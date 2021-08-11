LEONI AG (LNNNF) CEO Aldo Kamper on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LEONI AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2021 3:00 AM ET

Aldo Kamper - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & Head, Wiring Systems Division

Ingrid Jägering - Chief Financial Officer

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Marc-René Tonn - Warburg Research

Akshat Kacker - JPM

Throughout today's recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by question-and-answer session

I would like now to turn the conference over to Aldo Kamper. Please go ahead.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today for the presentation of our results for the second quarter of 2021. Let me elaborate on the highlights of our second quarter, before I hand over to Ingrid, who will run you through the financials as usual.

So as disclosed on the 29th of July, our second quarter was stronger than expected. In particular, our earnings figure and free cash flow were significantly above market expectations. This positive development is the result of the continued recovery of demand in the automotive and industrial sectors, which led to a continuation of our volume recovery.

Additionally, the trend was supported by our improved cost base, which came as a result of the measures we have taken over the course of the past two years. Year-on-year, Q2's group sales increased by 92%, compared to the heavily COVID-19-impacted Q2 2020, driven mainly by organic growth.

To put this number in perspective, as a result of the global pandemic, our group sales were impacted by the collapse in global demand across almost all end customer industries in the second quarter of last year. Over the past months, we've seen a good recovery in demand in the automotive industrial sectors. And with that, our Q2 2021 sales of almost €1.3 billion recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The strong sales recovery led to a significant improvement in our operating income. EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs came out at positive €48 million compared to the negative €96 million that were achieved in the second quarter of 2020.

Our WSD division had a strong quarter, fueled by the recovery in the automotive sector. EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs came out at a positive €12 million. Not accounting for supply, bottlenecks of critical components and materials, WSD recorded a positive EBIT before exceptional items and VALUE 21 cost for the third consecutive quarter.

Our WCS division also had a very strong quarter in both automotive and industrial businesses. Our free cash flow came out at negative minus €10 million, significantly recovering from the previous year negative €244 million, which were heavily burdened by the COVID-19 impact.

In the first half of the year, we continued the thorough implementation of our performance and strategy program VALUE 21. By the end of June, we have implemented measures with an annual gross savings potential of more than €650 million from 2020 onwards.

As expected, we closed the sale of Data Communications and Compound business units of LEONI Kerpen in Q2 2021. Following the successful sale of the LEONI Schweiz in the first quarter and the partial sale of LEONI Kerpen in the second, we are now in advanced negotiations for the sale of the majority of the businesses of our Business Group Industrial Solutions. Therefore at the end of the second quarter, we reclassified the prospective assets and liabilities as held-for-sale.

However, despite our strong second quarter and first half of 2021, we expect that we'll continue to face multiple challenges in the second half of the year. In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we expect continuous challenges in the stability of global supply chains.

Bottlenecks of critical components such as semiconductors, as well as materials continue to impact both our supply and demand. They could result in reduced sales and profitability as higher order volatility would result in lower efficiencies and additional logistics costs.

Despite the challenging environment, we continue to operate – that we continue to operate in, we're now more optimistic for 2021 in total, given our positive development of the first six months of the year. As such, we have raised our outlook for the sales and earnings for the 2021 financial year.

Although, we expected sales to go up significantly, we decided to find a floor for outlook and expecting group sales to go up significantly to at least €5 billion. EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 cost is also expected to increase significantly to at least €100 million instead of at least breakeven before.

In terms of free cash flow, our previous outlook remains unchanged. We continue to expect a significant decrease compared to 2020. We are seeing volumes return and are making good progress. Still our focus remains on continuing to diligently implement all necessary measures to improve LEONI's performance and efficiency. Ingrid will now take you -- will now take over and take you through the financials starting on slide 3.

Ingrid Jägering

Thank you, Aldo, and good morning, everyone. Let's kick things off with our group sales. The second quarter sales of around €1.3 billion significantly increased year-on-year by 92%, mainly due to positive organic growth. As you can see, on the right chart on this slide, our organic sales have been recovering continuously since the end of the financial year 2020.

