Electrical products company Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) has done a little better than I expected since my last article. I thought back in February that Hubbell was priced for performance in line with other industrials, and the 20% or so move since then is about five points better than the average industrial … though rivals in the electrical space like ABB (ABB) and Eaton (ETN) have done even better, Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) didn't do as well.

Hubbell’s guidance with second quarter earnings was positive on growth, and all of the electrical players are seeing strong demand in construction markets and improving demand in industrial markets. Hubbell may be doing even better in utilities, and with the passage of the infrastructure bill, more grid modernization and utility spending looks likely.

The only fly in the ointment is on the margin side, an area where Hubbell has had its challenges in the past, as cost inflation is creating some noticeable headwinds. While we’re currently in a market that is valuing growth above margins, that’s not been the case historically and I do have some concerns about an eventual re-rating. In any case, I do like Hubbell’s leverage to better demand trends across its markets, and it’s not as expensive as some names, but it’s not a stock I love.

In-Line Results, But With Stronger Guidance

In a quarter where most industrial companies have thumped expectations pretty soundly, Hubbell really didn’t. A beat is a beat, I’ll grant, but 2% revenue upside and in-line operating income is a comparatively lackluster result in a quarter that has seen bigger beats. Then again, Eaton’s Electrical Americas segment missed on revenue and only beat modestly on segment profits, while ABB’s Electrical Products business was inline on revenue and only slightly better on profits, so maybe it’s a sub-sector issue, or a reflection of how bullishness on electrification has pushed up estimates over the last six months or so.

Revenue rose 26% as reported and 21% in organic terms, with 18% volume growth, and that was about 2% better than sell-side numbers. Hubbell beat both Eaton (up 18% combined) and ABB (up 17%), with Electrical up 26% (beating by more than 4%) and Utility Solutions up 16%, just missing expectations. Within the Utility Solutions business, T&D products saw 19% growth, while Aclara grew 9%.

Gross margin fell almost two points yoy to 27.8%, but did improve almost a point sequentially. Cost inflation is going to be an issue this year, but it looks like there’s more pricing power in electrical products than in some other industrial end-markets, and management believes they’ll be flat in the fourth quarter.

Operating income rose 16% including intangibles amortization, with margin down 110bp to 12.8%. Excluding the amortization, earnings rose 15% with a 130bp margin decline to 14.5%. By segment and excluding amortization, Electrical profits rose 41%, with margin up 130bp to 13.4%, while Utility Solutions was flat, with margin down 370bp to 15.7%. As mentioned, cost inflation drove lower operating leverage than the Street expected.

On a far more positive note, management once again raised guidance, with a revised outlook for 7% to 9% volume growth driven by the Electrical business. Echoing commentary from ABB, Eaton, and Schneider, Hubbell is seeing strong ongoing growth in residential (revising growth up 300bp to 6%-8%), faster improvement in non-residential (revising from a 1%-3% decline to 1% to 3% growth), and ongoing improvement in industrial (up 400bp to 8%-10%). The outlook for the utility business was flat with the prior quarter, with T&D up 3% to 5% and utility communications and controls (Aclara) up 4% to 6%.

The Infrastructure Bill Should Help Drive Better Utility Spending

I’d note that all of the larger electrical players were incrementally more cautious on utility spending than they had been. Utility markets like T&D tend to be later-cycle businesses, and while they held up well for ABB, Eaton, and Schneider through the pandemic, they weren’t mentioned as prominently (or not at all) with second quarter commentary. Some of the difference with Hubbell’s incrementally more positive outlook could be customer and/or product exposure, but I’d keep an eye on this.

On a more positive note, the passage of the infrastructure bill should be a positive for the business, even if it was already assumed into the outlook by most analysts and investors. I won’t attempt to delve into the details too much, but the bill includes $73B for power infrastructure spending, including funds for grid modernization and renewables transmission.

Hubbell sells a wide array of products relevant to grid hardening, as well as switches, sensors, controllers, and hardware relevant to modernization. Beyond that, Aclara’s advanced metering infrastructure business includes a lot of content used to make grids smarter and more responsive, including monitoring and demand response.

The Outlook

I’ve written a lot about my enthusiasm for electrification as a major secular driver across the next decade. This will take the form of everything from solar and EV charging installations for residential customers (not to mention growth in construction) to EV charging and automation-enabling infrastructure for commercial buildings to automation infrastructure for industrial and warehouse sites.

Of course, I also do expect ongoing utility investment as well, as more power generation is going to be needed to serve those electrical installations, and most of that is likely to come from renewables. Beyond that, there’s still a lot of opportunity for more grid modernization and automation.

I’ve raised my numbers on stronger demand trends across almost all markets, and I think Hubbell’s leverage to electrification and utility spending can drive long-term revenue growth of 4%. Margins are still a sticking point; while the cost inflation headwinds in the market now are impacting everyone, Hubbell still has work to do here with margins well below its larger peers. I’m currently modeling long-term FCF margins of more than 13% (against a trailing average of around 10.5%), but I’d like to see even more margin leverage, as that would really help FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

There aren’t a lot of cheap high-quality industrial names right now, and even with Hubbell’s lackluster margins, the shares are trading at a healthy multiple on the better-than-average underlying growth offered by electrification. If I had to own an expensive-looking industrial, I’d rather own one with strong underlying growth drivers, not to mention upside potential to margins, and Hubbell qualifies. Still, given the valuation, it’s more of a “go with the market” trade to me than a core long-term GARP holding.