Introduction

It's time to dive into TransDigm (NYSE:TDG). I have covered this company frequently in the past. Prior to the pandemic, it was just 'easy' money as the company's business model allowed it to benefit from higher demand and much better prices. The company fueled this trend with a lot of acquisitions. Then, as the pandemic hit, everything changed. Producers of parts were hit the hardest as manufacturers focused on using parts from inventory only while refraining from restocking. Hence, this is called destocking.

The good news is that the company is seeing higher demand. The just-released 3Q21 quarter was better than I expected while some of its peers were struggling to improve sales. While the company refrains from giving guidance due to uncertainty, the situation is looking much better - even though new, negative, COVID headlines are pressuring the recovery. In this article, I will give you the details.

3Q21 Was A Huge Improvement

Using the handy overview made by Seeking Alpha, we see that the company beat both non-GAAP and GAAP estimates. I would even argue that these beats were quite significant as non-GAAP EPS beat by roughly 11%. Especially given that revenue came in exactly as predicted. In 3Q21, revenue improved by 19.6%, which is impressive as some of its peers still struggled from destocking in the second calendar year quarter.

One of the most important reasons why TransDigm 'always' bounces back quickly is the fact that 90% of its sales are generated by proprietary products. Additionally, the company believes that 75% of its sales come from products for which TDG is the sole source provider. This basically guarantees high pricing power. It also helps that most of its EBITDA comes from aftermarket revenues, which tend to have significantly higher margins and - above all - tend to be more stable in downturns.

Interestingly, as a result of commercial weakness, the company now generates 44% of its sales through defense-related sales. 56% of sales are commercial sales. Roughly half of these sales are commercial aftermarket sales. Under normal circumstances, commercial accounts for roughly 65% of total sales.

With that said, 3Q21 was an improvement as the company benefited from a number of tailwinds.

... the commercial aerospace industry has increasingly shown signs of recovery, with vaccination rates expanding and increased air traffic, especially in certain domestic markets. - 3Q21 Earnings Call

Basically, the better aerospace outlook only covers narrow-body airplanes. These planes fly regional routes and benefit from recoveries in the United States. Long-haul is still a huge issue as countries around the world make travel difficult because of various restrictions. That's not just coming from TDG, but every single aerospace earnings report I have digested this year. For example, both Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) are expecting to ramp up narrow-body production rates. That would be a start until we wait for long-haul demand (wide-body) to recover.

As a result of this recovery, we're seeing a very typical sales growth development - at least typical for the situation we're currently in.

3Q21 saw growth in all segments. As expected, commercial OEM underperformed by a wide margin as stronger aftermarket sales saw a significant recovery thanks to higher demand and improving production rates. Defense sales also improved nicely as this segment is not dependent on commercial demand but built rates across various defense programs. It's also worth mentioning that the company is not dependent on a few large defense programs as strength across the board supported 3Q21 sales.

Needless to say, this is the first positive quarter as the year-to-date performance across both commercial segments is still horrible. Even more important, TDG mentions that bookings are outpacing shipments in commercial OEM and aftermarket. This means that book-to-bill ratios are improving. Hence, higher sales growth can, and almost should be expected going forward.

Moreover, the company benefited from higher aftermarket margins and lower COVID-19-related restructuring costs. This boosted gross profit margins from 48% to 53.8%. SG&A expenses fell to 14.1% of total sales, which resulted in a 45.9% EBITDA margin (up from 41.5%). Hence, EBITDA improved by 32% to $559 million.

The good news is that the company also ended up with positive free cash flow ($305 million). In this case, the company calculates FCF by EBITDA minus cash interest payments, CapEx, and cash taxes. In other words, it includes the company's interest load tied to its $20.1 billion debt load. This debt load consists of $13.4 billion in secured debt and carries a weighted average interest rate of 5.2%. That's a fair deal as the company has $3.1 billion in negative shareholder equity (more liabilities than assets) as a result of aggressive acquisitions.

Nonetheless, the company's positive FCF was able to reduce debt. Last year, the company had roughly $4.0 billion in negative shareholders' equity. This is expected to continue as we're looking at roughly $800 to $900 million in FY2021 FCF according to the company. That translates to a 2.4% FCF yield using the lower bound of this expectations range. That's satisfying given the circumstances - especially because the company has no obligations to pay a dividend.

Net debt was valued at 7.6x LTM EBITDA. That's down from 8.2x in 2Q21 and expected to gradually decline along with the commercial aviation recovery - after all, the reason that this ratio is so high is a significantly subdued EBITDA result.

How To Deal With TDG Going Forward

I'm a huge fan of TDG. I love the company's business model and its ability to expand its footprint in the aviation industry. I also like the company's special dividend policy, which lets investors benefit from better-than-expected business years and divestitures as you can see when scrolling through the company's dividend history + commentary. Needless to say, dividends are off the table right now as the industry is focusing on recovering lost sales and financial stability.

It's extremely hard to say where we're headed in terms of economic growth and aerospace demand. That's why TDG is not issuing official guidance. The risks of missing guidance are just too big.

Last month, I wrote a blog explaining why I'm getting a bit cautious when it comes to cyclical stocks. I have most of my net worth in cyclical stocks and I am overall, a somewhat aggressive investor. Over the next few months (going into Fall) we'll see how aerospace develops based on the current vaccine and government policies across the globe.

Right now, the stock is down roughly 9%. I hope to buy it a bit lower as I am not in a rush to add more risk to my portfolio. If it dips 5-10% on top of the current decline, I will be a buyer. However, if you are a conservative dividend growth investor, you might want to skip this stock. In that case, I would advise you to take a look at Raytheon Technologies (RTX) or L3Harris Technologies (LHX). I own both and recommend both to all types of dividend growth investors.

When it comes to the company's valuation, we're dealing with a $48.5 billion enterprise value based on a $33.8 billion market cap and $14.7 billion in expected net debt next year. That's roughly 18.7x next year's expected EBITDA.

This valuation is close to the upper bound of the company's historical valuation range - excluding recessions. That's one of the reasons why I want to wait for more weaknesses. However, do not expect that the valuation reaches 10-12x EBITDA anytime soon - unless something horrible happens to the stock market. This company is a high-growth powerhouse thanks to its business model. Investors will (and have) reward(ed) that with an above-average valuation.

Takeaway

I like TDG's third quarter. The company reported growth in sales and EBITDA, was able to boost its margins, and hinted at relatively strong free cash flow generation this year - despite all challenges. If anything goes right, we should be looking at a significant recovery in demand (especially commercial OEM) in the next few quarters as that's the time period when most suppliers expect destocking to end in the industry.

Unfortunately, risks remain high as I have no idea how stocks will react to new COVID restrictions in the Fall - and I believe those will come.

Nonetheless, thanks to the company's ability to generate long-term value, I will use weakness to add the stock to my dividend growth portfolio. I'm massively overweight cyclical stocks already, but getting a good deal on TDG is a no-brainer on a long-term basis. Hence, my bullish rating will reflect my long-term view instead of my expectations that we could encounter short-term weakness. So, please keep that in mind.