In the last quarter, we saw an exceptionally significant year-on-year recovery compared to the previous year's quarter when levels were weaker for COVID-19-related reasons.

At the end of the second quarter, positive copper price effects of €49 million were outweighed by the combination of currency effects of negative €17 million as well as consolidation effects of negative €37 million related to the sale of LEONI Schweiz AG.

Our strong sales growth on group level was supported by both divisions with WSD up 116% and WCS up 63% year-on-year. This development was driven by all regions, most significantly by the Americas, which saw a 59% year-on-year increase in the first half of the year. In EMEA, sales recovered by 46% year-on-year whilst the equivalent increase for Asia was 37%.

As you can see on slide 4, our notable sales recovery had a significantly positive effect on our earnings. EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs came out at positive €48 million compared to negative €96 million last year.

We saw positive earnings contributions from both divisions with WSD generating an EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs of €12 million and WCS achieving €36 million in the second quarter.

Higher volume and mix effects had the biggest impact on our earnings, which were partially offset by negative copper price effects and by FX as well as increased salaries.

We are seeing continuous operational improvement mainly as a result of the thorough implementation of our VALUE 21 program. However, the category defined as operating performance includes a number of further effects, which negatively impacted this category in Q2.

For one, higher costs caused by supply bottlenecks for critical components and raw materials of more than €17 million are included in the figure operating performance and burdened our results.

In addition, last year's Q2 results were positively impacted by other effects. In particular, this included approximately €14 million from short-term -- short-time work as well as about €7 million in booked gains due to a sale and leaseback of a building at our Nuremberg headquarters.

Let us now take a look at our free cash flow on slide 5. Our free cash flow came out at a negative €10 million, significantly recovering from the previous year's negative €244 million, which were heavily burdened by COVID-19.

Our operating cash flow was positive €23 million, essentially due to our increased earnings and positive net working capital effects, mainly as a result of higher factoring volumes.

Our factoring volumes returned to pre-COVID-19 levels and came to €349 million at the end of the second quarter. In the previous year's quarter, our factoring volume stood at €165 million, which reflected a pandemic-related impact.

Our operational CapEx, excluding effects from IFRS 16, increased to €33 million in the second quarter compared to €28 million in the same quarter of the previous year. For the full financial year 2021, we expect a significant increase in CapEx, excluding effects from IFRS 16, which implies a higher CapEx in the second half of the year than we had in the first half of the year.

Let us now take a closer look at our divisions starting with WSD on slide 6. Sales in our Wiring Systems Division stood at €816 million, which implies an increase of 116% compared to the same period of last year, mainly driven by organic growth.

This organic growth was largely related to the significant recovery of demand in the automotive sector in addition to positive contributions from the start and ramp-up of new wiring systems projects that were launched in late 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Similar to group levels, we also saw increased volumes across all regions in the Wiring Systems Division with EMEA up 58%, Americas up 55% and Asia up 26% year-on-year. The expected project volume of new orders to the amount of €500 million was higher compared to the €200 million that were reached both in Q2, 2020 and in Q1, 2021.

In July, WSD was able to secure further projects with a volume in the mid-3-digit million euro range. In addition, positive effects from higher volumes and our improved operational performance were partly offset by additional costs in connection with supply bottlenecks for components in the low double-digit million euro range. WSD's reported EBIT stood at negative €1 million and was burdened by exceptional items as well as VALUE 21 costs of €13 million significantly less than last year's exceptional items of €24 million.

Let us now turn to the WCS Division on Slide 7. In our Wire & Cable Solutions Division second quarter sales were up almost 63% to €480 million which was mainly driven by organic sales growth. We have seen strong positive topline effects when passing through higher copper prices which were partially offset by negative currency effects. Again, sales increased across all regions. For WCS, Americas was up 64%, Asia was up 48% and EMEA was up 25% year-on-year.

