This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. Companies used to calculate these metrics are the largest holdings of the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV). Therefore, this is also a review of XLV.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipment -41.88 12.51 0.0226 0.1553 0.0215 16.72 67.33 0.0359 0.3004 0.0360 14.29 62.31 -4.20% 35.97% HC Providers -4.83 -0.88 0.0500 1.2334 0.0721 17.48 21.73 0.0537 1.5433 0.0641 16.07 24.30 -4.81% 26.99% Pharma + Biotech -27.18 18.45 0.0290 0.1919 0.0265 26.81 79.59 0.0397 0.2704 0.0356 19.47 80.19 -8.87% -1.00% Life Science Tools -45.43 10.14 0.0187 0.1217 0.0219 17.54 59.05 0.0316 0.3124 0.0334 15.36 55.66 -5.60% 60.46%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution since last month

Valuation has improved in healthcare equipment and deteriorated in healthcare providers. Quality has improved in life science tools.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data. The pharma/biotech industry has been lagging in one month and also in one year.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

Healthcare providers are close to their baseline in valuation and quality, which makes them the most attractive industry in the sector from a fundamental point of view. Pharma/biotech is overvalued by about 27% relative to 11-year averages, but a very good quality score may justify it. Life science tools and healthcare equipment are both overvalued by more than 40% in my metrics. Their quality scores are good, but they are not high enough to fully justify such overvaluation.

About XLV

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has been tracking the Health Care Select Sector Index since 12/16/1998. It has 64 holdings, an expense ratio of 0.12% and a distribution yield of 1.32%. The next table lists the top 10 companies in the fund. Their aggregate weight is 50% of the portfolio value.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 9.08 16.90 26.13 17.88 2.44 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 7.71 -14.86 27.19 21.96 1.41 PFE Pfizer Inc. 5.35 -7.11 20.63 11.97 3.24 ABT Abbott Laboratories 4.32 105.05 34.49 27.67 1.47 LLY Eli Lilly and Co. 4.25 8.29 40.47 34.13 1.26 TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 4.21 133.48 25.03 24.37 0.19 ABBV AbbVie Inc. 4.02 -21.02 30.93 9.09 4.53 DHR Danaher Corp. 3.89 85.05 41.17 32.62 0.27 MRK Merck & Co. Inc. 3.78 -46.67 34.32 13.50 3.46 MDT Medtronic PLC 3.34 -24.92 47.09 22.03 2.01

Ratios: Portfolio123

Since January 1999, XLV has outperformed the S&P 500 with a total return of 605.6% (9.0% annualized) vs. 442.5% (7.8% annualized) for the broad index. However, it has lagged in the last 12 months:

Chart: Portfolio123

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.029 (or price/earnings below 34.48) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

QDEL Quidel Corp. INVA Innoviva Inc. MOH Molina Healthcare Inc. DGX Quest Diagnostics Inc. SEM Select Medical Holdings Corp. HOLX Hologic Inc. PKI PerkinElmer Inc. VIVO Meridian Bioscience Inc. EBS Emergent BioSolutions Inc. HNGR Hanger Inc.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns in the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.