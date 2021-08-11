kneat.com, inc. (FBAYF) CEO Eddie Ryan on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

kneat.com, inc. (OTCPK:FBAYF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eddie Ryan - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Hugh Kavanagh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark Securities Inc.

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Robert Goff - Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the kneat.com Second Quarter 2021 Update and Results Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. Today's call will be hosted by Eddie Ryan, kneat's CEO; and Hugh Kavanagh, CFO of kneat.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that except for historical information that comments in today's conference call contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding kneat's future financial outlook and financial performance, market growth, the release dates for and benefits from the use of kneat solutions, our strategies and our general business conditions.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon kneat's historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent kneat's expectations as of today. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and kneat disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including quarterly results and limited operating history, which make it difficult to predict future results.

Our expectation for future growth of revenues, unauthorized access to our customers' data, dependence on revenues from new customers, rate of adoption over a SaaS model, acceptance of our applications and services by customers, loss of one or more key customers, adverse changes in general, economic or market conditions, particularly in the Life Sciences industry, delays or reductions in information technology spending, particularly in the Life Sciences industry, including as a result of mergers in the Life Sciences industry, the development of the market for enterprise cloud services, particularly in the Life Sciences industry, competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors, our ability to manage our growth effectively, and changes in sales that may not be immediately reflected in our results due to the revenue recognition criteria under International Financial Reporting Standards.

Further to these risks, these forward-looking statements do not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020, and the ongoing and developing situation resulting in direct global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty. And even though the Company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations and a potential impact on our future, it’s difficult to understand or measure at this time. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings kneat makes on www.sedar.com. The press release, the MD&A and the audited consolidated financial statements are all posted on our website. If you wish to receive a copy of any of these documents, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Eddie Ryan will now start with his comments.

Eddie Ryan

Thank you, Sinead. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking time to participate on today's call. I'll begin with some high level comments before passing the call to Hugh to provide a detailed financial update. At the end, we will open the call for questions.

I am extremely pleased to report on the progress that our team has made during the second quarter of 2021. In addition to achieving record revenues, we also delivered significant gross margin expansion reflecting the impact of the scaling of our SaaS business. During the second quarter, total revenues grew 104% year-over-year and SaaS license revenues grew 170%. Additionally, we continued to see strong growth in our overall annual recurring revenue, which was up 141% year-over-year.

During the quarter, we were successful in signing additional top tier companies. In June, we announced the signing of a three-year master service agreement with one of the world's leading engineering, consultancy and design firms. They will use our technology to digitize commissioning, qualification and validation services to their life sciences clients. This European headquartered company employs over 15,000 people and delivers large capital engineering projects to multiple industry verticals across more than 90 countries.

Our platform has applications in many different segments, and we are excited to be expanding deeper into the life sciences supply chain. This demonstrates the flexibility of our platform in addition to expanding our total addressable market. Subsequent to quarter end, we announced a three-year master service agreement to be the corporate enterprise e-validation solution for one of the world's leading healthcare brands. This U.S. headquartered company employs over 10,000 people, and has manufacturing facilities spanning the globe.

After an extensive evaluation process, the company selected kneat as their corporate e-validation platform to scale to all sites across their life sciences division. This customer win is further evidenced that the Kneat Gx platform is the leading validation solution on the market, replacing legacy solutions that are inefficient and error-prone with one that delivers speed, data integrity and compliance.

We continue to see strong tailwinds in our core market as growth in data management and greater regulation is driving companies to digitize their paper-based validation processes. In addition to growing revenues, we continued to strengthen our corporate structure and build out our management teams.

In May, we announced the appointment of accomplished executive, Nutan Behki to our Board of Directors. We also recently appointed experienced marketing executive, Laura Sweet to serve as our VP of Marketing. kneat will benefit from Nutan and Laura's considerable experience as we expand our global operations.

In April, the company closed its short form prospectus offering and a parallel non-brokered private placement leading to total proceeds of $22.1 million. This further strengthens the company's balance sheet, and we will use the proceeds to invest in our go-to-market strategy, as well as increasing headcount within our operational and management teams. With a strong balance sheet, our team has focused on executing to plan across all areas of the business, ensuring customer success and ongoing growth and value creation for our shareholders.