For WCS the order intake improved to €472 million compared to €260 million in the second quarter of 2020. Our book-to-bill ratio was above one by the end of June 2021. EBIT before exceptional items, as well as before VALUE 21 costs significantly improved from negative €12 million in the second quarter of 2020 to now positive €36 million at the end of June, mainly due to increased volumes mix effects as well as the implementation of VALUE 21 measures.

In the WCS Division reported EBIT stood at €27 million which was impacted by exceptional items of €9 million including negative effects for measures in connection to the partial sale of LEONI Kerpen. In addition we saw impairment losses in assets of €4 million in the second quarter.

Let us now take a look at our key balance sheet items on Slide 8. Our equity ratio decreased to about 8% compared to the 12% we reported at the end of last year's second quarter. However, it has remained unchanged since the end of 2020. As a result of our reduced equity, our gearing which is defined as net debt divided by equity has increased from 384% to 543% over the course of the last 12 months.

Our financial gearing measured as net debt to 12 months trailing EBITDA, excluding exceptional items as well as VALUE 21 costs has significantly improved from 22.3x to 4.3x as a result of our significantly increased trailing 12-month EBITDA. Our net financial debt of €1.561 billion increased mainly as a result of the further utilization of Revolving Credit Facility I, as well as the drawdown of the second and final tranche of a guaranteed operating loan also called RCF III.

Overall, our balance sheet continues to be stretched which reiterates the importance of our VALUE 21 performance and strategy program, as well as the continuation of the carve-out of WCS.

Please turn over to Slide 9 for an overview on our financial position. At around €1.4 billion our financial liabilities stand almost unchanged compared to the levels in the previous year's quarter. However, as Aldo mentioned in our highlights at the end of the second quarter, we reclassified the assets and liabilities for the majority of the businesses of our Business Group Industrial Solutions as assets held for sale.

Our net financial debt including positions in assets and liabilities held for sale increased by €138 million to €1.6 billion mainly as a result of our negative free cash flow. In the second quarter, we utilized the second and final tranche of the RCF III state-guaranteed operating loan with a volume of €330 million in total. The remaining undrawn credit lines are firmly committed until at least the end of the fiscal year 2022.

In terms of our liquidity position, we have seen an increase in available liquidity compared to the end of March 2021. In total, at the end of the second quarter of 2021, cash and undrawn credit lines increased to €372 million compared to €316 million at the end of the first quarter. For all cash positions and undrawn credit lines shown in the chart on the right guarantees of €59 million have already been deducted. The historic figures have been adjusted accordingly.

And with this, I hand back to Aldo who will provide you with an update on our WCS carve-out process.

Aldo Kamper

Thank you, Ingrid. As previously mentioned, the continuation of the carve-out of WCS is critical for the recovery of our balance sheet and we're driving forward activities for the sale of WCS units with full speed. Following the closing of the sale of LEONI Schweiz in the first quarter, we completed the sale of LEONI Kerpen's Data Communications and Compound business units at the Stolberg site. The transaction was successfully closed as planned by June 30. The flood disaster which caused devastating human and material damage in Western Germany also severely affected LEONI Kerpen's production facility in Stolberg. Fortunately, no colleagues were harmed, but there are negative consequence for remaining business activities on site, which as already announced will be discontinued or relocated by the end of 2021. We're currently reviewing the extent of the damage as well as its operational and financial impact. Damage in the region caused by the flood disaster could have further indirect negative effect on LEONI in the second half of the year as several suppliers of critical components and materials were severely affected.

Looking ahead, we are planning for the next milestone of WCS carve-out and can confirm advanced negotiations for the sale of the majority of the businesses of our Industrial Solutions Group. By the end of the second quarter, we reclassified as Ingrid said the respective assets and liabilities as held for sale. We're confident that we will make significant progress. And we're in a position to provide an update on the transaction before the end of this year.

Let me now summarize the second quarter of 2021 on the final slide here. We reported a solid half -- a first half of the year with a particularly strong second quarter as demonstrated by our sales and EBIT and as we just spoke about. Furthermore, we've made good progress on our WCS carve-out closed the sale of the Data Communications and Compound business in Kerpen. We will provide an update on the sale of the majority of the Industrial Solutions Business in the second half of the year. We've also continued to make significant progress with the implementation of VALUE 21 and the restructuring program associated with it. We remain committed to completing the program by the end of the year. We'll continue to diligently implement all measures to improve our performance and efficiency.

Overall, we are confident that we have successfully stabilized our performance. We are on the right track to get LEONI back to sustainable success [Indiscernible] on volume returns. The progress we made in all of our measures also clearly shows in our profitability. Despite the progress we have made however, we must acknowledge that our profitability and balance sheet structure are still unsatisfactory. And to be clear unforeseen developments and particularly negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic and also of the supply bottlenecks will continue to pose significant challenge, despite the better-than-expected development in the first half of the year.

Looking ahead, at the full year 2021. We will be carefully monitoring ongoing supply bottlenecks in global supply chains. These are impacting the availability of critical components and materials and could lead to production disruptions at automotive manufacturers and LEONI over the course of the coming months. Nevertheless, against the backdrop of the positive development of the first half of the year, we're more confident than three months ago and have raised up our sales and earnings outlook significantly.

Thanks so much for your attention and we're now happy to take your questions.

The first question is from the line of Christoph Laskawi from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Christoph Laskawi

Hi. Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Those will be mostly on the guidance this year. The first one on earnings, the implied H2 earnings number would be a sharp deterioration of profitability versus what we've seen in H1. My view on this will be that you are probably just cautious given the volatility in the end markets and you could well see performing the business more in line with H1 in case you will see no further disruptions in the supply chain and/or production volumes. Is that a fair take? That's the first question.

The second one will be on the free cash flow. You left the guidance unchanged. Is that just a reflection of CapEx and uncertainty on working capital, or is there any other impact, which we need to consider given that earnings are actually improving? And then more an outlook into next year and the following. How much of the results that we've seen in H1 and potentially for the full year is sticky and should be a sustainable base for next year? Is there any indication that you could give potentially already now being more in the far more sustainable range of 2% to 4% EBIT this year and then next year just making use of the operating leverage that you have? Thank you.

Ingrid Jägering

Okay. Thanks. I'll take the first two things and you…

Aldo Kamper

Let me cover it.

Ingrid Jägering

Yeah, you go.

Aldo Kamper

On the earnings side. I think you have a fair view on that. I mean, please realize we have given a floor here not a midpoint of guidance that you're referring to. So the €30 million is definitely -- is a floor. And with that on the course you cite and like you also assumed if things continue to be going like in H1 and volumes develop -- volumes continue to be in a similar range and don't develop negatively then we should see a significant overachievement versus this floor that we have communicated. You also see that floor by the way in the revenue line as well also there compared to our H1 run rate. We also have been careful given all the volatility that is in the market. And honestly speaking this has picked up at the later part of Q2 and also now in Q3 we have much more volatility, much more line stops at our customers given the semiconductor shortages than what we have seen for example in the first quarter. So realize it's a floor. And yes if things continue to go like in the first half of the year, there is no reason to assume that EBIT will drop off significantly.

On the liquidity, or on the free cash flow guidance, you're correct. CapEx and net working capital are the two topics. We have communicated already during the last calls that we will see some catch-up CapEx this year as we pushed out some of this CapEx need out of last year given the COVID impact. And we have a catch-up and that catch-up is still ahead of us. That is not done yet in the first half but will more come in the second half of this year. And like in the earlier quarter, the net working capital is inflated with the high copper prices. And that is a burden, obviously, on our cash flow here as well.

In terms of next year, obviously, I can't really comment in much detail as we haven't given any guidance for next year. But on the one hand I would hope and expect that the semiconductor crisis stepwise is getting less and less an impact. As final customer demand seems to be there, the semiconductor shortage at the moment limits production at our customers. When that goes away I think overall demand should continue to recover. And that combined with the ramp-up that we have should also carry us into next year on the revenue side.

