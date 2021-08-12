AleksandarGeorgiev/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Since I last discussed Great-West Lifeco (OTCPK:GWLIF), a large Canadian life insurance company, the share price has moved up by about 25%. Thanks to a series of strong results, that share price increase appears to be justified although the company continues to trade at a substantial premium to its tangible book value. However, the recent acquisition from a retirement services division from Prudential (PRU) will likely be very profitable.

Great-West’s primary listing is on the Toronto Stock Exchange where the company is listed with GWO as its ticker symbol. As the average daily volume in Canada is roughly 1.8 million shares, investors should consider the TSX listing as it clearly is the most liquid listing to trade in the company’s shares.

A strong net income in Q2 thanks to gains on the investment portfolio

In the second quarter of this year, GWO reported a net premium income of in excess of C$11.7B, which is an increase of almost 15% compared to the second quarter of last year. However, the net policyholder benefits increased at an even faster pace, to C$11.75B. According to the company’s detailed footnotes, the higher amount of benefits paid out is related to new reinsurance agreements and volume changes, as well as higher group insurance benefits in Canada and the US, where it had acquired the MassMutual retirement services business late last year.

Notwithstanding the higher amounts paid out to the policyholders, the company remained very profitable. The fee income increased by more than 20% to C$1.8B, and while its operating expenses (including commissions) increased as well, the very impressive C$4.4B net investment income helped the insurance company to post an excellent result. Whereas GWO reported a net investment loss of about C$4B in Q1, that bad performance was wiped out by the strong performance and the net investment income in the first half of the year reached approximately C$409M.

The bottom line shows a net income of C$1B of which C$192M is attributable to non-controlling interests and an additional C$33M was due to the owners of preferred shares. This means there was approximately C$784M left on the table for the common shareholders, which works out to be C$0.844/share. A great result despite the higher amounts paid out to the policyholders. The H1 EPS came in at just over C$1.6/share. Of course, the quarterly dividend of C$0.438 remains fully covered. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Looking at the investment portfolio, the insurance provider is still predominantly invested in bonds which represent about 70% of the total C$210B investment portfolio. Whereas most insurance companies tend to stick with government bonds, Great-West Life has allocated about two-thirds of its bond portfolio to corporate bonds and securitized bonds which allows it to capture a higher yield. And as 99% of the total bond portfolio is investment grade with 74% rated A or higher, it’s able to boost its yield without compromising the safety too much.

Great-West will grow through a large acquisition

GWO is determined to continue to grow as it announced in July it's acquiring Prudential’s full-service retirement business for a total value of US$3.55B.

This acquisition includes 4,300 workplace savings plans with US$314B in assets under administration, covering the retirement plans of about 4 million participants. This will further boost GWO’s assets under administration to US$1.4T and boost the amount of participants to 16.6 million. GWO is obviously banking on generating substantial returns thanks to synergy benefits: according to the company it expects about US$180M in annual expense synergies and US$20M in revenue synergies by the end of 2023. This means the total contribution from the acquired portfolio will be approximately US$325M on an after-tax net income basis. That’s pro forma, and Great-West expects the acquisition to yield about US$245M in after-tax net income after taking the cost of funding to acquire the portfolio into account. This should boost the EPS by about C$0.33/share by the end of 2023.

Investment thesis

Great-West Lifeco has promised to grow its net income by a high single digit percentage in the next few years and the acquisition of the Prudential assets will be a tremendous help to indeed hike the net earnings. While the initial acquisition cost is relatively high, keep in mind GWO’s current dividend payout ratio is just over 50%, so on average, the company retains in excess of US$1B per year in earnings which makes the acquisition very feasible.

I don’t have a position in Great-West Lifeco as the put options I had written all expired out of the money. I also don’t want to chase the stock here as it’s trading at about 1.65 times its book value but I have to acknowledge GWO is an earnings powerhouse, and by retaining earnings to the tune of in excess of C$1/year, the book value will likely continue to increase, reducing the P/B ratio.

I’m on the sidelines for now but I'm keen on eventually establishing a long position in Great-West Lifeco, both in the common shares as well as in the preferred shares.