On the R&D front, our team is making great progress on building out our platform in close collaboration with our customers to drive faster time to customer value and to increase our addressable market.

Over the past 16 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions across many industries in the global economy. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we are experiencing no significant adverse effects on our business across customer acquisition, fulfillment and operations.

Our customers have taught us that our technology has aided their business continuity efforts during the pandemic because it allows them to manage a larger proportion of their validation process remotely. kneat is ideally positioned to capitalize on this trend as the digital transformation of the validation market is accelerating. In addition, we are proud to be supporting several customers in the manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines.

Our plan for the remainder of 2021 is to continue to add and deploy new SaaS customers to expand to new work processes and new sites within our existing customer base to further develop the Kneat Gx platform, to build out our company structure and to leverage our partner relationships to expand our global reach.

I will now hand the call over to Hugh for a review of the financial results.

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks, Eddie. For the financial review, please keep in mind that all the numbers I will be discussing are in Canadian dollars. I am happy to report that we have seen a strong revenue growth trajectory from previous quarters continue into the current quarter. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.15 million. This was an increase of 104% from $1.55 million in the same quarter in 2020.

SaaS license fees are a key metric for kneat. Compared with the second quarter of 2020, SaaS license fees of $1.72 million, increased by 170%. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by new customers going live on the platform, existing customers scaling their use of Kneat Gx due to purchase of additional licenses, and the growth of professional services revenue associated with services provided to customers by our larger professional services team.

Cost of revenues of $1.39 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased from $1.04 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase reflects additional salaries and benefits related to higher headcount in the product delivery and support teams and increased hosting costs associated with the SaaS platform.

Gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.75 million. This is an increase in gross margin from $0.51 million in the same quarter in 2020. Gross margin percentage has also increased to 56% compared with 33% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin reflects the increase in revenues over Q2 2020, offset by a smaller increase in related cost of revenue. Although there has been some volatility in gross margin, the underlying trend with the second quarter of 2020 has been on an upward trajectory.

Annual recurring revenue, ARR is a key performance metric for kneat. ARR include SaaS license fees and maintenance fees. The promotion of our SaaS offering is adding to kneat annual recurring revenue base. Progress on this front continues to be reflected into growth in ARR at June 30, 2021 to $7.98 million, a 141% increase compared to June 30, 2020. More specifically, ARR from SaaS license fees increased by 186% to $7.29 million and ARR from maintenance fees decreased by 10% from June 30, 2020.

Finally, as Eddie mentioned earlier, we completed an equity financing in April this year and the company had a cash balance of $26.1 million on June 30, 2021. As a reminder, we have filed our unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR and they are also available on our website.

We are now ready to take questions. To ask a question, please use the hands up feature available in your GoToWebinar control panel. There should be a slide showing the image of the hands up feature in your GoToWebinar control panel now. Once you have selected the hands up icon, I will introduce you and you can ask your question using the microphone on your computer system. Please note that only attendees with a microphone will be able to ask questions during today's session.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Hugh Kavanagh

I will now introduce the questioners. As I introduce, I'd ask that each of the questioners maybe also just mention the organization that you represent. I maybe aware with other listeners on the call may not, so I'd ask you just to mention your organization. So the first question comes from the line of Gavin Fairweather. Good morning, Gavin. Do you want to go ahead with your question?

Gavin Fairweather

Yes. Good morning. It's Gavin here from Cormark. Just to start out, congrats on the really strong results. Really great to see. I thought I'd start on the SaaS ARR. It grew by, call it, [$2.5 million] in the quarter. If I look at what did it grown out over the previous four quarters, it was kind of [750 grant], so pretty material step up there. And you referenced some of the drivers there in your prepared remarks. I was curious if you could just go maybe one level deeper and if you could provide some additional insight into that performance. Was there any kind of one-time bulk seat buys by some of your customers that maybe drove some upside there? Or is this just a factor of some of your bigger clients scaling and rolling out quite aggressively? Just curious for any commentary there.

Hugh Kavanagh

Okay, Gavin. Eddie, do you want me to take that or…

Eddie Ryan

You go ahead and take that Hugh.