On the EBIT side, I think the progress that we have made operationally is sustainable. There's nothing in there at the moment that is out of the ordinary. Also in terms of ramp-up I think this year will be a heavier year than next year. So from that perspective, I would think that when volumes continue to recover, you'll also see our profitability continue to increase as well.

Christoph Laskawi

And if we see a sharp snapback of volumes potentially in the second half of next year you would be able to cope with it quite easily right? So there's nothing, which would limit your ability to increase the capacity to the needed level in case if you see that?

Aldo Kamper

Well, it depends. I mean, obviously, if demand goes up dramatically above the nominated volumes then it becomes a problem. I mean normally we get a program awarded then you know what you have to install capacity for. So if the program says, at peak volume I will ask 400,000 cars a year then there's some flexibility around it that we need to provide usually 15% or so. And if it's beyond that then we have to know early enough to be able to cater for that. And so, if it really goes much beyond what our OEMs expected early on that nomination then it could pose a problem. But at the moment, we still have a way to go until we get to that phase.

Christoph Laskawi

Fair enough. Thanks a lot.

The next question is from the line of Marc-René Tonn from Warburg Research. Please go ahead.

Marc-René Tonn

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. First, one would be on the overall factoring volume. I think you mentioned €349 million for the end of Q2. I just wonder, whether this includes reverse factoring as well or whether you could then give us a number for both items together at the end of H1 as compared to where it stood at the end of the full year. Second question would be, when I look at your depreciation in the second quarter in the cash flow statement it appeared to be a bit lower than I would have expected. Could you perhaps elaborate a bit on your expectations there? Is it let's say a reflection of perhaps let's say lower depreciation or amortization of right-of-use assets? I've seen some impairment reversals there as well kind of where this has occurred or whether there are any impacts which we should expect from the carve-out of and disposal of business units at the Wire & Cable Solutions Division, which would also let's say have an impact on the depreciation line going forward into H2?

Next question would also be related to that. When we look at the quarterly impact from deconsolidation from what you have already sold this is a number which we have now seen in the second quarter of I think close to €40 million. Is this a number we should also expect in the quarters ahead, or would it be more than that?

And the final question would be on your order backlog in e-mobility. I think it was at €5.6 billion, if I'm not mistaken. I think at the end of last year it was €5.9 billion. Is this let's say, just what should be expected let's say given your let's say you being cautious in taking in new orders and on the other hand revenues already starting to kick in, or has there been any kind of adjustment from let's say an adjustment of volume projections by a customer or foreign exchange effects or anything like that?

And last but not – and the last question would be on the wage inflation, which you would expect for the years ahead given that let's say employees seem to be scarce in many countries and your potential ability to pass that on to customers? Thank you.

Ingrid Jägering

All right. Let me start with the factoring volume Mr. Tonn. You're right, it was €349 million for pure factoring, so selling of receivables not including reverse factoring. I think that was at the end of June around €136 million. So that is on top of the factoring. So you have €349 million factoring of receivables and €136 million factoring of – reverse factoring.

You asked about the quarterly impact on revenue of our units that we sold. You remember the Swiss entity left us end of Q1. The Kerpen – part of Kerpen left us end of Q2. I would think that combined H1 effect of revenue that you would still see in our H1 revenue numbers would be roughly around €50 million, €60 million, €70 million, let's say €70 million. That is something you would not see in the second half of the year. You take the –

Aldo Kamper

I'll take the other two questions on order intake and wage inflation. On the order intake, the e-mobility part, I think you asked specifically about, I mean, these projects on the one hand, we have our sales volume that obviously reduced the order book. And on the e-mobility side actually demand overall is quite good, although, it does vary a bit from program-to-program. But especially, the hybrids at the moment, as you probably also have noticed are selling really well. And also on the full BEVs, on average amount is quite good. And in terms of new projects, we also win again our fair share of e-mobility-related projects. But this is chunky. So I would not over-interpret one quarter in one or the other direction. Nothing unusual, I would say at the moment in that pattern.

In terms of the wage inflation, I think, two things to consider. The one is obviously, we have updated all our business plans over the last quarters and years. And it's also some of the negative effects in that -- in the -- probably clause in the..

