The Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) invests in all relevant U.S. equities, but specifically excludes S&P 500 components. So, only small-cap and mid-cap equity exposure for VXF.

VXF could be used to boost portfolio returns while decreasing risks.

Investing in VXF boosts returns, as the fund focuses on small-cap equities with market-beating returns.

Investing in VXF reduces risks, through increased diversification and exposure to smaller, less common equities.

VXF's strong diversification and market-beating returns make the fund a buy. As VXY lacks exposure to large-cap equities, strongly consider pairing an investment in VXF with an investment in a large-cap equity fund.

Factor Analysis

I'll start with a brief overview of investment factors, which are instrumental in VXF's investment thesis. Feel free to skip this section if you already know all about factor investing, or if you read my previous article on the subject.

Factors are characteristics which determine the risks and returns of an investment.

Certain factors tend to boost returns, leading to market-beating performance.

One of these factors is (small) size.

Smaller companies tend to outperform, as their smaller size facilitates further growth, and as smaller companies tend to be more cheaply valued, due to their riskiness. For decades, the smaller the company the higher the returns.

(Source: MSCI)

So, smaller companies outperform, which means that funds focused on smaller companies should outperform too. VXF is one such fund.

VXF -Basics

Sponsor: Vanguard

Expense Ratio: 0.06%

Dividend Yield: 1.20%

Total Returns CAGR 10Y: 13.90%

VXF - Overview

VXF is a small-cap and mid-cap U.S. equity index ETF. The fund invests in all relevant U.S. equities except those in the large-cap S&P 500.

VXF is basically an all-cap equity index ETF, say the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), minus an S&P 500 equity index ETF, say VOO.

So, think of VXF as VTI - VOO.

VXF's strategy, holdings, and investment thesis are basically the above. Nothing else really stands out about the fund, so let's dive right into the investment thesis.

VXF - Investment Thesis

Diversification

VXF offers investors exposure to over 3500 U.S. equities from all relevant industry segments. Concentration is quite low too, with VXF's top ten holdings accounting for just over 10% of the value of the fund, a rather low number. The sheer number of holdings, combined with the industry diversification, serves to massively boost diversification and reduce risk.

(Source: ETF.com)

VXF's holdings are all comparatively small companies, with a weighted average market cap of $18 billion, compared to $500 billion for the S&P 500. Due to their size, VXF's holdings are excluded from most large-cap equity indexes, including the S&P 500. VXF's holdings are generally included in larger all-cap equity indexes, including VTI, but with only token weights.

Due to the above, investing in VXF would serve to diversify most investor's portfolios, reducing risk and volatility.

VXF's diversification mostly benefits investors focusing on large-cap equities, as these investors (mostly) lack exposure to the smaller companies in VXF's portfolio. Most investors and equity index funds focus on large-cap equities.

For investors with portfolios already tilted towards smaller-cap equities and the like, the diversification benefits are blunted.

VXF's diversified, somewhat niche holding serve to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Market-Beating Returns

VXF focuses on small-cap equities. As mentioned previously, the fund has a weighted average market cap of $18 billion, compared to $500 billion for the S&P 500.

These are small companies, but not that small. VXF's holdings include companies such as Square (SQ), Zoom (ZM), and Moderna (MRNA). These might not be household names like Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT), but they are large, well-known, multi-billion dollar corporations.

(Source: ETF.com)

As an aside, I think that as the U.S. economy continues to grow, and as public equities markets deepen, that the S&P 500 index is losing its relevance. Said index might have included most relevant public equities in past decades, but I don't think it does so now.

In any case, some of VXF's holdings have seen skyrocketing revenues and earnings these past few years. These includes Square, Zoom, and Moderna.

Square's fintech offerings have seen continued adoption for years, as businesses turn to more streamlined payments and financial services offerings. Banks are stodgy and outdated, Square isn't, so the company is rapidly gaining market share.

