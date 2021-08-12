The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via getting

Investment Strategy

We believe INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) is going to increase rapidly in price by the end of the year and especially over the next few years. We believe this because the company has promising drug candidates for a variety of large fields.

There are two strategies we like. Some people may like one more than the other, while some may like a combination of the two. Because of the large number of catalysts in the second half of the year for the drug candidates in the company's pipeline and because we do not know the exact date of these potential catalyst events, we think the best investment strategy would be a long term play. One way to make this play would be with LEAPs. We think a late option date with any OTM strike price would be a good play. There should be enough time on the option to capture the data announcements which we think is worth paying for the extra time. If someone does not want to buy options and is a more risk-averse investor, we think just buying long shares is the way to go.

Introduction

INmune Bio is a biotech company with different products in its pipeline, some of which are related to its cancer program INKmune and others related to different applications of a next-generation dominant-negative TNF inhibitor with the name XPro1595. Its current market cap is about $250 million.

This is the company’s current product pipeline

Source: updated corporate presentation August 2021

The company divides its pipeline into two platforms: the INKmune platform for cancer treatment and the DN-TNF platform for use of XPro1595 in different diseases. In our eyes, the INKmune platform and XPro1595, specifically its uses for AD and TRD, should receive the major focus here, so we will mainly discuss these and will only briefly touch on the other products.

The INKmune platform

INmune Bio has stressed more than once that INKmune remains under the radar and is very promising. It was the first focus of the earnings call, and considerable detail on it has been added to the latest corporate presentation.

INKmune is the platform for the treatment of residual cancers. INKmune uses off-the-shelf (allogeneic) cells to ‘prime’ existing natural killer (NK) cells to identify and kill mutant tumor cells which could otherwise bypass the immune system, such bypass often leading to cancer relapse. ‘Priming’ means, here, that the off-the-shelf cells work as a trigger for resting NK cells to become activated to kill tumor cells.

Source: INmunebio updated corporate presentation August 2021

The platform currently has one product candidate in a recently started Phase 1 trial for High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), an incurable disease that in one-third of the cases evolves into acute myeloid leukemia (AML). INmune Bio expects to soon expand the program to ovarian cancer, and has on August, 4th 2021 also confirmed that the INKmune platform can be expanded to different cancers, both liquid and solid. INmune Bio now sees its current and future pipeline as follows:

Visible programs "Out-of-sight" High-risk MDS AML Ovarian cancer MM (multiple myeloma) Lymphoma RCC Lung cancer Prostate cancer Breast cancer

The earnings call saw the first preliminary data for the trial that recently started.

This patient has received three doses of INKmune by intravenous infusion, with absolutely no problems. Biomarker data shows the presence of activated NK cells in the patient’s blood that were not there before INKmune therapy, and there is evidence of NK cell proliferation, which is exactly what you want in patients that have bone marrow dysfunction. Our preliminary data from the first patient treated with INKmune support the safety of this approach and give the first confirmation that the in vitro effects of INKmune on NK cells does translate to patients

Source: INmunebio updated corporate presentation August 2021

INmune Bio will provide more detailed biomarker response data in the near future. This should include data on the patients’ immune response to therapy. INmune Bio will report extensively on this data before year-end.

We expect both reporting events to be significant for investors, perhaps even binary events. For reference, when oncology-focused biotech company Curis (CRIS) on 12 May 2021 reported positive data on 8 out of 9 patients for its lead product candidate CA-4948 in AML or MDS from a Phase 1/2 trial, shares rocketed 65.5%, leading to a market cap gain of $590 million USD (total market cap at that time was $1.49 billion).

Survival for patients with high-risk MDS is dismal, with patients having dysfunctional NK cells and the level of NK dysfunction being predictive of overall survival. By 2022, the global MDS drug market is expected to reach USD $2.4 billion.

Further broadening of the scope of its platform as shown in the chart above may place the INKmune platform on similar therapeutic grounds as competitors like Century Therapeutics (IPSC) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE), respectively with a market cap of $1.7 billion USD and $8.8 billion USD. Both of these competitors are focused on the development of off-the-shelf NK cell cancer therapies, being respectively in the preclinical/discovery phase and clinical Phase 1 trials.

The dominant-negative TNF (DN-TNF) platform

XPro1595 is a next-generation dominant-negative TNF inhibitor. We have set out its mechanism of action in our earlier article on this website. The market for traditional TNF inhibitors is estimated to be $42 billion USD by 2026. There is, according to literature, a dire need for next-generation TNF inhibitors.

Beneficial effects of XPro1595, as presented by Prof. Tansu Maley at the 2021 AAIC conference plenary session, are reduction/prevention of proteinopathy (amyloid/a-syn), prevention of cell death, normalization of microglia, astrocytes, and oligoden function, restoration of synaptic plasticity, restoration of insulin signaling, reduction of inflammation, promotion of clearance of cellular debris.