Ingrid Jägering

Contracts..

Aldo Kamper

Contracts, for example. That has all been in a sense taken care of. And at the moment, we don't see wage inflation that outpaces our assumptions. So that's point one.

Point two on the ability to pass it on, as we have mentioned many times that is definitely a big goal for us to have a clause in the contracts that allows that. That is sometime possible sometimes unavailable. Oftentimes it means that at least you have a right to renegotiate and then have to work through that.

It's not as automatic in most of the contracts as it would be for example for copper where it's very clear cut that any up or down is automatically passed on. I think what we have achieved over the last 1 year and 1.5 years in many of our contracts is that we have the ability to come back and renegotiate. And we're doing that actively. But it's not an automatic pass-through like it is on copper yet.

Ingrid Jägering

Let me try to get a go towards the depreciation question, Mr. Tonn. That's of course a very complex question that you are putting here on the table this morning. It is, of course, relating to lower investments that we saw in 2020 and also lower investments -- CapEx spending that we saw in 2021 that of course brings our overall depreciation line down. And of course the sale of assets in Kerpen, Stolberg -- Kerpen, Stolberg. That of course also yields a lower overall depreciation activity here.

Going forward, you can expect a pickup in depreciation again because the investment activity towards the second half of the year will be increasing. And also with rising volumes then going forward that I would assume that this is just a certain dip except for the fact, Tonn that we sell of course the BGIS business. And then, of course, there's another impact on depreciation. But that's a complex topic. And then, I think, our IR colleagues will be able to support you there with these questions.

Marc-René Tonn

Thanks. Thank you very much.

The next question is from the line of Akshat from JPM. Please go ahead.

Akshat Kacker

Thank you. Good morning. Akshat from JPMorgan. Four questions from me please. I'll take them one-by-one. The first one is on the supply chain bottlenecks and the higher connector cost as well as special freight you've been talking about since the beginning of the year. Did I hear that correctly?

On the presentation you mentioned €17 million in extra costs in total in the first half. And I just want to understand what do you expect going into the second half? Do you expect to recoup some of those losses in the second half as you negotiate with OEMs? And also how should we think about this going into next year?

Aldo Kamper

Yes. I mean it is a big topic still unfortunately. The lower demand caused by the semiconductor has somewhat eased the pain. But it is still causing a lot of stop and go in our production. And the €17 million that you refer to actually is the Q2 number. We had a similar number in Q1 as you might recall.

At the moment it is getting stepwise better, but they're still not good. So we will still see some effects also in the second half of the year perhaps not to the same magnitude, but we still have it. And, yes, we are obviously in negotiations especially on the supply side where on the connector side we feel that our suppliers are also partly responsible. So there we are obviously negotiating with them reimbursements.

On the customer side on the ups and downs in demand also that we are monitoring and we are also writing in our little black book what is costing us that. And also here we will go back to our customers, but that will not be an easy topic. I mean also they are in a sense with force majeure hit with the demand with the supply shortage on the semiconductors. And that will not be an easy discussion, but we will have that discussion. And we'll try to also make the best out of that. But especially, on the supply side it's clear that we feel that, we have definitely a good point to make to our suppliers to recoup part of those costs that we spoke about in the presentation.

Akshat Kacker

And just to be sure so a large part of these negotiations will go into next year so we should not expect a lot of reversal at the end of 2021?

Aldo Kamper

I think we will see part of it coming already this year. I mean, we've already given the impact in Q1 and Q2 already posted this question to our suppliers and we are in negotiations at the moment. So for the part that was caused in H1 I think we will see a partial relief in H2. And therefore the cost occurred in H2, we have to see when we can negotiate that. That will probably realistically be done the partial recovery then in the next year.

Akshat Kacker

Thank you. The second question is, on the ramp-up costs in WSD. I think very well-managed ramp-up in the first half until now. And in your prepared remarks you also mentioned that this year you will have much more ramp-up costs compared to next year. Is it possible to quantify, the underlying level of ramp-up cost right now in the business probably in the first half or what your expectations are for 2021?

