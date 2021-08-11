Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

10-Second Recap

Stonehouse's first Seeking Alpha report on EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTCPK:ECSNF) or "ECO" was published on October 14, 2020, and it highlighted that EcoSynthetix Inc. was moving from operating solely in its legacy paper business to three different markets, adding wood composites and personal care. The report focused on identifying IKEA as their strategic partner and the impact that transitioning IKEA from prospect to customer would have on ECO's financials. Conditions to meet CAD 6.00 target have been achieved as IKEA is now in production. This report will update gains achieved in the wood composite market and introduce DOW Inc. or "Dow" as their new personal care partner and provide an updated valuation.

Note EcoSynthetix trades most of its volume in Canada under the ticker symbol "ECO" so while financial statement references are in USD, share price amounts are in CAD.

IKEA Moves from Prospect to Account

The biggest attention grabbing item from the Q2 2021 Earnings Call on July 29, 2021 was ECO confirming its strategic partner graduated to strategic account status:

In addition to Swiss Krono, we are also seeing strong momentum with the leading retailer and manufacturer of wood composites that has been our strategic prospect. Our volumes with them became a more meaningful part of our revenue mix in the quarter, as they ran multiple large production runs.

When asked "does this indicate this partner has transitioned from a prospect for commercial production to an account now, such that a contract is in place?" ECO's CEO responded:

Yes. So we've actually specifically referred to them as an account, but I guess, a little bit behind that to the extent we can share what's happened. We made some really meaningful steps with them, strategic steps, which resulted in them showing up in a more meaningful way, and I'll say a meaningful way really for the first time in our results within the quarter. So yes, we consider them an account.

This was further supported by CFO comment that a variable compensation payout was tied to moving IKEA forward:

Part of what you saw in the quarter was obviously a return to us having some favourable compensation because we hit some big strategic milestones in the quarter that we talked about, and the business is definitely seeing the path to profitability, again, from where we were a year ago, which was a big strategic goal for the year.

And the volume potential from 17 lines speculated in the October report was also confirmed:

So in total, we estimate that to supply all of their needs require something in the range of 17 production lines. And they drive about 30% of their own production needs through their in-house capabilities across 5 lines to the best of our knowledge.

As was expanded business with Swiss Krono:

Our first major customer in wood composites, the Swiss Krono Group, is broadening its use of DuraBind in OSB and particleboard. They are using DuraBind in multiple facilities, and we're supporting their plans to expand into even more mills. [emphasis added by author]

ECO is now well underway in its mission to transition IKEA's glue business to DuraBind which, if achieved, would generate a potential $50mm+ customer. Add this to the ongoing expansion with their trendsetting customer Swiss Krono and the shift to a urea formaldehyde free wood composite world is well underway.

A note on publicity. The Company refers to IKEA as a strategic partner or a retail manufacturer, but does not refer to them by name. Back in 2016 when Stonehouse first invested in ECO it was widely known that the two companies were working together as a key investor group we spoke with vetted ECO's products by speaking directly with IKEA. Canaccord's analyst coverage has also specifically identified IKEA. Somewhere along the line, the references were dropped. We presume as the relationship progressed from conceptual to commercial that IKEA wanted to control over the timing and content of the marketing narrative. Not unreasonable for them to want to maximize the positive impact for themselves, given the massive investments they have made under their zero carbon footprint mandate.

Greener, Cheaper, Better and now Faster

A much more subtle, but perhaps more important piece of news from the Q2 2021 Earnings Call was that ECO introduced new derivative products/processes to increase the amount of throughput ECO's customers can experience. It now permits faster manufacturing speeds than fossil fuel based alternatives:

The strong demand for building materials has resulted in high operating rates at panel manufacturing facilities. Line speed is crucial for manufacturers during these peak periods. Our DuraBind resin is now part of the solution. During the quarter, we were able to help our customers run faster using DuraBind than with their incumbent resin systems, including urea formaldehyde. This is a direct result of our continued innovation to deliver new products to the DuraBind family, including our tackifier for particle board and our catalyst for line speed improvement.

And...