Xpro is completely different from the currently approved TNF inhibitors. By neutralizing the bad form of TNF, called soluble TNF, we eliminate inflammation everywhere, including the brain. By protecting the function of the good TNF, called transmembrane TNF, Xpro improves the immune response to tumors and infection, promotes remyelination, nerve cell survival, and signaling. These differences are why DNF can be used to treat neurologic diseases while currently approved non-selective TNF inhibitors are contraindicated inpatients with neurologic disease.

Source: INmune Bio updated corporate presentation August 2021

Xpro has many unique therapeutic opportunities to pursue. We have them to ourself, as far as it relates to targeting soluble TNF. We have announced programs using Xpro to treat Alzheimer’s disease, treatment-resistant depression, and are performing preclinical studies in models of ALS. These diseases are the tip of a very large iceberg; Xpro can be used to treat CNS indications where neuroinflammation plays an important role; that list is long. We encourage a review of the more than 60 publications found on our website for an understanding of the breadth of the Xpro therapeutic opportunity in CNS.

For XPro1595, the chart on the actual and potential product pipeline looks as follows:

Visible programs "Out-of-sight" AD (Alzheimer's disease) PD (Parkinson's disease) TRD (Treatment-Resistant Depression) MS (Multiple Sclerosis) ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) FTD (frontotemporal dementia) LBD (Lewy body dementia) TBI (traumatic brain injury) PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) Autism Bi-polar disease Much, much, more…

Source: INmune Bio updated corporate presentation August 2021

Many of the listed diseases have a multibillion-dollar burden on society in dire need of a drug that works, which we will explore further below for the visible programs.

At this stage, we believe INmune Bio is sitting not on a clump but on an artery of gold for future medicinal use, with proven benefits to traditional drugs. We believe the drug is poised to find its way to the market for probably much more than one indication, after extensive and praised lab research.

XPro1595 in Alzheimer’s disease

Recent scientific developments keep on confirming that both amyloid plaques and tau tangles, both hallmarks of AD, are strongly related to neuroinflammation. With XPro1595, INmune Bio tackles neuroinflammation as the underlying factor for amyloid deposits, tau tangles, and cognitive loss, hallmarks of AD, first. This perspective on neuroinflammation as the trigger to the afore-mentioned hallmarks of AD, through the maleficent workings of microglia in the brain, has become accepted in scientific literature over the past ten years or so.

Source: INmunebio updated corporate presentation August 2021

INmune Bio's Phase 1b trial proved that XPro1595 brings down neuroinflammation in humans. Treatment with Xpro for three months decreased neuroinflammation, improved synaptic function, and decreased some biomarkers of neurodegeneration.

INmune Bio will soon report extensively on patients having been on the drug for 12 months. This announcement was originally announced for the month of August but has been pushed to the week of September 6, 2021. As previously reported on this website we believe this announcement could be a bullish stock-moving event, as had been the previous announcement XPro1595’s effects on inflammation of July 13th, 2020. The news of September 6th, 2021, even though there will be no cognition data as these are the object of a rigorously designed rather short Phase 2 study, will basically allow the market to decide whether XPro1595 can work in Alzheimer’s disease.

As to valuation in the longer term, we saw a $5 billion USD market cap within reach over the coming years for AD alone based on the potential market size of 6 million patients for the US and 7 million for Europe, totaling 13 million patients, markets which keep growing steadily at an average page of 2% per year. This exercise for AD was based on a 20% discount for erroneous diagnosing, 20% discount for patients with mild to moderate AD, and on the basis of a mildly estimated 10% market penetration, with estimated sales price at $15,000 per year, leading to estimated peak sales at $12.5 billion, which we believe is fairly moderate.

For further reference, competitors in the AD space Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), and Cassava Sciences (SAVA), which may be considered to have further progressed in their product pipeline ventures, have market caps respectively at $1.4 billion USD and $3.8 billion USD, having both experienced serious drops in recent days.

XPro1595 for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is a diagnosis of patients suffering from a major depressive disorder who did not respond adequately at least twice to normal antidepressants. The effectiveness of currently approved drugs is as low as 50%, with 33% of patients having no response at all.

TRD is not minor. The total cost of TRD is nearly $29-48 billion for the US alone and affects about 7 million patients in the US. A compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% of the treatment market was expected over the years 2019 to 2027.

Like in AD, research has found that immunological issues are often at the base of severe mental and cognitive consequences. Recent research has shown the role of inflammation in depression, among others through microglial activation in the brain. With XPro1595, INmune Bio hopes to tackle TRD in patients with proven biomarkers of neuroinflammation. The hypothesis is again simple: neuroinflammation contributes both to the symptoms of depression and resistance to therapy. A third of the patients with TRD have biomarkers to suggest neuroinflammation is the cause of their depression, and could therefore be eligible for treatment with XPro1595.

