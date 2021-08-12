vorDa/E+ via Getty Images

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been in the healthcare news recently after an accelerated review by the FDA (Food & Drug Administration) approved their new Alzheimer's therapy which drew heavy criticism from some and praise from others.

Leaving the technical analysis of this as well as the healthcare-details to other authors who have written about it extensively, I got curious to look at the rest of the company, including sales and income projections and their balance sheet, to see how good of an investment it will be if this new therapy didn't take off as planned. This is because getting into Biogen before the bulk of this new sales avenue gets baked in is what it's all about and the company has already rallied quite heavily over the news but has come down in recent days.

Headwinds With New Therapy

There has been plenty of commentary here on Seeking Alpha and in the news about the potential for this drug when it comes to treatments, sales and income for the company so I won't bore you with too much of all of that. One thing that does peak my curiosity is that Eli Lilly's (LLY) new Alzheimer's antibody therapy donanemab is said to be favored over Biogen's own, which can mean that even as they are expected to submit a new drug for consideration, its exclusivity in the market is not only not guaranteed but may be in question.

The other key risk about relying on this new therapy is that, so far, the HHS (US Department of Health & Human Services) has ordered a review of the FDA authorization as well as the VA (US Department of Veterans Affairs) refusing to use the therapy. These headwinds pose short term headwinds with the potential for longer term implication if they find that the FDA's rushed authorization had material flaws.

Moving Beyond Alzheimer's

Moving on to the company's overall health to evaluate them regardless of the outcome of their new Alzheimer's therapy, the first thing we notice is their relatively high debt load of $7.3 billion. This isn't too bad for the company given their cash position and income, but what it does it force them to pay $224 million each year in interest expense. This is further exacerbated by their lower interest income from investing cash, which shrunk from $120 million in 2019 to just $15 million in their most recent financial report.

They currently have $1.74 billion in cash and equivalents and an additional $1.3 billion in short term investments, totaling just over $3 billion, significantly lower than previous cash positions of closer to $5 billion a few years ago. In a rising interest rate environment, this expense can translate to a damper on earnings potential and take up cash which they may need for marketing and distribution of new drugs.

Expecting A Return To Growth

After a few years where headwinds and exclusivity have taken a toll on the company's top and bottom lines, analysts currently expect the company to report a nearly 20% decline in 2021 sales from $13.4 billion to $10.8 billion. After this fall however, they expect the company to report a 4-year sales CAGR of 9.3% to reach $15.4 billion by 2025. I believe that some Alzheimer's therapy revenues are factored into these projections but not all that much, which means that sales growth beyond the 10% mark will be almost entirely dependent on those sales. Here's a look at the annual breakdown:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Sales $10.8 billion $11.3 billion $13.0 billion $14.4 billion $15.4 billion Growth -19.6% +4.45% +15.2% +11.0% +6.59%

The net income picture is fairly similar with analysts expecting Biogen to report a 44% drop in EPS for 2021 from $33.70 to $18.83. For the following 4 years, they expect the company to report an EPS CAGR of 14.8% to reach EPS of $32.72 in 2025. A notable factor here is the company's ability to outperform expectations, which they have easily done in the past. Since 2016, they've only missed EPS expectations once and I believe they will continue to do so as they keep utilizing various effective marketing tools, cost cutting and increased efficiency. Here's an annual breakdown of those projections:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 EPS $18.83 $20.97 $26.15 $29.47 $32.72 Growth -44.1% +11.4% +24.7% +12.7% +11.1%

Valuation Points To Further Upside

As Biogen is expected to grow EPS at a rate of just under 15% a year after the 2021 expected slump, they are trading at roughly 11x those forward expectations with a slight outperformance, which I believe is too conservative for that growth rate. I believe a forward EPS multiple of 15x is more appropriate for the period ending in 2025, including some mild outperformance by the company and not including a large surge from the Alzheimer's therapy.

This presents the following fair value with a suggested share price increase:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Price $282.5 $314.5 $392.5 $442.1 $490.8 Change -16.7% -7.24% +15.8% +30.4% +44.8%

As we can see, this presents a median price target of around $400.00 per share, or about 16% over the company's current share price of around $340.00 per share over the next 12 to 18 months with further upside after that. This presents a CAGR at the same rough rate as the overall market of under 10% which can be enticing for some long term investors.

Investment Conclusion Is Rosy

This is because the company is expected to return roughly the same as the overall market while the full sales and income potential for their new drugs, even beyond the aforementioned Alzheimer's drug, are expected to create a higher growth environment and being in before this begins to get baked in is what it is all about.

