield and dividend growth. For example, its Forward yield is 3.3%, while the sector median is 2.4%.

Other risks are also worth keeping in mind

Another issue with the company is its efficiency. At first glance, with its over 22% Return on Equity, REYN might look like a highly efficient player. However, with hefty debt factored in, its Return on Total Capital is only 8.9%.

Besides, a dividend investor who is considering Reynolds should understand that the company has volatile cash flow given working capital requirements. In 1H21, for example, its net operating cash flow was just $18 million (a 1% net cash flow margin) as the increase in inventory resulted in a $163 million outflow that more than fully offset ~12% half-year GAAP net income growth. So sometimes, the company has to use debt to cover its dividend.

Final thoughts

To conclude, REYN is a value stock with some growth characteristics and high yield (considering rock-bottom yield environment). Its profitability is acceptable even despite the pressure from higher raw materials prices.

The company has seen temporary headwinds to margins that made it slim down its 2021 adjusted EBITDA and net debt reduction targets, which, in turn, dented investor optimism. However, the management remains optimistic about sales growth in 2021, and the company continues to consistently deleverage, though the pace of debt reduction has decelerated.