Source: INmunebio updated corporate presentation August 2021

INmune Bio will be starting its Phase 2 trial in the second half of 2021. This will be a short trial of only six weeks. The short duration of this trial, expected to start in the coming months and in any case before year-end, could lead to further information in the coming months. We have seen that INmune Bio is happy to report regularly on the evolution of its trials. The question really is whether patients can be enrolled quickly, in which case news for this product candidate may not be very far away. We believe the market has not priced in any of XPro1595’s potential here, and that any positive news may lead to a substantial share price increase.

We take a look at two competitors with similar pipelines.

Compass Pathways (CMPS), a company focusing solely on TRD in Phase 2b trials, which has received breakthrough therapy designation for psilocybin therapy, has a current market cap of $1.3 billion USD. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in certain mushrooms also called ‘magic mushrooms'.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), a better-known biotech player in the space who is in a Phase 3 trial to develop a treatment for TRD which has had mixed results, estimates its sales for its TRD/MDD drug candidate at $1 to 3 billion USD per year.

Quellor and different further programs

INmune Bio has a further product pipeline, including Quellor for hospitalized Covid-19 patients. We chose not to report on this further product pipeline, as we have no clear view on the competition, pricing, or timing of any of these further products.

As for Quellor, the Phase 2 trial is considered complete, INmune Bio INmune Bio will report top-line data in about five weeks in patients that can be evaluated, and should meet with the FDA soon. INmune Bio will report on the next steps and approval pathway after having gathered data and having met with the FDA. The approval pathway would require a Phase 3 trial, as the FDA has signaled it will no longer grant emergency use authorizations for treatments of COVID-19.

We again consider that the share price in no way reflects Quellor Phase 2 program, yet in light of the lack of science-backed publications when this program was launched, this could be understood. We look at the upcoming data readout mostly as a possible confirmation of the drug’s potency in a previously unexplored terrain, contrary to INMB’s publication-backed other programs.

The current market cap, share price, and investing risks

As mentioned above, we see more than one upcoming catalyst in different parts of INMB’s product line holding high promise to be a serious stock-moving event. These events may shine a light on this company and the science behind it more than once. Investors may see an opportunity in the short, medium, and long term here, as the market grasps a full understanding of both the INKmune and DN-TNF platforms.

The market cap of INmune Bio at the time of writing is about $250 million USD. INmune Bio has a small float of only 10.7 million shares. Insiders own about 10% of the shares, and institutional interest equally is about 10%. A Stock Incentive Plan has been approved pursuant to which 2,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock will be made available for issuance, with options vesting quarterly over three years at an exercise price of $17.49 per share. Insider stock selling may occur on the basis of a pre-approved Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Considering INmune Bio is actually the sum of its parts, all of which are backed by comforting research, publications, and lab results, the valuation disconnect is considerable. This holds true even if INmune Bio would be valued merely on the basis of INKmune, AD, or TRD separately. This share is essentially a buy one - with a high possible yield - get three for free at this stage. One caveat to note is that while everything looks promising, many of INmune Bio drugs are in relatively early stages of their trials.

In light of recent share price fluctuations, INMB is currently very attractively priced, and we would not be surprised if, in 2 years’ time, the share price would at a certain stage reach tenfold the current share price. Yet that is our opinion, and investing in biotech is not for the faint of heart. The share price at the time of writing is in the mid-teens, having come down from above $25 USD since 13 July 2021.

The news of a registered direct offering of $40 million at a price of $22 per share on 14 July 2021 has hit the stock quite hard, and for some reason which is unclear to us, the AAIC conference has not done the stock any good either. All of the stocks in the AD space dropped severely that week, some of these drops being warranted in our eyes, and others less or not at all. As the share price is currently around $15 USD, it comes at a nice discount to the recently registered offering of $40 million USD at $22 USD just the past month.

This registered direct was entered into with a well-known institutional investor, Altium Capital with broad expertise in the medical world, and a family office. One could say the current share price comes at an enormous discount even to that recent deal.

With INmune Bio having $95 million USD in the bank, possible shareholder dilution is no longer a factor here. Based on its current operating plan, the company believes cash is sufficient to fund its operations and achieve potentially value-creating milestones into late 2023.

Conclusion

Comprehending the entirety of INmune Bio’s diverse pipeline and making a monetary assessment of its potential is a true challenge for the average investor. We furthermore expect this pipeline to be in constant evolution over the coming months and years.

The comparison with existing competitors at the same or similar stages, and with at least two and possibly four price moving events in the coming half year, offers insight in the potential here. Many of the concerned diseases are life-threatening diseases in multi-billion dollar markets for which little or no cure exists to date.

Approaching INmune Bio as the sum of its parts, we see an extremely large gap between the current market cap of only about $250 million USD, and its potential share price in the future which we believe is in the billions. We believe this really is a stock worthy of long-term investors. With a diverse product pipeline and different products with high likelihood of good results, we believe INmune Bio could become a big player in these fields, once the market picks up on its true potential.