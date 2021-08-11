metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Authentic Brands Group (AUTH) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement, although the final amount may be significantly higher.

The firm owns brand IP and celebrity NIL rights while decentralizing the value chain below each asset.

AUTH has an uncommon business approach with its asset-ultralight model and appears to have made it through the worst of the pandemic relatively unscathed.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company

New York, New York-based Authentic was founded to pursue an asset-light business model focused on owning consumer brand equity while working with partners to execute on supply, marketing, and store management.

The firm also obtains IP and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) rights of recognized celebrities including Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Shaquille O’Neal, Muhammad Ali, Julius Erving, and Greg Norman.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Jamie Salter, who has been with the firm since inception in 2010 and was previously CEO of Hilco Consumer Capital Corp.

Below are the firm's consumer brands and celebrity IP/NIL rights ownership:

(Source)

Authentic has received at least $945 million in equity investment from investors including BlackRock, Leonard Green & Partners, General Atlantic, Simon Property Group, and Lion Capital.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks to retain brand identity, strategy, marketing & promotion, and product design functions while delegating to partners the other supply chain functions while receiving royalties from the use of its IP/NIL assets.

The chart below shows the parts of the value chain that AUTH retains in the dark blue and grey near the top and the parts that it decentralizes in the black sections:

(Source)

Marketing Direct expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing Direct Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 2.7% 2020 5.0% 2019 5.0%

(Source)

The Marketing Direct efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing Direct spend, rose sharply to 9.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Marketing Direct Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 9.0 2020 0.4

(Source)

According to a 2020 market research report by SelectUSA, the market in the U.S. for consumer goods was an estimated $635 billion in 2019.

The consumer goods industries that AUTH operates in are varied and too lengthy to quantify here.

However, consumer goods industries generally follow macroeconomic trends, although those verticals that have been able to continue their primary operations via online means have held up better during the recent pandemic period.

The company faces competition from a wide variety of domestic and international brands as well as from other brand management companies for licenses.

Financial Performance

Authentic’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue

Uneven but recently increased operating profit and operating margin

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 160,103,000 32.8% 2020 $ 488,942,000 1.8% 2019 $ 480,388,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 119,551,000 74.7% 2020 $ 302,204,000 61.8% 2019 $ 322,019,000 67.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 294,935,000 2020 $ 225,273,000 2019 $ 96,534,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 110,452,000 2020 $ 281,426,000 2019 $ 249,855,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Authentic had $457 million in cash and $2.3 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $312 million.

IPO Details

Authentic intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may be as high as $1.5 billion.

Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share, although Class B and C shareholders will have limited rights in other respects.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

AUTH intends to use most of the IPO proceeds to pay down its sizable debt load.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and several other investment banks.

Commentary

Authentic is seeking public investment primarily to pay down debt, which is not uncommon for private equity-owned firms at IPO.

Typically, the private equity owners will pay themselves a hefty dividend prior to IPO and increase the company’s debt load to pay for the dividend, thus saddling public investors with a more indebted company which then uses the IPO to pay down debt.

The firm’s financials show only slight growth during the 2020 pandemic period but a strong rebound in Q1 2021.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was an impressive $312 million.

Marketing Direct expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been low; its Marketing Direct efficiency rate jumped sharply to 9.0x in Q1 2021.

The market opportunity for marketing brand products for consumer goods is large and will likely mimic the overall economic growth environment.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 23.7% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

AUTH has an uncommon business approach with its asset-ultralight model and appears to have made it through the worst of the pandemic relatively unscathed.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.