Zoom's videoconferencing software has seen skyrocketing adoption since early 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic forced white-collar employees to work from home. Although growth will likely moderate in the coming months, Zoom will almost certainly benefit from the long-term trend towards more digital, online product offerings, communications, and labor.

Moderna successfully developed an incredibly effective coronavirus vaccine, based on cutting-edge mRNA techniques. The effectiveness of these vaccines and of their production method is unparalleled. Similar vaccines and medications are on the way. Moderna is extremely well-positioned to develop further life-saving medications using these technologies, enriching shareholders along the way.

These three companies have, understandably, significantly outperformed relevant equity indexes since inception.

Data by YCharts

VXF invests quite heavily in Square, Zoom, and Moderna, and similar best-performing smaller companies, and so has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 since inception too.

Data by YCharts

VXF's market-beating returns are a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and the fund's core investment thesis. In my opinion, VXF's outperformance is likely to continue, as it is based on a proven investment factor.

On a more general note, I think VXF's investment strategy is more conducive to strong returns than that of the S&P 500.

Best example of this is the coronavirus mRNA vaccines.

Two U.S. companies were strong players in the development of the coronavirus mRNA vaccines: Pfizer (PFE), the giant established player, and Moderna, the smaller upstart.

The S&P 500 invests in Pfizer, due to its large size.

VXF invests in Moderna, due to its small size.

Moderna has significantly outperformed Pfizer since inception, even though Moderna (mostly) has one product, while Pfizer has thousands. This is (partly) because for the small Moderna, one successful product is the difference between tens of billions in profits and bankruptcy, while for Pfizer one product is, well, important, but not that important in the grand scheme of things.

Data by YCharts

You would much rather invest in smaller companies with the potential for explosive growth and returns like Moderna, than in more established industry players like Pfizer. VXF invests in companies like Moderna, and I think that is the better, more profitable choice.

VXF - Drawbacks

VXF is a strong investment opportunity, but it is not one without drawbacks.

Lower-Quality Higher-Risk Holdings

VXF focuses on smaller companies. These tend to have weaker balance sheets, less resilient business models, and undiversified revenue streams. Smaller companies generally lack the financial and operational capacity to withstand recessions and downturns, at least without significant financial losses, and so expect significant underperformance during these.

This has generally been the case for VXF during previous downturns and recessions.

VXF moderately underperformed the S&P 500 during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent downturn.

Data by YCharts

VXF also underperformed during 2008, the financial crisis / housing bubble, but only very slightly so.

Data by YCharts

VXF also has some semi-random periods of underperformance relative to the S&P 500, simply because the holdings of the funds / indexes are so different. One shouldn't expect VXF to closely track S&P 500 returns, and so the fund sometimes doesn't.

Lack of Large-Cap Exposure

VXF explicitly excludes all S&P 500 companies from its holdings.

Doing so significantly reduces diversification, and means no exposure to some of the largest, most resilient companies in the world. These include Apple, Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). In my opinion, these companies are all effectively necessary investments in an investor's portfolio. An equity portfolio with 0 exposure to mega-cap tech, large banks, oil majors, and the like is a terrible idea, in my opinion at least.

Due to the above, and in the interests of diversification, I think it would be best to pair VXF with a large-cap equity fund.

VOO is the obvious choice, but all S&P 500 equity index funds should do.

Investors could also choose actively-managed large-cap funds. Of these, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) seems like a strong choice. ETO invests in equities from all relevant countries and industries, but focuses on mega-cap stocks, exactly what VXF is missing. ETO has outperformed the S&P 500 since inception, same as VXF.

Data by YCharts

ETO and VHF would provide investors with all the equity diversification they need, much more than provided by S&P 500 equity index funds, and stronger returns too.

Conclusion - Buy

VXF provides investors with exposure to small-cap and mid-cap equities, has outperformed the S&P 500 since inception, and is a buy.