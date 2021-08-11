gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) showed investors strong growth in their growing business, but due to weak near-term guidance, the stock fell after reporting. Long-term investors should block out this noise, for SailPoint's shift towards the cloud continued successfully through this quarter, which is management's main focus. For this reason, long-term SailPoint investors should remain confident in the business, despite near-term revenue headwinds.

Short-Term Investors Flee

In their most recent quarter, SailPoint beat Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Despite, this, shares fell sharply during the next trading day.

There were two main reasons that some investors fled. The first being weaker third-quarter guidance. For the third quarter, SailPoint guided for total ARR in the range of $315.0 million to $317.0 million and total revenue of $102-$104 million. For total revenue, analysts expected guidance of nearly $104 million, so guidance was on the weaker side. Q3 EPS guidance is -$0.07 to -$0.06, versus analyst estimates of -$0.03.

While third-quarter guidance is relatively weak, full-year guidance was quite strong and it even beat some of the Streets estimates. For the full year 2021, SailPoint expects $408-412 million in revenue versus analyst estimates of $409 million. The also expected EPS of -$0.08 to -$0.04 versus a consensus of -$0.10.

For near-term investors, it is sensible why this quarter caused them to flee. The near-term for SailPoint is not expected to be the strongest, for they are continuing to shift from an on-premise identity security company to a software, cloud-based one. Due to this shift, gross margins, revenue, and profitability are all being hurt as they scale their software side of the business. They executed quite well on this transformation, as I will get into shortly.

The second potential reason for the stock decline is an announcement they made in the earnings release. This quarter, SailPoint announced that their current CFO, Jason Ream, will be leaving the company "in order to pursue other opportunities." Their new CFO will likely be Cam McMartin, a current member of the Board and the Company's Special Advisor to the CEO, assuming board approval.

Ream was a solid CFO, in my opinion, and this loss is not the best for SailPoint. However, Ream has a past of short employment stints. Cam, on the other hand, is an experienced, tenured SailPoint executive. He joined in 2011, as CFO, and he also worked as COO. McMartin is a strong, loyal member of SailPoint's team, and Cam will likely be a strong CFO for SailPoint (as he was back in 2011).

While weak third-quarter guidance and management changes provide slight causes for concern, but SailPoint's financial strength and goal accomplishment in the quarter far outweigh these minor weaknesses. SailPoint continued successfully transitioning its business, and although profitability and margins decreased this quarter slightly, these will likely rebound as the company completes its transition.

The Business Is Still Strong

SailPoint reported strong quarterly growth in this quarter, showing the solid transformation from its on-premise business to the cloud.

Here's a rundown of their report:

Total ARR was $291.3 million, a 43% increase year-over-year.

Total revenue was $102.5 million, an 11% increase over Q2 2020.

Subscription revenue was $64.4 million, a 40% increase over Q2 2020, of which SaaS revenue was $25.4 million, a 66% increase over Q2 2020.

Loss from operations was $(17.0) million compared to income from operations of $8.1 million in Q2 2020.

Net loss per diluted share was $(0.18) compared to net income per diluted share of $0.03 in Q2 2020.

While total revenue growth was minimal, their goal, subscription and SaaS revenue, increased drastically. Their lowered total revenue growth was due to the licensing revenue decline.

This is what long-term investors and management wanted to see this quarter. Their shift away from licensing, on-premise revenue, and towards subscription and software revenue is providing near-term revenue headwinds, but this will provide a stronger long-term outlook for the business. This transition will provide temporary profitability and revenue declines, but it will strengthen the long-term stability of this business.

While the surface numbers of the business look relatively weak, long-term investors should remain confident in the business. As seen in this quarter, management is accomplishing their goals, and they are doing so quite well. Because of this, investors should be happy about their recent quarter, and possibly take advantage of this stock on sale.

Takeaways

I think that SailPoint's outgoing CFO summed up their quarterly performance best:

While our transition to SaaS and subscription creates revenue headwinds, we are pleased to exceed the high end of our previous guidance range for total revenue... and, most importantly, we are focused on growing our recurring revenue base, the results of which you can see in the 43% year-over-year growth in total ARR. Source: Earnings Release

SailPoint will show weakness in the next few months, but this temporary hit will pay dividends into the future. As they become more cloud-based and subscription-focused, the financial outlook of this business will get stronger, and their customer growth will likely follow.

SailPoint is operating in an extremely important industry with lots of growth potential ahead. To capitalize on this industry growth, SailPoint needs to operate at optimal efficiency, and becoming a software-based company is likely how they do that. Management saw this and thus decided to transform their business. This gives me confidence in their future ability to adapt and maneuver the market so that they can grow, expand, and succeed in the future. Because of this, SailPoint investors should be pleased with the quarter, and continue holding their position.