We weren't able to talk about it initially, but Swiss Krono has subsequently come out and really promoted their OSB products as greener through the use of our bio-based binder as well. But the key thing there in getting started in that space was better economics. And so for their OSB products, we were helping them initially with better economics, and then the added green benefits became an important value driver for them as well.[emphasis added by author]

We believe this is a huge factor for the company. Its' products are now not only all natural, more economical, of equal or better quality than the fossil fuel based alternatives, but it is now faster. At a time when panel producers are resource constrained switching to ECO will boost manufacturing capacity without the need for capital expenditures. Manufacturing speed was the last component that ECO had to overcome to claim a totally superior product and they managed to do so while boosting their margins at the same time. Combine these factors with a 10+ year track record in paper, the de facto endorsements of IKEA, Swiss Krono and Dow, and ECO has all the makings of one of the biggest corporate disruptors in the ESG universe.

Is Dow Inc. The Next 1,000 Pound Gorilla?

Stonehouse prides itself on digging deep into financial statements, conference call reports and other documents to unearth the details that 99.9% of investors don't have the time or inclination to search out. Our conviction that EcoSynthetix's exclusive global chemical partner is Dow Inc. is a result of this type of research. Here's how our deductions unfolded...

ECO first mentioned its personal care business in response to an analyst question on their Q1 2019 Earnings Call on May 9, 2019 saying:

We're excited that there is a very large global chemical player that's taken our product under their wing and has formulated us into things that they're offering to the market. We're really excited about it; it's very early days. [emphasis added by author]

Combining a search for a global chemical giant with ECO's consistent MD&A disclosure that its primary input is derived from corn starch led us to Google each name in the Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500 chemical sectors +"hair fixative corn starch". The only logical result page revealed Dow's new product line called MaizeCare. Every other search result was inapplicable, stale dated or spam.

From here we did a dug a little deeper and discovered Dow filed for a trademark for the MaizeCare brand on December 14, 2018 which perfectly fits the timing of the product launch in May, 2019 and the first comments from ECO referred to above.

We are convinced Dow Inc. is ECO's partner for the personal care sector and believe this dynamic duo will be able to push "all natural" to new levels.

Personal Care Opportunity

With Dow identified we reviewed the past two years of Earnings Calls for commentary on the personal care initiative and provide CEO quotes. Links are provided where there is an appropriate connection.

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

We're really, really excited about this space and the partner that we're working with there. We've been working extremely well together. But it's still very early days for both of us. So really projecting an outcome from it, I think, would be premature for both our partner and for us. What we can say though is that the dynamic on the margin side is quite attractive. This is a high-value space. We have a polymer that fits in to deliver high value within a high-value space. The performance attributes that our partner is seeing are very, very encouraging.

Q3 2019 Earnings Call

I think it's still too early to talk about what the revenue expectations would be, but I'll say just given the size of that organization and their current standing and their ambition in this market, they wouldn't do this for few hundred thousand dollars. So they have significant ambitions and that's what gave us the confidence to enter into an exclusive arrangement with them. In terms of the margin profile, I'll simply say that it is a much, much higher margin profile than the 2 other verticals that we're serving. Yes -- and so even -- like even at lower volumes, the amount that drops to the bottom line for us is very, very attractive... ...So it's one of the largest of the global players, and they see the global market as their market. They use a combination of direct distribution and a network of resellers in different geographies and depending on the scale of the end customers, they do distribution, I would say, like no one else. They have formulation capability like no one else. We really couldn't ask for a better partner.

Q4 2019 Earnings Call

Our partner is marketing our biopolymer and developing formulations for personal care brands across a range of applications, with their initial focus on hair fixatives. The platform was launched mid last year, and it typically takes 12 to 18 months for a brand owner to launch a new SKU. But our partner is very excited about the feedback they've received and the potential market for it. Our partner believes the chemistry could take a meaningful position in the hair fixative space. And when they enter a market, their objective is to be a market leader, which would make it a significant growth driver for our business.

While the pandemic has slowed the rollout optimism is still high as a specific target market for replacing Polyvinylpyrrolidone or "PVP" in hair fixatives has been identified and estimated to be $350 million per annum.

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

The platform was launched mid last year, and it typically takes 12 to 18 months for a brand owner to launch a new SKU. The hair fixative applications target an approximately $350 million addressable global market for our ingredient. Given the scale and brand of our partner, they enter markets where they believe they can compete to take a significant share.