Aldo Kamper

This year we have around € 60 million overall in ramp-up costs. And next year it will be probably €15 million €20 million less than that. That's our expectation at the moment. And perhaps one further remark on that with the whole fluctuation in demand, you can imagine that that is not easy especially for the ramp-up programs. You need these teams that are ramping and that are learning while ramping. And if we then stop and go, it's hard to really make the continuous progress and improvement that you will usually see in a normal ramp-up. So the demand fluctuations are painful enough, for all of our factories but are especially painful for the teams that are working on the ramp-up projects. So far so good, they manage well but it is a big strain on them.

Akshat Kacker

Understood. Thank you. Two questions on cash flow, please. One on CapEx ex IFRS 16 obviously, it was flat year-on-year in the first half. You are guiding towards a significant pickup into the second half. Just trying to understand a broad level we should be thinking about is €220 million €230 million a good range for the full-year, in terms of CapEx ex IFRS 16?

Aldo Kamper

That range isn't too far off, yes.

Akshat Kacker

Understood. And the last one just trying to understand the free cash flow and the working capital guidance for the full-year, so two parts within that. Can I understand, what is your assumption for factoring for the full-year? Do you expect it to stay at the same level as in the first half, or do you still expect some movement that will just help us model out free cash flow in a much more reliable manner?

And the second part of free cash flow guidance is, are you including any cash impact from the flooding in Kerpen? And just how we should think about this going forward net of insurance claims et cetera should we expect a cash impact on top of your free cash flow guidance? Thank you.

Ingrid Jägering

So let me take that question. The reverse -- sorry the factoring turn will most likely stay at that level. We are working hard to keep improving it. But that level is probably also a good assumption for the second half of the year. And we will of course, try to follow rising revenues also with a rising ratio in our factoring. But that level is probably a good assumption also towards the end of the year. In regard to, how you should look at Kerpen, Aldo, do you want to take that one?

Aldo Kamper

Yes. It's I think more of an EBIT situation than a cash flow situation. We were ramping down the businesses there anyway. As you might recall there is damage that we need to take care of. And that might also be in excess of our insurance damage probably that then remains EBIT-wise might be in the low double -- very low double-digit number.

Cash flow-wise I would actually expect it to be less because a lot of these damages are on equipment that we will not use in the future anymore, so we will not replace it. There's only a few key elements that our automotive business needs that they will refurbish. But the majority of it will just not be used anymore. And we will ramp down the business a little quicker than we had expected as it is not possible to reinstall these capacities for the remaining few weeks to few months that we had still ahead of us in terms of the oil and gas demand that we still want to cover.

Akshat Kacker

Understood. Thank you so much for the detail.

Aldo Kamper

You’re welcome.

There are no more questions at this time.

Aldo Kamper

Okay. Well, thank you again for taking the time and for -- our company is on this journey. I hope that your takeaway from today's call is that we are, I think by now, making sustainable progress in our performance. We have seen over the last three, four quarters when volumes return, profitability returns. It was not a one-time effect.

We have now three, four quarters behind us where I think this has shown to be dependable reliable. There's less and less special impacts that we are showing. I think overall, I hope you to take away that -- that you also take with you is that we are definitely on the right track and we are making good progress to really building a sustainable healthy LEONI again.

We will continue to push that agenda obviously on all fronts. We will continue with all the VALUE 21 activities until the end of this year. There's still a last push coming there to finish up strong on this as well. We're working hard as we outlined on the carve-out and the divestments that are important to us and are hopeful that also here we will see further steps in the months to come.

And with that, I think we are definitely on track to further stabilize LEONI and to set ourselves up for success for the future years. And in that sense, even though there's still a lot to do, there's no question about it and even though the environment at the moment with all the volatility is hard to predict we are still pleased with the progress that the teams have been making. And obviously, we will do everything we can to keep going on this trajectory.

So with that, I would close it for today. Thanks so much for your attention, and all the best. Stay healthy. Bye-bye.