Hugh Kavanagh

Yes. Okay. Thanks for your question, Gavin. I have to say, we were very happy with the progress in Q2 in the growth in revenue. I mean, we've been growing steadily over previous quarters and this quarter has continued in that vein. So I suppose getting on the numbers a little bit, the growth in ARR is actually a mix of both new customers and expansions of existing customers. So it's actually pretty evenly split between the two, if you – from Q2 2020 to Q2 2021. And so within that, I mean, obviously we have a number of big customers and some of those are contributing significantly to that. Particularly on the expansion side, we have customers who are expanding asset at a rapid rate. So a couple in there. But then also, as I mentioned, the growth is also driven by a significant number of new customers who are coming in there since the same quarter last year. No, that addresses I guess the point you are getting there.

Gavin Fairweather

Yes. So it sounds like it was pretty broad based and obviously some bigger contributions from some big customers. But I mean, I guess the key question is, is this kind of performance repeatable? And given that it's broad based, I mean, it sounds like, if the stars align, you could repeat these kinds of things in a quarter in the future?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. So the important thing to remember there, Gavin, is that, our proportion of the time that we already have in our customer base, we've always said these customers take – these larger customers take between two to five years to get them scaled. So we are seeing those customers moving steadily along now, you know, and that is the key thing here. So as Hugh said, there's a 50/50 type proportion from existing expansions and new customers, but we are seeing those customers moving along in the expansion route that we would have predicted a couple of years ago. So it is a land and expand product. We get in early. It's a small ARR with them. That ARR can grow very significantly over three to five years, and we're seeing that moving steadily well, plus I would say that we're probably seeing with the impact of digitization and the maturity of kneat and it's technology in the marketplace, we're seeing that even going better than we would have expected in some places, but it is a mix just to summarize on that.

Gavin Fairweather

That's very helpful. And then just the second one for me, I wanted to touch on the sales pipeline because I'm kind of curious on the composition of it today. If I think about your announced wins that you've put out in 2018, 2019, 2020, most of the announced wins were Tier 1 biopharma. If we look at some of the wins that you've been announcing in 2021, you still have some of those Tier 1 biopharma coming through, but it's a bit more of a broader mix in terms of contract manufacturer or supply chain healthcare, and I'm sure there's some Tier 2s coming through in the background as well. So curious, how does the pipe kind of overall stock op? Do you still have some pharma Tier 1s in sales processes? And then which of those kind of additional areas like contract manufacturer or supply chain or Tier 2, are you seeing some fast growth in your sales pipeline?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. The pipeline is robust, Gavin, and we're pushing hard in that area from a go-to-market perspective as well to build that strong and strong into the future, and we are engaged with Tier 1s. When we talk about Tier 1s, we're probably talking about, at this point in time, we do the top 50 or top 20, top 30 type thing. And then as you well said, top 50, we're probably looking at Tier 2s and beyond. And we're working across all segments now and we're winning on all fronts. And there is a mix in the pipeline going forward is probably the best way to summarize this, Tier 1s and Tier 2 and smaller.

Gavin Fairweather

Great. And then just lastly before I re-queue. I was hoping for an update on the channel. What I thought was kind of interesting in Q1 and Q2 numbers, is that the professional services revenue is kind of being bumping around between $700,000 and $1 million a quarter? But we've been seeing the SaaS ARR really kind of jumping, so it's clear, there's a lot of project work going on while the pro-serve line is fairly flat. Do you have a sense, like how much of the pro-serve load is currently being taken up by the channel or the internal teams at your clients versus the kneat personnel?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. So I think we are spending quite some time now enabling channels and working with channels and looking to let channels be the lead in some of the customers and in some of the scalings and that. So that is happening. We are also – we don't see our professional services growing significantly over the short-to-medium term. But they become also enablers of channels as we go forward and we support the channel in them being successful in the marketplace, and ultimately that then leads to greater license revenues for kneat. Yes, so that – does that answer the question, Gavin? Did I get that fully right for you?

Gavin Fairweather

Yes. I mean, it sounds like the channel is doing more and more effectively [each quarter and work] with clients more and more, which just speaks to the scalability of the platform which is great.

Eddie Ryan

Yes. Channel is improving considerably as we go along and some of our internal resources are enabling that.