Q3 2020 Earnings Call

So our role is in providing them with the primary ingredient, their role is in developing formulations, either for or alongside their customers and on the marketing efforts that go into it to support that activity... So they've engaged some of the best distributors at the next level down to take that marketing torch and do the formulation work with some smaller players. So it's encouraging to us that they're making that level of investment just in the last couple of months to take this even further afield and down to smaller chunk opportunities. No lack of enthusiasm at all.[emphasis added by author]

Q2 2021 Call

To the extent, we're able to just with the disclosure requirements we have with our partner. I mean, the engagement level remains really high. And as we are not the personal care experts, we rely on sort of their enthusiasm and engagement as our barometer for how engaged should we be. And maybe just a measure of that engagement. Like in the last, I'll say a 12-month period or so, we've delivered them over 60 new product samples based on requests they've had for modified ingredients or new ingredients from us. The agreement remains exclusive, so we are exclusive to them as a supplier of these ingredients. And it's also an exclusive, not only marketing agreement but development agreement. The other thing that I think gives them confidence that some good things are coming is that they continue to win awards for the product from, let's say, independent bodies, but also from partners of their customers of theirs that are giving them awards for the introduction of green chemistries. And I don't think that would happen unless customers like that were somehow working with that product towards some new product launches. [emphasis added by author]

Covid 19 restrictions have kept people from going out which in turn has lessened demand for beauty products and stalled new launches. With vaccination rates rising and stay at home orders being lifted, we expect to see new products hitting store shelves and ECO and their partner beginning to capture a growing share of the $350mm PVP market.

Risks

Time- Key strategic relationships in wood composites have taken 5+ years to build. While this is also a testament to the fortitude of company management and signals high barriers to entry for competition, it could also be seen as a risk that growing revenues with these partners and others could take longer than modelled. Earnings growth could be slower than anticipated if it takes this amount of time to add every new customer in wood composites. We do, however, believe adoption of eco-friendly polymers is only a question of when, not if.

Customer concentration- Note 10 of the Q2 2021 Financial Statements states the three largest customers accounted for 29%, 15% and 12% respectively. As IKEA grows this would result in four accounts representing over 2/3's of revenue. Given it has taken six years to get IKEA into production the risk of a quick flip to an alternative green glue seems unlikely at this stage. Growing the personal care segment will help reduce this concentration issue.

Petroleum prices- While Carbon Neutral 2030 is a wonderful catalyst, it is much easier to implement change when the economics are favourable, as is currently the case. Should very low petroleum prices return it could lessen ECO's competitive position in paper and certain wood composite products and slow the transition to greener end products.

Revised Quick and Dirty Valuation

In our initial report, we provided a target valuation of CAD6.00 per share based on the company maintaining its previous normalized run rate of $20 million per annum and adding $50 million annually from IKEA to yield Net Income of $15 million beginning two years out. Applying a 20X P/E multiple, adding back $42 million of cash, converting to CAD and discounting back at 15% got us to a target of CAD 6.00.

It is now time to update the inputs based on new information provided by the company on its Q2 2021 Earnings Call and a recent microcap webcast. Price earnings multiple and discount rate remain the same, but could prove conservative for a now proven green technology. New inputs include extending the time frame to three years from two years and increasing revenue from $70mm to $100mm.

The next milestone we have is to establish ourselves as a $100 million business. And we feel that's within sight, I would say, in sort of the 3 to 5-year time frame. Things go extremely well, could be shorter, but we'll keep our feet on the ground and say, 3 to 5 years. And we think the makeup of that mix would see something like $60 million coming from the wood composites market, which would represent somewhere around 20 lines. And we think that with the progress that we've made so far and the accounts that we're exposed to within that timeframe, that's very possible. [emphasis added by author]

Segment Revenue GM Wood Composite $60,000,000 30% Paper/Paperboard $20,000,000 25% Personal Care $20,000,000 80% Totals $100,000,000 39%

Per the Company CFO's commentary on the same call, we have modestly increased our SG&A and R&D estimate to account for a handful of new hires, but reiterate the income statement scales beautifully given quasi-outsourced manufacturing and sales and marketing expenses offloaded to partners. We use $6 million as the SG&A number and $2.5 million for R&D.

