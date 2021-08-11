gece33/E+ via Getty Images

We also believe the trends we're experiencing are reflective of the growing competence and restarting project that they have been deferred or delayed, the scarcity of high-end I.T. resources and securing resources for new transformative initiatives. - Joe Liberatore – President, KFRC

More than five months back, I had analyzed the prospects of a small-cap IT staffing firm- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Since that period the stock has more or less performed in line with the S&P 500. Last week the company had come out with its Q2 results so I felt it would be a good time to dive in and revisit the story.

Notable developments since the last article

KFRC delivered a decent set of results in Q2 with the top line and bottom line bettering street estimates by ~3% and ~11% respectively. The revenue figure was even better than the upper end of the company’s previous guidance of $387m-$397m. Crucially the 21% yoy organic revenue growth was the highest organic growth rate on record and there’s also evidence of growing well over the pre-pandemic norm as revenue figure was 19% higher than the Q2 sales number.

In my previous article, I touched upon the attractive market that KFRC focuses on - the tech space (~85% of group revenue exposure). According to Staffing Industry Analysts, last year, the domestic tech market proved to be the largest staffing market in 2020 with annual spend of more than $30bn which represents a doubling of the market since the GFC. In the tech space, revenue visibility is longer and the average bill rates tends to be north of $80 per hour (In Q2, the average bill rate of KFRC was $81 per hour), much higher than what it is in the industrials or office recruitment space. There are few reasons for this. Firstly, the demand for flexible employment solutions that KFRC is very high as firms look to mitigate higher regulatory costs. Secondly, demand for high-end technology talent is very scarce. For instance, consider something like the field of information security. As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, it's currently believed that there are more than 3m vacancies in this space.

Source: Twitter

Adding to this issue, you also have a situation where job seekers, in general, are calling the shots, thus pushing wage inflation. Currently, candidates are feeling emboldened enough to quit at a frequent pace (as highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report the most recent quits rate is close to record highs), and this is an indication of the bargaining power that they have. During situations such as this, corporations are at the mercy of the labor force and tend to rely on specialized employment organizations such as KFRC to help ease the pressures. Thus the likes of KFRC are in a better bargaining position to levy higher billing rates. What also was encouraging was that the company saw strong growth rates across both its large-client segment as well as the rest. Revenue from their top-25 tech accounts grew by 20% whilst revenue from their non-top-25 tech accounts grew by 21.6%.

Source: Twitter

The other thing to note is that despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, corporate investment in tech-related spending still remains rather resplendent. While businesses curtailed spending in other areas, digital and tech-related spending actually went up. If anything, it does look like the pandemic only reiterated the need for companies to extract more productivity through greater digitization and technological investments.

Source: Twitter

All in all, the market conditions for KFRC look very solid and they’ve guided for another solid quarter in Q3. Management is now targeting revenue growth of more than 25% in Q3 which would also represent 20% organic growth over the pre-pandemic Q3-19.

Another angle worth highlighting is the company's transition within its FA business (Finance and Accounts). While there could be near-term headwinds on account of this, in the long term, their strategic shift will likely pay off as this could serve as a very useful complimentary service for its existing tech clients. Basically, KFRC is in the process of migrating away from specializing in low-skilled FA positions to hiring skillsets for decision support and analytics. These roles also are less susceptible to the headwinds of automation that are fast gaining pace. In Q2, their non-COVID-related FA business declined 7% per billing day on a sequential basis but was up 5.3% YoY. The company will also see less COVID-related revenue benefits in the FA business from Q3 onwards. In effect, the FA segment, which is still a relatively small segment for KFRC could see revenue in Q3 declined by 50% YoY (Source: earnings call).

I also wanted to highlight how KFRC itself is transitioning its own operating model to adapt to a remote working world. Last quarter it sold its old corporate headquarters for $24m (which represented a $2m pre-tax gain) and this has benefited its operating margins by 50bps. Right now, it's close to finalizing a location in Tampa Bay which will be something along the lines of their flexible hybrid working field offices.

Conclusion

I’ve also been impressed by KFRC’s capital distribution plans. So far they’ve already spent nearly $30m in buying back stock in H1 and they still have a war chest of $55m to engage in further buybacks in H2. Dividends too were hiked by 13% YoY, the second hike this year. It’s not too common to see a small-cap growth name be so generous with its distributions.

To sum up, KFRC is executing well and could also benefit from sector-related tailwinds. As mentioned in the Leaders-Laggers section of The Lead-Lag Report, tech has previously served as a go-to haven during periods of uncertainty and with three out of my four risk-off signals in place, I wouldn’t be surprised if flows gravitate to tech and thus pushing it back to its 2021 highs.