Hugh Kavanagh

And the other comment I was going to make, Gavin, is that the professional services are – probably there was a little bit of slippage of projects, which we probably would have anticipated coming in Q2 into Q3. So the underlying run rate is probably fractionally higher than we're seeing in the quarter just due to that slippage.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. Great. I’ll re-queue. Thanks so much.

Eddie Ryan

Okay. Thanks, Gavin.

Hugh Kavanagh

And the next question comes from the line of Christian Sgro. Christian, if you want to go ahead and just introduce your organization as well.

Christian Sgro

Good morning, Hugh. This is Christian from Eight Capital. Again, congrats on the strong quarter, the good ARR growth. The first question I'll ask sort of peels off of Gavin's last question. If I remember right, you told about the professional services team through last year and the revenues have sort of been flat, and that’s a good color that we could expect the run rate to increase. But beyond that, would you say the team's hitting an inflection, where they're more productive now, which could drive strength in revenue or margins there?

Hugh Kavanagh

Hi, Christian. Thanks for that. Yes, you're correct. Our professional service team is becoming more productive. We are not hiring many more in that area at this point in time. The one thing to say is that again, they are at this point in time spending some more time with the channels, enabling channels, so the channels will be stronger on their own in the future. But you're correct in that assessment, yes.

Christian Sgro

Great. That's helpful. There's one mechanical question I wanted to ask quick before I forget. Could you remind us with a lot of companies that reporting Canadian, foreign exchange considerations are becoming more impactful, how much of the billing is in U.S. dollars? How should I think of FX at kneat? And was it an impact that I was sort of – was there any impact in the quarter and would you advise you look out for any impact?

Hugh Kavanagh

Sorry, Christian. I just missed the part of question. Could you just repeat a little bit there? You went a bit broke up…

Christian Sgro

Absolutely. Mostly just how much of the billing is in U.S. dollars?

Hugh Kavanagh

Okay. So yes, the majority of our billing is in U.S. dollar. So it has had a small impact – FX has a small impact over the quarter in terms of how the Canadian dollar had moved. So it had small negative impact. It's not huge, but yes, the majority of our billings probably two quarter plus are in U.S. dollars.

Christian Sgro

Great. So good growth despite that headwind in Q2. I'll ask one more question on investment in the business or given the acceleration in ARR and gross profitability. Are you thinking about maybe adding a head of plan to sales and marketing and R&D to maintain the pace? Or do you think that, let's say, next year some of the strength to drop the profitability?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. So that's a good question, Christian. The goal has been to accelerate our go-to-marketing, and we are building that capability on an ongoing basis and also building out the technology to satisfy additional areas of the customer's business, add more value for the customer, deploy our technology faster, shorten the sales and deployment cycles also build capabilities to address adjacent areas in the life sciences and the other segments and also address – ultimately address additional verticals. So the technology – the vision of the technology is constantly being driven and so we will continue to spend in R&D and in sales and marketing.

Christian Sgro

Great. Thanks, Eddie. I'll ask one more. I'll sneak one last question in. And it's getting more back at the ARR question that Gavin asked earlier. When you guys say that new customers added to the build, would you say that's the newest customers, for example, the December biopharma win contributing to the Q2 growth? But when you say new, do you mean all of the 2020 wins starting to ramp? I'm just wondering the impact of, let's say, a go-live with the new customer could not really lift the ARR trajectory in a single quarter. Does that take more time?

Eddie Ryan

Okay. I'll just take that quick, briefly, Hugh. Just on new customers, as I said, they usually start on the smaller side, Christian. And then that customer ramps over time, right. So usually the big customers will take some time to start scaling the licenses. The smaller ones come in, but they don't have the same upside over time. So the thing is that's basically, what's contributing to that. So when you talk about something six months past, they are now beginning to deliver revenues first after they go live.

Hugh Kavanagh

And I’ll add to that, Christian. Just in terms of – if you think of it in terms of timing and announcements and so on, so essentially customer show in our ARR at the point where they go live. So from the point of announcements, there's obviously a deployment phase happens after that. And if that customer then goes live before the end of a particular quarter, but then they will show in the ARR for the end of that quarter. And so as a consequence, the additions to ARR are probably a reflection of customers that were added throughout 2020. So if you think [indiscernible] announcement will be in, say, in Q1 of 2020, they might've gone live until Q2 or maybe late Q1 or into Q2, then they would go live until Q3. So they would be counted as new customers in terms of the ARR growth over that period.

