VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is a long-time favorite for us in our SHU Growth Portfolio marketplace, and even before that. The company posted very solid Q1 results, but the shares sold off nevertheless. We think this is unwarranted.

Pro forma revenue was up 104% to $292M, that's almost a $1.2B run rate, up nearly 20% from Q1 when they achieved a $1B pro forma run rate.

App Media business grew 81%. Dynamic installs (Ignite) grew 50% and is now installed on 700M+ devices. Content Media (the former Mobile Posse) grew 150%.

The latter isn't done yet, as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are going to launch content later this year, potentially tripling the number of users and revenue (now roughly $100M with 10M active daily users on T-Mobile (TMUS)).

SingleTap grew almost 600%, is now almost 20% of their On-Device Media (their traditional business ex the last three ad acquisitions) and this too has only just scratched the surface.

SingleTap benefits from being able to offer higher conversion rates as it provides a seamless experience for users (who don't have to leave the activity they're engaging in). This is a pretty big deal, and others are starting to notice.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (which is good for some 250M mobile phone sales a year) is beginning to launch SingleTap across its global footprint.

The recently acquired AdColony grew 46%, despite 20% of their revenue is declining as a result of the Apple IDFA changes.

Fyber grew nearly 200% with adjusted EBITDA growing even faster, as their eCPM doubled from last year and marketplace video (which is "stickier, richer and more price-inelastic") is growing 450%.

The US phone market is growing again (+10%) as a result of 5G.

All three acquisitions are high-growth companies on a stand-alone basis and accretive to earnings and cash flow with cost and revenue synergies yet to emerge.

Operational leverage

OpEx was $52.6M but included $8.3M in acquisition-related costs.

Non-GAAP gross profit was up 172% to $72.4M or +87% pro forma (the acquisitions have some negative effect on gross margin but gross margin is expanding in the core business).

Revenue growth was over 100% while non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA growth was up 183% and earnings per share growth was over 150%.

Management also expects some cost synergies to materialize in the coming quarters.

Outlook

From the Q1 conference call:

Revenue for Q2 to grow to between $300 million and $306 million and expect adjusted EBITDA to grow to between $44 million and $46 million. And adjusted net income per diluted share to be $0.38 based on approximately 105 million diluted shares outstanding.

This perhaps is the cause for the (mild) selloff as the guidance seems a little soft. But it's really at odds with the Q1 results, which showed hypergrowth in multiple parts of their business, most notably SingleTap, Fyber, content media and video, and content media deals with AT&T and Verizon coming up.

Cash and balance sheet

Non-GAAP free cash flow (operational cash flow - CapEx - non-recurring items) totaled $14.3M.

At the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $83.1M and $257.5M of debt for a net debt position of $174.4M.

Valuation

With the company already being on a $1.2B pro forma run rate, the shares trade at a very modest 5x EV/S, which seems too low for a company with this growth profile, market position, profitability, and cash generation.

Conclusion

We remain bullish on the shares and see multiple reasons to buy: