Forget ARKK: Ranking 100 Big-Dividend Growth Stocks

Cathie Wood, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), gained incredible fame benefiting from the pandemic trade. However, the companies she owns often have negative net income as they forgo current profits in pursuit of high future revenue growth. While this strategy can be extremely beneficial at times (for example, ARKK had one "heckuva" rally from March 2020 to February 2021), some investors greatly prefer cash and profits now (i.e. a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush). In this report, we rank 100 big-dividend growth stocks (they've all increased their dividends for at least 10 consecutive calendar years), and then highlight three in particular that are uniquely attractive (from both a price and an income standpoint) and worth considering if you are a big-dividend growth investor.

ARK Innovation ETF: Pandemic-Trade Darling

As you can see in the following chart, the ARK Innovation ETF posted truly impressive returns following the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The strategy holds a lot of "social distancing" stocks (e.g. technology and cloud-based solutions) that investors flocked to during the pandemic.

However, now that government-forced lockdowns are easing around the world, the pandemic-trade has been giving back gains, and there could be more weakness to come as valuation multiples remain extraordinarily high and revenue growth rates slow dramatically. For perspective, here is a look at the top 10 holdings of the ARK Innovation ETF. Noteworthy, the growth rates and gross margins are all very high (a good thing), but the valuation multiples are also very high, and net income is often negative (generally a big turn off to dividend growth investors).

Source: StockRover (U) (TDOC) (TWLO) (SPOT) (SQ) (ROKU) (TSLA) (SHOP) (ZM) (COIN)

To be clear, we still believe there are some extremely attractive growth stocks out there (such as a variety of names on our growth stocks watchlist), but selectivity has become increasingly important as market conditions are shifting significantly.

Also important to note, as inflation fears continue to worry investors, they weigh particularly heavy on high future growth stocks (such as the ones ARKK owns) because higher inflation and interest rates decreases the current value of future earnings as the discount rate increases.

Ranking Methodology: Big-Dividend Growth Stocks

Before getting into the 100 big-dividend growth stock rankings, it's important to review the ranking methodology. Firstly, to be considered for this list, a stock must have a track record of increasing its annual dividend for at least 10 calendar years in a row. Next, stocks must also yield at least 2.5%, which may not sound like much, but it is quite significant considering the benchmark S&P 500 dividend yield is currently only around 1.3%. Further, the three specific names we highlight later in this report all have significantly higher yields than this.

Once a stock has passed these two initial screens (10-years of dividend increases, and at least a 2.5% dividend yield), we then use a basic quantitative ranking formula based on dividend coverage ratio, expected EPS growth, expected sales growth metrics and short interest.

Important to note, we'd never purchase a stock based on this type of quantitative ranking alone, but it can be an excellent way to narrow your focus. For example, we dive into the fundamental details of three particularly attractive dividend-growth stocks from this list, later in this report.

100 Big-Dividend Growth Stocks, Ranked

The following table presents 100, high-yield (2.5% yields and up), dividend-growth (minimum 10-consecutive calendar years of dividend growth) stocks, broken into decile groups (1 is the best, 10 is the least best). The list is sorted alphabetically by ticker for your convenience (i.e. to help you see if your favorites made the list and how they rank).

Source: StockRover

Again, this ranking is just one screening methodology to help you focus your research. And the metrics in the table may be interesting and helpful to you (for example, popular dividend stock Iron Mountain (IRM) currently has significant short interest). We dive deeper into three specific names from the list in the next section of this report.

3 Big-Dividend Growth Stocks, Worth Considering

We are constantly researching high-income investment opportunities, and the 100 stock ranking (above) is just one methodology to help us narrow our focus (other methods include lots of reading, such as The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and the 13F filings and quarterly reports of investment firms we know and respect). Let's now dive deeper into three specific names from the 100 stock ranking.

Omega Healthcare (OHI), Yield: 7.7%

Omega Healthcare is an attractive healthcare REIT (focused on providing financing and capital to Skilled Nursing Facility and Assisted Living Facility operators), and it has grown its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Source: Omega

Many investors previously believed the company's heavy reliance on government programs (i.e. Medicare and Medicaid) was a risk factor (due to government efforts to reduce the growth rate on entitlement spending). However, these government programs proved to be a blessing during Covid as rent collections remained very strong while other healthcare REITs struggled mightily (because they didn't have the same government support).

Source: Omega

And the company's strength persists, as CEO Taylor Pickett explained during last week's quarterly earnings call:

We continue to post strong quarterly results with second quarter adjusted FFO of $0.85 per share and funds available for distribution of $0.81 per share. We have maintained our quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, and the dividend payout ratio remains conservative at 79% of adjusted FFO and 83% of funds available for distribution.

These are attractive incremental quarterly results for investors that like dividend security. Furthermore, continuing demographic tailwinds (i.e. an aging population) continue to bode well for the firm.

Source: Omega

Omega currently trades at an attractive ~10.6x forward FFO, and it ranked in our 3rd best decile (in our table of 100 dividend-growth stocks, above). Also attractive, it has a well-covered dividend, government support and long-term demographic tailwinds. If you like high-yield dividend-growth stocks, Omega is attractive and worth considering for investment.

Digital Realty (DLR), Yield: 3.0%

Next on our list is data center REIT, Digital Realty. DLR has increased its dividend more than 10 years in a row as it continues to benefit from the massive ongoing digital transformation-whereby data is being moved to the cloud (i.e. data is basically being moved to data centers instead of onsite servers for both individuals and large enterprises). This long-term trend was happening well before the pandemic, and we expect it to continue long after.

Source: DLR quarterly presentation

"Yield on Cost" is an important concept for investors to consider when investing in dividend growth stocks. Specifically, Digital Realty's dividend yield may seem small (at around 3%) compared to other names in this report; however investors would be wise to consider total returns (dividends plus price appreciation).

For example, you can see in the charts below, Digital Realty's stock price can dramatically outperform popular dividend stocks offering higher yields (such as AT&T (T)), considering Digital Realty's business continues to be on a high growth trajectory (you can see its expected growth rate in our earlier 100 stock table). And when you factor in the dividend (in addition to price returns) dividend growth stocks like Digital Realty can be even more attractive. (Incidentally, AT&T ranked in the 10th decile (the least attractive) in our earlier table).

For example, here is a look at Digital Realty's historical returns versus popular dividend stock AT&T.

With regards to yield on cost, Digital Realty has increased its dividend so many times (and we expect it to continue increasing) that if you simply bought shares and hung on, the yield on your original cost would be dramatically higher than the yield offered by most other stocks. If you are a dividend-growth investor, Digital Realty is absolutely worth considering (we currently own shares).

Exxon Mobil (XOM): 6.1%

The thought of investing in Exxon Mobil gives some investors nightmares. Specifically, its net income was recently negative, it was basically borrowing money to cover its dividend, and activist investors have put significant pressure on the company regarding climate change risks. However, despite these risks, we view the big dividend as highly attractive.

The following table shows XOM's annual calendar year dividend has increased in each of the last 10 years, and if the company offers a dividend increase before the end of this year then the track record will remain intact.

Source: StockRover

You'll also notice in the table above that earnings per share was negative in 2020, which is a red flag to some investors. However, with pandemic restrictions easing and the economy reopening, Exxon Mobil is benefiting from increased energy demands and higher oil prices. The company is already experiencing strong gains this year and making significant progress in paying down its debt. We greatly appreciate the firm's conservative approach to paying down debt before increasing the dividend, yet we are also hopeful for another dividend increase before the end of this year (the company has plenty of cash flow to do it).

Overall, Exxon Mobil is a well-managed business in an increasingly strong financial position, with an increasingly healthy (and growing) dividend payment. Furthermore, at just 12.4x forward earnings, the shares are attractive for purchase. We currently own shares of Exxon Mobil.

Important Takeaways

If done correctly, dividend growth investing can be a powerful strategy. However, investors should be aware that chasing after stocks simply because they offer a big dividend yield (or a long track record of dividend increases) can be risky. Quantitative screens (such as the 100 stock ranking in this report) can be one valuable methodology of identifying potential opportunities, but digging deeper into the fundamentals is a requirement for us before investing. Outside of this report, we have recently shared detailed long-form research reports on the three specific stocks we highlighted (Omega, Digital Realty and Exxon Mobil), and we also ranked them #9, #8 and #7, respectively, in our new report Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks -- Give Yourself a Raise.

However, at the end of the day, it's critically important to know your own personal goals as an investor, and to then stick to opportunities that are right for you. For example, if you are an income-focused investor, don't go chasing after every stock in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just because an army of media pundits wrote attractive stories about it. Disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing is a winning strategy. Know your goals; stick to your plan.