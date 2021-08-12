Florin Patrunjel/iStock via Getty Images

There are always uncertainties with investing, but Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has more than its fair share. In the short term, there are uncertainties over how supply chains will evolve in the second half of 2021 and what that means for peak truck production for this cycle (likely 2022). Over the longer term, there are huge uncertainties as to how much EV penetration will disrupt this company’s lucrative automatic transmission business, to what extent they’ll participate in e-axles/e-propulsion, and what the margins for those systems will look like.

It’s fair to give Allison management the benefit of the doubt given past performance, but the scale of market transformation that’s coming makes that a riskier call in my mind. I think Allison has the technological capabilities to stay relevant in “electrucks” (my own slang for electrified trucks), but future margins are a real question.

I do think Allison is undervalued if it can maintain long-term revenue growth of 2% or more, with long-term FCF margins in the mid-teens (versus a trailing average of around 23%). In the shorter term, leverage to stronger production rates and improving margin leverage should support a fair value in the low $40’s or better.

Mixed Trends In Challenging Time

Supply chain issues are creating headaches for suppliers and OEMs alike, and Allison did alright given the circumstances. While the company did beat expectations for the quarter, estimates were falling modestly going into the report, so the beat was against a modestly lower bar.

Revenue jumped 60% year over year and rose a little less than 3% from the first quarter, good enough for a 2% beat versus sell-side estimates. North American On-Highway, which accounts for about half of revenue, reported 84% YoY but a 5% QoQ decline as component shortages (namely semiconductors) are leading to production issues with OEMs like PACCAR (PCAR). This was a modest miss versus expectations.

Outside North America On-Highway was once again a surprisingly strong contributor, with revenue up 63% YoY and 17% QoQ, beating by 21% after a 24% beat in the first quarter. Parts and service revenue rose 44% YoY and 5% QoQ, but again missed, with an 8% miss this quarter after a 7% miss in Q1’21. I suspect that with worker/driver shortages there have been more trucks parked than expected, leading to a slower uptake of parts.

Gross margin improved four points YoY to 47.8%, but declined 170bp sequentially on increased input and supply chain costs. Gross margin still beat Street expectations by a point. Operating income rose 135% YoY, missing by almost 4%, with margin up about nine points to 27.7%. EBITDA rose 85%, beating by 2%.

Near-Term Shortages And Costs Increase Uncertainty

While truck OEMs haven’t been quite as hard as passenger vehicle OEMs by the global semiconductor shortage, there has still been an impact – PACCAR delivered about 2,000 fewer trucks this quarter than they’d expected (40.1K vs. 42.2K) and ended the quarter with around 6.5K trucks incomplete due to inadequate supplies.

Between these supply shortages and companies not being able to find enough qualified drivers, the peak for this trucking cycle is sliding into 2022, adding some uncertainty to the outlook for 2022-2023 period, particularly as the supply shortages may not be fully resolved at the start of 2022.

Beyond that are well-publicized issues with material cost inflation and higher costs in the supply and distribution chain (higher shipping fees, longer delays, etc.). Allison had thought they’d make it through the year with a flat price/cost balance, but has since revised the outlook to slightly negative, with some pass-through pricing materializing in 2022.

The Great Unknown That Is The EV Future

These short-term modeling uncertainties pale next to the more existential long-term uncertainties about Allison’s business model, and particularly what the company’s role will be in an electruck future.

I’ve written a lot about this in relation to Allison before, and I won’t repeat it all here but I will hit some highlights. Around one-quarter of Allison’s revenue is directly tied to vocational trucks in North America like garbage trucks and dump trucks that are highly likely to electrify early in the cycle. While it’s not entirely true that electrucks don’t need transmissions, it’s nevertheless a significant risk. Beyond that are similar risks in products like medium-duty trucks, as well as foreign on-highway vehicles.

For its part, Allison has tried to refocus investor attention on its own EV efforts, specifically its e-axle/e-propulsion offerings like the eGen Power 100D e-axle. A fully-integrated system with multiple motors and a two-speed transmission, this product should offer appealing power/weight performance and improved range, as well as taking up less space within the vehicle and allowing for more optimal battery or hydrogen tank placement.

Moreover, Allison’s e-axle offerings should be relevant to line-haul hydrogen-powered electrucks. That would actually be a brand new market opportunity, as Allison has minimal presence in Class 8 linehaul today (the Werner (WERN), Knight-Swift (KNX), and Old Dominion (ODFL) trucks you see on the highway), as parasitic drag makes automatic transmissions unattractive here.

So, it’s a least possible that electrification will not only not destroy Allison’s market opportunities, but create some new ones. Better still, management has talked about 3x to 10x content per truck growth opportunities with the move to electrification.

That’s the bull side. The bear side has quite a few parts to it, with varying degrees of validity. The simplest, that electrification will do away with the need for transmissions entirely, seems the least likely, as the electruck launches I’m familiar with (including Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY)) still have transmissions.

There are other arguments, though, that I think are more worth consideration. First and foremost, bears say Allison hasn’t announced any large OEM partnerships yet. Allison has announced a partnership with Hino Motors (OTCPK:HINOY), so maybe I’m quibbling over what “big” means, but it’s fair to say that Allison doesn’t have a great roster of established, large truck OEM partners today.

Second, a move to electrification could still significantly threaten Allison’s margin structure. Meritor (MTOR) and Dana (DAN) are also looking to participate in e-axles, and they both enjoy a strong presence there today (Meritor especially). It may be tough for Allison to break into those relationships, and even if they do, Meritor is used to far lower margins than Allison (around 10% EBITDA margins versus mid-30%’s for Allison). An e-axle would almost certainly have to carry higher margins than a regular axle, but it seems more likely than not that pricing/margins will settle at a less positive level for Allison than for Meritor.

The Outlook

Given the huge uncertainties around how electrucks will be designed, who will supply the components, and on what price/margin terms, longer-term modeling here is even more challenging than usual.

My best attempt now sees long-term revenue growth of around 2%, below the company’s past long-term peak-to-peak growth of around 3%, and long-term FCF margins in the mid-teens versus a trailing average in the low-to-mid 20%’s. With this, I’m assuming some share loss and definite margin pressure, but also the ongoing production of conventional powertrains as well as Allison’s participation in electrucks (including some small leverage to linehaul trucking).

In the short term, auto and truck suppliers often trade on the basis of near-term EBITDA margin, with the margin correlating to EV/revenue and/or EV/EBITDA multiples. By this approach, Allison should be trading at around $40 (2.55x forward revenue) to $42 (7.5x forward EBITDA).

The Bottom Line

Alison shares have underperformed the market since my last update, but the 7% or so decline is actually better than other truck suppliers like Cummins (CMI) (down about 12%), Dana (down around 9%), Meritor (down around 20%), and OEM PACCAR (down around 15%).

It’s tough to recommend a stock as a buy when there are such significant long-term questions about the company’s strategic positioning. I do think Allison is investing its resources in the right place, though, and I think the company has demonstrated its engineering excellence through past performance. With modest near-term undervaluation, reasonable DCF-based long-term value (high single-digit total returns), and a lot of bearish sentiment, this could still be a name for more adventuresome investors.