The levels that you're seeing this quarter with, I'd say, small escalation from there. I mean, the good thing with our business is we have a fair bit of leverage in it. Jeff (Jeffrey MacDonald, CEO) referenced to what's required to get to the $100 million it's not a significant uptick from what you're already seeing today. A couple of extra technical people in the business, customer support, but the team is well built out here right now to handle a lot more. [emphasis added by author]

Start with $100 million of revenue at a blended Gross Margin of 39% then take away OP/EX of $8.5 million leaves Net Income of $30.5 million. Apply a 20x multiple, add back cash of $41.2 million, convert to Canadian dollars and we get a valuation of CAD14.40 per fully diluted share. Discounting back 2 years at 15% results in a conservative base case 12-month target price of CAD 10.00 per share.

Huge Operating Leverage

Using ECO's base case assumptions we get a CAD 10.00 target price, but we provide the following scenario analysis based on varying both the number of Full Line Equivalents ("FLE") and run rate per line for wood composites as well as increasing its share of the PVP hair fixative market.

ECO Base Case Stonehouse Model Blue Sky Model Wood Composite Lines 20 38 38 20 38 Revenue per Line $3mm $3mm $4mm $3mm $4mm PVP Market Share 10% 10% 10% 25% 25% Total Revenue $100mm $154mm $192mm $125mm $215mm Net Income $30mm $46mm $58mm $50mm $77mm P/E Multiple 20 20 20 20 20 12 mos Target Price CAD (15% discount rate) $10.00 $14.75 $18.00 $15.50 $23.75

Our assumption is that EcoSynthetix currently has 2 FLE's and their base case indicates an additional six new FLE's per year for three years. We believe this is overly conservative and feel with each added line, synergies and experience will speed the conversion process. The Stonehouse Model assumes 12 new FLE's per annum is achievable.

With respect to the value per line an increase to $4 million is used per the following:

The guidance we've provided is that we expect to have a share of wallet with a customer that adopts DuraBind of somewhere between $0.5 and $3 million. We'd like to see these first strategic accounts get to those $3 million levels. But with the introduction of these new products, there is some additional headroom there in terms of the value we can offer to customers. So we're optimistic that it could, in fact, be more than $3 million going forward, but we'd like to get to the $3 million milestone first with some of them before we sort of adjust that view.[emphasis added by author]

On the personal care side, revenues have been non-material to date due in a large part to Covid, and for our target price, we use the company's estimate of capturing a 10% market share in PVP hair fixatives. However with an all natural biopolymer that is greener, cheaper, better and faster, with a global powerhouse for a partner, logic dictates their market share could grow substantially higher. As illustrated in the table above each 10% gain in PVP market share translates into CAD 3.67 per share in value. Note that despite how lucrative the PVP market is, it represents just one small part of personal care's total addressable market. For example, its biopolymer could be used to replace the PFA's that are the subject of a Senate bill proposing to ban them from being used as a makeup ingredient which would be even bigger than PVP.

Stonehouse's view is that the demand for ECO's products will ramp faster than the 3-5 year timeline management has provided because of the immediate demand for eco-friendly biopolymers. With key partners established and the recent boosts to operating speed, Stonehouse believes ECO is poised to ramp up multiple business lines. Stonehouse has a 12-month target price of CAD 18.00 per share.

Caveat to Achieving Target Price

While there has been no indication from the company that they are courting offers, the obvious disparity between its earnings potential and its current share price makes it an attractive takeover target. ECO is in the perfect storm of carbon neutrality, favourable economics and ESG demand. Stonehouse believes any major chemical producer of urea formaldehyde, PVP and/or pMDI should have ECO on their radar as this game changing technology is on track to disrupt the status quo of the polymer industry.

Summary

With the transformational events of the last quarter and the accompanying move towards revenue growth and positive cash flows, EcoSynthetix has the perfect products, management team, and partners to build a green chemistry giant. The CAD 18.00 target, while triple the current price, is based on existing line of sight opportunities and may in fact turn out to be quite conservative given the portability of ECO's biopolymers to innumerable industries and applications. We view the CAD 10.00 valuation based on the company's base inputs a worst-case scenario.