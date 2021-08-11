Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Vertiv’s (NYSE:VRT) recent impressive Q2 2021 results are just another milestone in its strategy to grow sales above the market while simultaneously expanding margins. Investors may have underestimated the potency of strong top-line growth combined with management’s focus on holding fixed costs relatively steady, but there is still plenty to come considering the structural growth drivers in focus areas such as Hyperscaling and Cloud infrastructure. Despite recent share price performance, strong execution has resulted in an increase in our fair value, leaving plenty of upside. We continue to hold a standard-sized position and plan to re-evaluate the holding should the share price cross the $32 mark.

Source: Vertiv Q2 2021 Results Presentation

Vertiv has a strong plan for continued profit growth

Vertiv continues to deliver on its plans for sales growth and margin expansion as evidenced by its impressive Q2 2021 reporting, and there is more to come according to the company. Vertiv has a goal to grow sales at 1.5 times the speed of its underlying markets over the short and long term. Ambitious, but so far the company is posting impressive growth figures including Q2 2021 net sales growth above 25%. And with strong positioning in faster-growth areas like Cloud and Colocation, there is structural help in key areas.

Source: Vertiv Q2 2021 Results Presentation

The company also expects the flow-through from top-line growth to push operating margins up significantly over time as fixed costs are held relatively stable. Chairman David Cote employed a similar strategy during his time at Honeywell (HON), much to the benefit of shareholders as we have flagged in previous articles. So far so good in this category as well, but there should be plenty of margin expansion still to come according to Vertiv’s management with the goal to get adjusted operating margins of around 12% in 2021 up to 16% and then to 20% in the long term.

Source: Vertiv Q2 2021 Results Presentation

Vertiv offers an attractive growth profile with a few kickers

Underlying data traffic is set to grow at a 20%+ CAGR in the years to come. That’s something that many investors can understand as they ramp up videoconferences and demand for streaming entertainment at home. Data-related infrastructure will need to grow in response, and that is where Vertiv is focused. One kicker is that Vertiv seems to be gaining significant market share. According to Gary Niederpruem, Vertiv’s Chief Strategy and Development Officer, the company is gaining share in key areas such as Cloud and Colocation. In addition, we’ve seen research and development increase at the company from close to 3% of sales to around 5% of sales which we expect to help Vertiv continue market share gains.

We also flag recent research from Evercore that highlights strong Hyperscale spending growth, and its positive knock-on effects for companies like Vertiv. Evercore feels Vertiv is benefitting from a “confluence of strong capex and share gains”.

Vertiv is delivering on its growth goals, and we feel the planned profitability improvement, especially to an adjusted operating margin around 16%, is reasonable as a 16% operating margin is essentially in line with a peer average. It’s certainly interesting to hear David Fallon, Vertiv’s Chief Financial Officer, say that,

“The 16% is kind of weighing station. We are looking at that only because that’s where we think our competitors are at. There’s no reason we should stop at 16%. Our goal really is to get to 20%+.”

Source: Vertiv Q2 2021 Results Presentation

Vertiv still has plenty of upside

We have modeled Vertiv rather conservatively in the past, keeping sales growth reasonable at around 5% from 2022 onwards while halting margin expansion at the 14% mark rather than the 16% or even 20% goals mentioned by the company. But as the company continues to execute solidly on sales growth and margin expansion, we are more comfortable tilting toward more of a bull case for valuation. If we let the operating margin drift slowly toward 16% over the coming decade in our model, our fair value approaches $36, leaving plenty of upside to the current share price near $27. That compares to the current mean sell-side analyst target of around $33 according to Refinitiv. There would clearly be more upside should the company deliver on a 20%+ operating margin.

Vertiv combines expected sales growth and margin expansion with an attractive valuation

Ultimately, we see Vertiv leveraging its strong industry positioning and structural growth drivers in data infrastructure to achieve reasonable growth and margin improvement, which should bring profitability close to its peer group average if not above. Consequently, we expect the market to eventually value Vertiv closer to our estimate of fair value in the low-to-mid $30s, and plan to review our position again should the share price cross the $32 mark.