piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is a name which I have not covered too much in the past but has been one of these stealth value creators over time. In September 2017, I concluded that the situation is severe.

At the time, the company suffered a major data breach, a huge issue as credit reports and information is highly sensitive information. The very nature of this information and the extensive data held on these customers made it such a tricky business with regard to privacy and security breaches. Vice versa, right application and filtering of data is highly valuable as well, as accepting the good credit from the bad is very valuable for Equifax's end-clients.

Back To 2017

Back in 2017, Equifax was a huge data machine for applications like consumer credit, employment, wealth management, demographic, marketing, and automotive and insurance (as it still is today). Besides charging customers who use this information to make informed decisions, the company itself sits on a data gold mine. Part of the increased valuation multiple inflation seen in the years leading up to 2017 might be driven by just this realization, as the company itself is well-positioned to exploit greater value from this data.

The extent of the data held on customers is huge, with the company holding data on 800 million consumers, nearly a hundred million businesses, and holding some 280 million employee files (at the time already). Organic growth made that the business has doubled in the decade leading up to 2017 with sales running at $3.3 billion at the time.

Given the hundreds of millions of data records on consumers, businesses, and employees, the revenues generated on a per-file basis amount to just a few dollars, while the information serves as key input to high dollar decisions. This gives the company some pricing power, as operating margins of around 25% are very compelling of course.

Shares traded at $150 ahead of the data breach while earnings power trended at $4 per share, resulting in a 37 times earnings multiple, marking a huge valuation multiple inflation as this was priced at a market multiple in the past. Amidst the data breach, shares lost a third of the value to $95, which pushed valuation multiples down to 24 times earnings based on $4 per share, while the operations were actually on track to earn $5-6 per share before the breach.

The breach was pretty scary as the company basically warned that data held on nearly half of the US population might have been breached, resulting in potential ID theft with names, social security numbers, addresses, and license numbers being compromised. Worse, the initial response has been woefully inadequate, largely driven by denial from top management - in fact, managers even sold stock while being aware of the breach, as it was not publicly known yet.

The impact of the breach was hard to measure, but the market took a cautious view and prepared for the worst, or at least quite a storm. Of course, there was the impact of potential wrongful misconduct and potential high fines, but moreover, there were concerns about lower profitability going forward as a result of a change in the business model, driven by regulatory forces or the market, and its customers.

While the percentage pullback was high, I was fearful about the impact of the breach and the fact that valuations were still not very cheap at the time which left me cautious then.

What Happened?

Since September 2017 shares have been struggling for quite a while and by early 2020 shares had recovered to $140, which marks reasonable returns as the data breach issue was mostly settled in a manageable $700 million settlement. Following a recovery after the initial move since the outbreak of the pandemic, shares recovered to $170 at the start of the year, only to now trade near all-time highs at $260 here.

The company started 2021 with a $640 million acquisition of Kount to add more AI-driven fraud prevention capabilities. Fast forwarding from 2017 to 2020 it was evident that the company has seen continued spectacular growth on the topline with sales having advanced to $4.1 billion, up 18% on the year before. Adjusted earnings basically rose to $7 per share and with shares trading at $180 at the start of the year, this results in a 25 times earnings multiple amidst reasonable leverage. Furthermore, with the security breach situation largely resolved and interest rates continuing to move lower, that looked quite fair.

That said, the 2021 guidance was not so convincing, mostly because 2020 was a great year. While sales were seen up 6-7% to roughly $4.4 billion, adjusted earnings were set to fall to a midpoint of $6.35 per share, down roughly a tenth from 2020, mostly because the mortgage application business was booming last year.

In part to compensate for that, the company has been hyperactive so far this year through M&A. In March the company announced the acquisition of i2verify in a deal which looks small but was not quantified. A few days later HIREtech was announced, another bolt-on deal.

In July, the second quarter results were very strong with quarterly sales up more than 26% year-over-year. A strong first half of the year made that the company hiked the guidance to $4.8 billion in sales this year, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $7.35 per share, very strong results. Net debt of $3.4 billion results in very modest leverage ratios as second quarter EBITDA runs at a rate in excess of more than $1.7 billion.

Momentum - Too Much Of It

With shares having risen from $170 to $260 so far this year, valuation multiples have expanded from 25 times earnings at the start of the year, when the company was still guiding for earnings declines, to 35 times growing earnings. While the full-year earnings guidance has been hiked by a dollar, it mostly has been valuation multiple inflation that has been driving the shares higher.

Besides a few smaller bolt-on deals, Equifax announced a rather large deal in August as it acquired Appriss in a $1.825 billion deal. Included with the deal comes $360 million in tax benefits (measured at net present value) for a $1.46 billion effective deal price, which is equivalent to 10 times sales seen at $150 million this year, up 30% from 2020. The effective purchase price comes at a 23 times estimated EBITDA multiple, while the own business by now trades just above 20 times EBITDA as well, suggesting that the acquired activities are more profitable than the core operations. Moreover, besides the strong growth of the company, which provides risk and criminal justice intelligence, the deal is set to be accretive as well on the back of the solid margins and low borrowing rates.

With Equifax here trading at around a $35 billion enterprise valuation, the deal is really a bolt-on move, valued at just 5% of the own valuation. Moreover, the revenue contribution is seen at just 3% as the multiple is a bit higher at 10 times (vs 7.3 times for Equifax) but it seems as if Appriss is growing at a much greater rate, and it is more profitable with EBITDA margins surpassing 40%.

Given the valuation discussion above, I am leaning a bit cautious here. While the data is a great asset, I feel that fintech names (perhaps not really good on the radar yet) pose a real risk to the long-term investment case as well. Amidst all of this, I am still leaning very cautious, although the long-term growth execution and returns remain very impressive.