Christian Sgro

Got it. That's all super helpful. Thanks for taking my questions today.

Hugh Kavanagh

Okay. And you can come back here if you have more, okay. Thanks. And the next question comes from the line of Rob Goff. Rob, I think you're on mute still now. So if you want to introduce your organization and then go ahead with your question.

Robert Goff

Thank you very much, Hugh. And the organization would be Echelon Wealth Partners. And first of all, congratulations as well on the strength of the quarter. My question would be on how you are currently strategizing your perspective on the development of your sales capabilities trading off internal investment versus channel development, and both your life sciences and the adjacencies?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. That's a good question, Rob. Today the channels are beneficial and supportive and great from the implementation perspective and the ongoing support locally in the customer's area or the customer sites area. Sales today is handled direct with [indiscernible], but the sale will be directly between kneat and the customer. And then the channels are leveraged to do the deployment and the services revenues are being passed over to the channels as much as possible for the deployments and implementations, so that we can do more of that. But right now there is no reseller as such – we don't sell it through channels. We just deploy through channels and support locally through channels.

Robert Goff

And do you see yourself adding channels for that sales functionality?

Eddie Ryan

In the short-term, it hasn't been fully concluded not straight away. But over time, I think, yes, as we move forward, we will be looking at how we can make that a fluid.

Robert Goff

And would that coincide as well with greater track to perhaps in the adjacencies?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. Adjacencies and potentially verticals where we can get the right partners who have the domain expertise that can take our technologies into these other areas for sure yes.

Robert Goff

Okay. Thank you. Cheers.

Eddie Ryan

Thanks Rob.

Hugh Kavanagh

Thank you, Rob. Gavin, I note that you still have your hand up, maybe you haven't taken down, but if you have an additional question, you can go ahead now.

Gavin Fairweather

Yes. I've got an additional one. I did notice in the text of the MD&A, one of the contributors that you called out to some of the SaaS revenue growth was migrations from some of your on-premise clients. And we did see the ARR related to that maintenance stream stepped down a little bit this quarter. I was hoping for just a bit of an update on how many of your clients are still on-prem? Hoping to get maybe your updated view on what's the timing of some of those customers switching over more fully and whether you would expect the pace of their deployments and growth to accelerate after they switch over?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. Very good, Gavin. We are witching them over. I think we have a half a dozen that are now still on-prem, but all – one maybe clearly have a roadmap for switching over and growth after that. And the others may take a little bit longer, but I think – I think, might have said it was a two-year when I started talking about this. Last year was probably two years. I think it's around two years. I think at the end of 2022, we should have a lot of that done.

Gavin Fairweather

That's helpful. And if I recall correctly, I think that there's not necessarily a big ARR lift right away because they are still depreciating the licenses that they bought on-prem. But then longer term as that switches over to SaaS, you'll get an ARR lift on that. Am I thinking about that right?

Eddie Ryan

Yes. Correct. But most of them, there's – we do see – at least continuing the way they're doing it and with lift over time, I think that's correct what you said there actually, yes.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay. Thanks for the color.

Eddie Ryan

Yes. Thanks, Gavin.

Hugh Kavanagh

Thanks, Gavin. I'm not seeing any further hands at this point. Give it another second, okay. Okay. So thank you, everyone. And that concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'd now like to turn it back to Eddie for his closing remarks. Eddie?

Eddie Ryan

Thanks, Hugh. In summary, we are very pleased with the progress we have made in the second quarter of 2021. And we are very proud of the kneat team as they continue to develop quality compliance software to focus on growth initiatives to win and scale customers across all tiers and to provide excellent end-to-end customer service. Today, amongst our many customers across all tiers, we can count seven of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, who have chosen these as their corporate solution gives us great pleasure to be trusted by this industry supported in its mission to bring life enhancing and life saving therapies to its customers.

Before I finish, thanks to our shareholders, our partners and our team for their ongoing support and belief in what we do. We look forward to the journey ahead. Thank you for your attention. Back to you, Hugh.

Hugh Kavanagh

Thank you very much, everyone, and thank you for connecting in. And that ends today's call. Thank you. Bye now.