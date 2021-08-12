Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

Investors need to just accept that FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is going to be a consistently inconsistent company. A lot of the company’s business is concentrated with a small number of customers, and those customers experience different testing needs from quarter to quarter (particularly with respect to leading-edge nodes/processes) that drives quite a bit of volatility. Over the longer term, though, FormFactor is positively tied to both increasing chip production volume and increasingly complex architectures, albeit with a mandate to keep pace on their end with R&D and engineering.

I thought FormFactor was expensive in mid-March, and the shares have since sold off almost 20%, lagging the SOX index by close to 30%. At this level I think FormFactor deserves another look. The predictably unpredictable nature of the business on a short-term basis is a definite turn-off for some, as is the risk of outsized quarterly stock price reactions, but longer term, I think this is a very reasonably-priced way to play increasing chip complexity.

Generally Positive Results, But Weaker Sequential Guidance

FormFactor had at least a decent second quarter, but investors were more concerned about softer guidance for the next quarter, particularly on margins.

Revenue rose 19% year over year, but just 1% sequentially, and just barely above sell-side expectations. Card revenue rose 15% YoY and declined 3% QoQ, well below the global sales trend for semiconductors in the second quarter (up 29% YoY and up 8% QoQ); while FormFactor’s card revenue really shouldn’t be expected to track overall semiconductor volume growth, investors want what they want. Systems revenue was quite a bit stronger, improving 43% YoY and 24% QoQ.

Within the probe cards, foundry and logic sales declined 5% YoY and 24% QoQ, with a drop in demand from Intel (INTC) driving a lot of that. DRAM sales jumped 120% YoY and 24% QoQ, while flash was up 46% YoY and down 32% QoQ.

Gross margins (non-GAAP) fell 140bp YoY and 60bp QoQ, but came in better than expected by almost two points. Operating income declined 9% YoY and 10% QoQ, with margin down 120bp YoY and 160bp QoQ, but that was still good for a roughly 10% beat.

Looking to the third quarter, management expects weaker card revenue, and seasonal sequential weakness is not that unusual in the third quarter. Stronger systems sales, tied to development projects for advanced packaging and semiconductors for the auto industry, will compensate, though.

While the revenue guide matched expectations, the EPS guide was weaker. Systems have higher margins than cards, but a mix shift within cards (weaker foundry and logic) and higher R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to drive weaker results, with the guided EPS range of $0.31 to $0.39 weaker than the $0.38 Street estimate.

Spending Patterns Bode Well For The Future

FormFactor generated 41% of its revenue from Intel, TSMC (TSM), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) this quarter, and while TSMC and Samsung float up and down around the 10% customer line, Intel has steadily been a major customer, but one with significant quarter-to-quarter volatility in its probe card needs.

While there is some overall chip production volume leverage for FormFactor, the reality is that the company’s business is driven by leading-edge chip production, as leading-edge chips have more complex testing needs and the higher cost of production and packaging drives higher probe card demand among the major fabs. That, in turn, means that FormFactor is tied to leading-edge fab investment from its customers.

That’s a good thing on balance. Intel is getting into the foundry business, and intending to spend $20B on two new fabs in Arizona. TSMC has announced $100B in leading-edge capacity investments over the next three years, and Samsung has targeted $150B in spending through the end of the decade on foundry in addition to its considerable capacity in memory. All told, it looks about $80B is going into new capacity this year, with more to follow in the coming years.

It takes about 12 to 18 months to get a new fab going, and that process may be a little stretched out now given (ironically) the ongoing shortage in semiconductors and the impact that may have on equipment availability. In any case, I expect to see FormFactor to benefit from meaningful increases in leading-edge volumes starting in the second half of 2022.

On the positive side, leading-edge chips are likely to have low yields initially and expense advanced packaging designs. That’s the ideal set-up for FormFactor’s higher-end cards, and further pitching scaling requires cards with significantly more probes, and that too increases the sales price per card.

There is a limit, though, to what fabs will pay, and FormFactor will have to continue investing in its own R&D to develop more capable cards at a lower cost. On the positive, that increases FormFactor’s competitive moat and makes it much harder for smaller companies to gain any traction on the high end. On the negative, if FormFactor can’t meet the challenge, fabs could in-source probe cards (TSMC used to do this, until their own probe card design efforts couldn’t keep pace with their needs).

The Outlook

I’m still expecting FormFactor to generate revenue growth on the high end of the mid-single digits (around 6% to 7%), as it benefits from higher volumes of higher-value cards in foundry/logic and continues to gain some share in the memory space (where Micronics is a formidable competitor).

I’m expecting gross margins to inflect higher in 2022/2023 on those leading-edge fab start-ups, and I’m looking for EBITDA margin to grow from the 18%’s in 2021 to almost 21% in 2022 and the mid-20%’s in 2023. I’m also looking for FCF to rebound from a low level in 2021 (FormFactor is making a large capex investment in capacity this year) back into the mid-teens, and then expand toward 20% over time, driving FCF growth around 10%.

On a discounted cash flow basis, I think the shares are currently priced for a high single-digit long-term return, which is pretty good for this expensive market. DCF-based analyses aren’t generally the preferred method for a lot of investors, though, and that adds some complications. I can get to a low $40s fair value with a margin-driven EV/revenue approach (4x forward revenue), or a mid-$40’s fair value with a 25x multiple to my ’22 EPS number – a multiple that seems reasonable relative to other comparable tech stocks, but is quite arbitrary.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is an inexact process at best, but I’m comfortable with the general notion that FormFactor is undervalued today and should offer market-beating returns from this level. It’s going to be a bumpy ride from time to time, and that makes it unsuitable for some investors, but for investors who want a more reasonably-placed play on increasing chip design and packaging complexity, this is one to consider.