Israel-based Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) or "Kornit" has grown into a leader in digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries in recent years.

As print-on-demand offerings continue to gain traction, so does Kornit as the company has grown revenues substantially since going public from $86.6 million in FY2015 to $193.3 million in FY2020. The company's stock price has done even better, with shares up approximately 1,200% from their $10 IPO price.

After some initial disruption, the ongoing pandemic actually provided a major boost to the company's business with key customers like Amazon (AMZN) and Printful currently being in the process of expanding their offerings significantly.

In return for Amazon's original commitment to purchase products and services in an aggregate amount of up to $150 million over a five-year term, Kornit agreed to grant Amazon warrants to acquire up to 2.9 million of Kornit Digital's common shares at $13.03 per share with the shares vesting incrementally each time Amazon makes a payment totaling $5 million to the company.

Last year, Amazon exercised its vested warrants on a cashless basis and subsequently sold approximately 1.7 million shares in an underwritten public offering at a price of $56.50 per share.

In addition, Amazon entered into a significantly expanded purchase agreement with Kornit for an aggregate amount of up to $400 million over a five-year period. In return, the company granted Amazon new warrants to acquire up to 3.4 million of Kornit's common shares at a price of $59.26 per share with the shares again vesting incrementally each time Amazon makes a payment totaling $5 million to the company.

The agreement has resulted in Amazon becoming the company's largest customer, accounting for approximately 11% of revenues in FY2020 but this is actually down from 12% in FY2019 and 18% in FY2018 as Kornit has expanded its customer base significantly in recent years.

But quite similar to Plug Power, the company is required by generally accepted accounting principles to determine the fair value of the Amazon warrants and record a respective adjustment to revenues each quarter.

In layman's terms:

The more Amazon buys from Kornit, the more shares vest thus increasing the resulting warrant charge. In addition, the higher Kornit's share price, the higher the resulting warrant charge as Amazon's exercise price remains fixed at $59.26.

Keep in mind, these charges are just non-cash accounting noise which needs to be adjusted for in order to properly assess the company's underlying business performance.

On Tuesday, Kornit reported very strong first quarter results and provided Q3 guidance well ahead of consensus expectations.

Adjusted for warrant charges, the company reported revenues of $88.3 million, surpassing the seven analyst consensus of $77.4 million by a wide margin. Earnings per share of $0.35 also came in well ahead of the $0.22 anticipated by the street.

Source: Company Press Releases

In addition, Kornit generated $5.2 million in cash from operations. The company remains debt free with cash, deposits and marketable securities of $441.8 million at the end of Q2.

The company also announced the acquisition of Harvard 3d-printing spin-off Voxel8 Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The transaction won't have a material impact on Kornit's financial results going forward.

Subsequent to the earnings release, management delivered an enthusiastic conference call highlighting overwhelming demand for the company's digital textile printing solutions and hinted to even greater things to come:

In summary, we had a very strong second quarter and first half of the year. We are more confident than ever in our outlook for the remainder of this year and into next year. We believe we are well on our way to becoming the operating system for on-demand sustainable fashion, and then 1 billion revenue company by 2026.

But despite Kornit providing Q3 revenue guidance well ahead of consensus expectations ($88-$92 million vs. $81.5 million), Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall was apparently unhappy with the somewhat muted non-GAAP operating margin guidance range of 12% to 14% as compared to 19% achieved in Q2.

During the question-and-answer session, management pointed to ongoing increases in operating expense due to aggressive hiring and a number of other growth initiatives as the reasons behind the perceived weak operating margin guidance.

In fact, there's absolutely no need to worry for investors here as Kornit management always prefers to play it safe and guide very conservatively as evidenced by the original Q2 non-GAAP operating margin range forecast of just 11.5% to 13.0% provided on the Q1 conference call which was ultimately exceeded by a whopping 50%.

Quite frankly, I wouldn't be surprised to see Kornit reporting gross revenues of $100 million and non-GAAP operating margins similar to the Q2 number of 19% next quarter.

Should my expectations take hold, the company might end up with FY2021 revenues well north of $350 million as compared to the current analyst consensus of $306.1 million.

For FY2022, I am currently modeling gross revenues of $450 million and earnings per share of $1.85 as compared to analyst expectations of $376 million and $1.45 respectively.

To achieve the company's stated 2026 revenue target of $1 billion, the required compound annual growth rate calculates to approximately 23.5% which is actually lower than the 27.6% sequential revenue increase recorded for Q2. Personally, I have little doubt that Kornit is going to deliver on this goal handsomely.

At an approximately 12x FY2022 EV/Revenue multiple and a P/E of 70 using my optimistic assumptions, Kornit's stock isn't exactly a bargain but at least in my opinion the premium valuation is well deserved as the company remains the undisputed leader in its space and growth continues to accelerate.

Assuming no major selloff in technology stocks, I would expect the share price to resume its upward trajectory and likely finish the year at new all-time highs above $150 as investors recognize the material upside to current analyst expectations. FY2022 consensus estimates look way too low at this point, with Kornit potentially eclipsing $450 million in annual revenues and achieving its long-term target of annual run rate revenues of $500 million well ahead of the originally contemplated end of FY2023.

Bottom Line:

Investors should consider using any weakness to scale into Kornit Digital's shares as the company is leading the digital transformation of textile printing and business momentum continues to build at record pace.

Assuming no major market correction and ongoing execution, I would expect the shares to eclipse their previous all-time high of $135 rather sooner than later and finish the year north of $150 million.