Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) released its second-quarter 2021 results on August 11, 2021.

PAAS reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22 compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The company reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the second quarter.

Pan American Silver’s revenues jumped 53.2% year over year to $382.132 million in 2Q21 but were still below expectations.

Revenues were hit by an increase in inventory. The company recorded a build-up of in-heap gold inventories at Dolores and Shahuindo mines. This is expected to be resolved in H2 2021.

Finally, Pan American Silver came in with mine-operating earnings of $103 million for the quarter, improving 113% year over year.

Before starting my analysis, I would like to reiterate that Pan American Silver is more a gold miner than a silver miner after acquiring Tahoe in 2019. It will remain true until the eventual restart of the Escobal mine year or more down the road.

Thus, while following the silver price to determine your trading strategy for PAAS, it is also crucial to factor in the gold price in your thinking. In terms of revenues, gold represents the lion's share or about 67.3% of the total revenues.

Below is the contribution in gold and silver production after the acquisition of Tahoe in 2019.

However, as you can see, the market is extremely volatile and highly unpredictable. Also, mining for precious metals presents technical and geopolitical risks.

The gold price was under pressure lately because of the inflation pressure generated by a burgeoning recovery. The gold price is shaken by powerful price swings depending on the Fed response to rampant inflation that could get out of hand.

Any hawkish move by the Fed could hurt the gold price down the road and is the reason for those mood swings. We will have to be prepared for a prolonged period of uncertainty, and the best answer is trading short-term.

Hence, it is essential to trade a large part (about 50%). I call it trading your long position.

PAAS suffered a steep selloff the past few weeks and is now down 30% on a one-year basis. PAAS is underperforming both iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX).

PAAS - Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2021 - The Raw Numbers

Pan American Silver 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total revenue in $ Million 249.51 300.41 430.46 368.10 382.13 Net Income in $ Million 20.06 65.74 168.89 -7.80 71.24 EBITDA $ Million 87.72 148.91 239.86 106.55 144.56* EPS diluted in $/share 0.10 0.31 0.80 -0.04 0.34 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 62.75 114.94 170.57 29.85 87.14 CapEx in $ million 30.34 38.83 53.64 47.97 66.02 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 32.41 76.11 116.94 -18.12 21.11* Total cash $ Million 261.57 231.63 279.06 206.41 240.40 LT debt/Liabilities in $ Million 299.23 129.8 0 0 0/47.7* Dividend per share in $ 0.05 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 210.25 210.36 210.38 210.26 210.30 Gold/Silver Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Gold Production K Oz 96.6 116.9 152.9 137.6 142.3 Silver Production M oz 2.791 4.087 4.872 4.583 4.484 AISC $/Oz by-product Silver 12.54 6.01 10.37 16.99 16.36 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,708 1,914 1,874 1,788 1,809 Silver price realized $/Oz 16.58 24.77 24.72 26.41 26.88

Data Source: Company filings

* Free cash flow and EBITDA are estimated by Fun Trading.

Part 1 - Silver And Gold Production Details For The second quarter of 2021

1 - Total Gold/Silver production

Quarterly production was 142.3K Au Oz and 4,484K Ag Oz. A large improvement from the year-ago quarter (please look at the chart below).

In July 2021, at La Colorada, the company said that it has successfully cleared the blockage formed during the Q1 commissioning of the surface to 345-meter level, primary ventilation rise, which relieves the ventilation-driven constraints that have impacted development and mining rates for the last 18-months.

The company anticipates cash flows to improve in the second half of the year, with the expected increase in throughput rates at La Colorada mine and the normalization of inventory levels built up during the first half of 2021.

Details per mine below

The company produced zinc, lead, and copper, as indicated below.

AISC for silver production in the first quarter was $16.99 per Ag ounce, and AISC was 1,058 per Au ounce.

Patience is required here for shareholders who own the contingent value right ("CVR"), trading under PAASF in the OTC. The stock closed at $0.80.

On June 21, 2021, we learned that:

At Escobal, the ministry expects to begin the formal consultation process in August after kicking off the pre-consultation in May, according to a government release. A number of agreements have been reached in the first two pre-consultation meetings. In the latest, held on June 20, the local Xinca community parliament accepted the appointment of a consultancy group to conduct a cultural and spiritual impact study.

One meeting was held on July 17, 2021, but we do not know what was discussed or decided at the meeting yet.

I have the feeling that the project will finally restart at one point in time. It will take about a year or two but adding some PAASF below $0.80 may be a good opportunity.

2 - 2021 lower Guidance maintained

Due to technical issues at two of its silver mines, the company was forced to lower guidance for 2021 in 1Q21. The revisions reflected extended ventilation constraints at La Colorada while completing the by-pass of the blockage in the new ventilation raise and greater than originally anticipated COVID-19 related production impacts at Manantial Espejo.

The company maintained the new lower guidance in 2Q21.

Source: Prior Presentation

The company is guiding higher in 2021 with a total of 20.5 Moz-22.0 Moz for silver and 605K-655.1K Oz for gold compared to 18-19 Moz for silver and 525K-575K Oz for gold in 2020.

Silver segment cash costs are anticipated to be $9.60-$11.60 per ounce. AISC is estimated between $14.25 per ounce and $15.75 per ounce for 2021. Capital expenditure for 2021 is anticipated in the range of $285 million to $305 million.

Part 2 - Pan American Silver: Financial Analysis

1 - Total revenue was $382.13 million in 2Q21

The Canadian company reported a second-quarter income of $71.24 million ($0.34 earnings per share).

Revenues were $382.13 million, up 53.2% from the same quarter last year.

The adjusted income was $46.625 million or $0.22 basic adjusted earnings per share compared to $11.093 million or $0.05 per share last year.

2 - Free cash flow was $21.12 million in 2Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operation minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow is $196.05 million, with $21.12 million in the second quarter of 2021.

The free cash flow is largely sufficient to cover the dividend, raised to a quarterly $0.10 per share or a yield of 1.50% this quarter.

3 - PAAS is debt-free, and the total cash is up to $240.4 million in 2Q21. No LT debt and $47.7 million in lease liabilities

As of June 30, 2021, the company had cash and short-term investment balances of $240.37 million.

Also, the company owns an equity investment in Maverix Metals Inc., with a market value of $140.0 million.

The working capital is $603.1 million, and PAAS has $500.0 million available under its revolving credit facility. No LT debt and $47.7 million are related to leasing liabilities and construction loans.

Note from the company:

The Company recently entered into an amendment agreement to amend and extend its Credit Facility into a $500 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility. The 4-year, Sustainability-Linked Loan features a pricing mechanism that allows for adjustments on drawn and undrawn balances based on third-party sustainability performance ratings, which aligns the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance performance to its cost of capital, thereby demonstrating its commitment to ESG practices and responsibilities. The Sustainability-Linked Loan remains fully undrawn.

Part 3 - Technical Analysis and commentary

Note: the chart is adjusted for the dividend.

PAAS forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $28.3 and support at $25.1. The trading strategy is to accumulate between $25.3 and $24.8 and sell partially (about 35%) between $28.3 and $28.7. The RSI is now in the oversold territory, which is another good sign for accumulation.

PAAS has a tight correlation to gold and silver prices, and the situation is not clear right now. The precious metals are under pressure due to the inflationary pressure that may trigger a hawkish response from the Fed.

Conversely, the gold price could jump due to the new virus variant, threatening the nascent recovery and cooling off rampant inflation.

Thus, I am expecting violent move swings in both directions in the next several months.

Watch gold and silver prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. The TA chart is updated routinely for my subscribers, who access it through my stock tracker.

