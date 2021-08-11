cosmonaut/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:PEY) is an equity index ETF focusing on stocks with strong dividend yields and dividend growth track records.

PEY is quite similar to other dividend ETFs I've covered, including the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), see here, or the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), see here.

At the moment, PEY offers investors few significant benefits or drawbacks relative to its peers. PEY's underlying index, however, used to have several issues and drawbacks, which led to significant losses in the past. I thought taking a close look at these issues, and at ways to avoid them, might be of particular interest to readers and investors.

In short, PEY's index was excessively narrow and restrictive, leading to extremely concentrated holdings, and these (somewhat by chance) soon underperformed, and by a lot. This is a somewhat common occurrence for index funds with narrow indexes. I'll be focusing on explaining why this happened, and how to avoid funds in which it might happen.

PEY and the Importance of Industry, Security Diversification

Long-time readers know that I like to start my articles by analyzing a fund's strategy or index.

An index fund is basically its underlying index, so it will ultimately behave and perform as described by its underlying index. Most indexes are fine, but some have issues, and these issues invariably lead to losses.

PEY is a fantastic example of this.

PEY tracks the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index. Said index invests in the 50 highest yielding companies with at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. Securities are weighted by their yields: the higher the yield the greater the weight. As with most other indexes, there are some basic liquidity, size, etc., filters.

PEY's index looks reasonable enough, but looks can be deceiving. PEY significantly underperformed during the financial crisis in 2008, and never fully recovered from these losses.

PEY's significant underperformance is not trivially easy to understand.

PEY invests in the 50 highest yielding companies with strong dividend growth track records. These are not risky assets per se. Higher yield companies tend to be riskier than average, but companies with long dividend growth track records tend to be less riskier than average, the net effect is unclear. These are also not assets which should have intuitively underperformed during the financial crisis.

High yield companies did fine during the crisis, and so did companies with strong dividend growth track records. Perhaps the intersection of these performed quite badly, but this isn't as obvious as it looks.

PEY's underperformance was due to certain issues with its underlying index.

PEY's index is quite narrow, it invests in a comparatively small number of holdings (50) passing some relatively strict filters (high yields and strong dividend growth track record). The narrowness and filters are not necessarily bad, but they could potentially lead to a portfolio which markedly differs from the index.

That is exactly what happened.

In late 2007, the fund was massively overweight small-cap financials, mostly smaller regional banks.

Importantly, nowhere in PEY's index does it say that the fund will overweight small-cap financials, that was just the result of applying several narrow filters at the same time. It is really not all that clear that high yields and strong dividend growth track records equals small-cap financials, and I've covered many, many equity index ETFs for which this is not the case. Small details in the fund's index, filters, and market conditions led to these holdings, with no specific detail being completely responsible of what happened.

In any case, overweighting small-cap financials proved disastrous during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. Many of the fund's largest holdings went bankrupt, which meant significant capital losses and underperformance for PEY's shareholders. PEY never truly recovered from these losses, at least not completely, although the fund never suffered similar losses or underperformance again either.

As an example, PEY was still down by over 20% relative to its peers and the market by 2010, a few years into the recovery. Losses were, as mentioned previously, effectively unrecoverable.

The proximate cause of PEY's underperformance was the fund overweighting small-cap financials. No overweighting these stocks, no underperformance.

The ultimate cause of PEY's underperformance was the fund's excessively narrow filters. Sooner or later these would have resulted in an odd, concentrated portfolio, and sooner or later the portfolio would have underperformed. The specifics, overweighting small-cap financials prior to the financial crisis, do matter, but the end result would have almost certainly being the same regardless.

Lessons for Investors

So now that we know why PEY underperformed in the past, excessively narrow filters, we can have a quick look at ways to avoid these issues.

Industry and Security Caps

Easiest way to avoid possible underperformance due to excessively narrow index filters is to implement industry and security caps. These vary index to index, but you generally want industry and security weight caps. Basically, you want an explicit rule which says 'this fund won't massively overweight small-cap financials', and similar. These caps constrain the index, and ensure that the resultant portfolio is diversified enough, and similar enough to the broader equity market, that significant underperformance is unlikely.

For what it's worth, PEY's index added said caps in 2013, to avoid the possibility of further significant underperformance and losses.

Since then, the fund has performed in-line with other dividend-focused index ETFs, although still underperformed the S&P 500.

Large number of holdings

PEY's underperformance could have easily been avoided with a larger number of holdings: 50 is simply too little.

More holdings directly reduce portfolio risk and volatility, due to diversification.

More holdings also preclude the possibility of having an overly concentrated portfolio. PEY wouldn't have been massively overweight small-cap financials if the fund had thousands of holdings, because you simply don't have thousands of small-cap financials out there. Same principle applies for other sources of concentration.

Market-capitalization weights

Market-capitalization weights also prevent an index fund from straying too far from the broader equity market universe. PEY wouldn't have been massively overweight small-cap financials if the fund had used market-capitalization weights, and so would have avoided the deep losses it experienced.

Measures to reduce turnover

This wasn't a significant issue for PEY itself, but still thought important to mention it.

For funds with very narrow filters, sometimes turnover is quite high. PEY invests in only 50 stocks, and which 50 stocks can change every quarter. Turnover increases costs, might cause adverse price movements (buy high, sell low), and cause the fund to be front-run. Some funds have measures to reduce turnover, which can significantly reduce these issues.

General Lesson

An index fund doesn't need to have all of the above characteristics to work, but the fewer it has the riskier it is. I generally avoid writing about index funds with narrow filters and none of the above, although these are not all that common.

Conclusion

PEY's narrow index filters and rules led to significant capital losses and underperformance in the past. Hopefully the discussion surrounding these issues, and ways to avoid them, was of use and interest to readers.