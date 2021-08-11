Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With yet another strong quarter in the bag, LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) looks set to deliver outsized growth amid an accelerated consolidation of advisor networks in a post-COVID world. Given its high-single-digit % organic growth trajectory and considerable EPS upside amid a pending normalization in rates, I continue to see LPLA as an attractive stock to own into the coming years (see my prior LPLA note here). While revenue compression from lower cash sweep yields and deposit demand remains a point of concern, LPLA's efforts to accelerate platform growth should give it more capacity for upside when the short end of the curve moves higher, while M&A driven consolidation should also drive incremental upside to the P&L over the medium to long-term.

Data by YCharts

2Q21 Highlights the Strong Underlying Fundamentals

Second-quarter results were well ahead of consensus, featuring beats across nearly every line item outside of a slight miss on cash. Record quarterly NNA ("net new assets") of ~$37bn underpinned firmwide 16% annualized growth, with annualized growth in advisory of ~17% also impressive. Specifically, organic net new advisory assets hit ~$21bn for the quarter, while net new brokerage assets were up 14% on an annualized basis to ~$16bn. Echoing closest comparable Raymond James' (RJF) post-2Q commentary, the accelerating NNA outlook is down to the value-add services LPLA has been putting in place. The key here is that LPLA is not "buying" growth, rather it is focused on better optimizing its assets in place, which has translated into superior return profiles thus far.

Source: Investor Presentation

A key strong point is business solutions, where the demand upswing has been particularly impressive – per management, the business saw total subscriptions of 2,100 (+400 QoQ) and is now generating ~$20m of run-rate revenue. In essence, the platform is LPLA's response to the success BlackRock (BLK) has had with Aladdin for Wealth, though BLK's revenue contribution is far larger in comparison. The key, though, is that the more LPLA can build on its existing interface with advisors, the "stickier" the retention of assets going forward, which bodes well for the long term earnings power base.

Guidance Indicates More Fundamental Strength in the Coming Quarters

With the Waddell & Reed (WDR) transaction closing during the quarter, the good news is that ~98% of WDR assets are coming onto the LPLA platform, while integration costs are also projected to decrease to ~$100m (down from the prior $110m guide). Of the costs, only $50-60m is expected to hit in 3Q21, resulting in run-rate EBITDA increasing to at least $85m (up from the original $50m guide). Promotional expenses will be a headwind, though, with management guiding for a ~$10m increase to ~$67m given LPLA has two of its largest conferences in 3Q21, while 4Q21 could also have a similar level of promotional expenses from conferences shifted from prior quarters. No surprise then that alongside the upgraded M&A guidance, the full-year core G&A outlook range (pre-Waddell & Reed expenses) has been reaffirmed modestly below consensus at $975-$1,000m. That said, the resumption of buybacks in 3Q21 will be a nice EPS boost, helping to offset dilution (estimated at ~$160m/year).

Source: Investor Presentation

Capital Allocation Adds to the Upside Potential

The official restart of the repurchase program of ~$40m/quarter beginning in 3Q21, while small, is a positive sign. On the one hand, the restart, discussed conceptually by management in recent months, comes sooner than anticipated, but more importantly, the amount equates to only ~35% on the payout front for FY22. This suggests two key things – firstly, that there is a low risk of the buyback getting turned off and secondly, that there is ample room for an upsizing. The cash build for corporate purposes is set to build rapidly in the coming quarters, but this will be complemented by a significant ~$32bn addition to the asset base from the CUNA Brokerage acquisition (slated to join LPLA in early '22). Additionally, the CUNA arrangement effectively removes a key competitor in the segment, potentially paving the way for future knock-on transactions.

Source: Investor Presentation

Overall, with the WDR, BMO Harris (BMO), and M&T Bank (MTB) platform wins, and the CUNA pick set for on-boarding, any related cash drag is now earmarked. This means corporate cash for LPLA usage should pick up through FY24, in my view, in line with LPLA's building earnings power base, along with projected forward curve assumptions. Such growth should further enhance flexibility on capital deployment, particularly in light of the consolidation potential within the industry. Plus, recent acquisitions and partnerships have been capital-light, enhancing its positioning in key independent financial channels with minimal cash outlay.

Strengthening Fundamentals Reinforce the Bull Case

LPLA's 2Q21 results and the post-quarter call continues to reinforce the bull case in a big way – with management actively repositioning the platform to support faster and more sustained growth, investors should benefit from a rising earnings power base over the long term. The notably enhanced capital management flexibility is an added advantage, reinforcing underlying themes such as the favorable flow trends and business mix shifts heading into future years. Plus, LPLA offers good optionality to a higher interest rate environment, which should materialize as we head into a post-COVID world. While the stock has outperformed, I view the current multiple as fair for a secular grower and cyclical beneficiary.